Gateway's Mark Bozicevic keeping opponents honest with 3-point shooting

The Latrobe and Gateway boys basketball teams engaged in an epic battle Dec. 12 with the Wildcats outlasting the Gators, 92-91, in two overtimes.

Gateway senior Mark Bozicevic was on point in that game, making eight 3-pointers and finishing with a game- and career-best 30 points.

He collected seven 3-pointers and 21 points in a close loss to Plum in the season opener four days earlier.

Bozicevic quickly established himself as one of the top outside threats in the WPIAL. In nine games through the end of last week, he had 30 3-point field goals and averaged 12 points a game.

“In a lot of games, when you hit that first three, your confidence goes up to where you know you can have a good game,” he said.

Bozicevic, the team's second-leading scorer behind fellow senior John Paul Kromka, is expected to continue being a big piece of the Gateway game plan as the Gators attempt to win their second consecutive Section 3-5A title and forge a deep playoff run.

“I figured with it being my senior year, I needed to step it up a little bit,” said Bozicevic, who is a consistent starter for the first time.

“It's my last chance to make an impact and fulfill my role as a pure shooter on the team.”

Said coach Daryn Freedman: “Mark's a much more confident player this year, and he defends a lot better. He's also a better ball-handler and passer.”

Bozicevic, recognizable in his recs specs, was back at it against Hampton in a nonsection game last week.

In the 3-point overtime loss, he hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points as the Talbots quickly paid attention to him.

“On zones, they kind of cheat to my side,” Bozicevic said. “Against Hampton, they ran a triangle-and-two and stuck one guy on me. He never left me the whole time.”

Added Freedman: “When he starts knocking down shots, they try and deny him the ball more. We have to run him off more screens. He's becoming one of those players that opposing teams game plan for because of what he can do from outside.

“He's going to be a huge part of what we want to do down the stretch. When teams pack it in and double and triple (Kromka) inside, we need our shooters to make shots.”

Bozicevic got minutes on the JV team as a freshman, and he said the on-court experience was valuable. He continued to learn and sharpen his shooting skills as a sophomore while getting a taste of varsity action.

In a game against North Allegheny late in the regular season, Bozicevic came off the bench to hit a trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter. He finished the game with nine points, and the Gators won 51-38.

“It was a great feeling to know I could help my team,” he said. “I think my teammates started to see me as someone they could count on to take an important shot.”

That season was one of growth as Bozicevic continued to learn under the watchful eyes of big brother, Frank, an outside threat during his time with the Gators, fellow outside shooter Clayton Nola and inside presence Aiden Howard.

“I really patterned my game with (Frank's) influence,” Mark said. “He helped me improve. Now that he's in college, he wants me to play at the next level, and that is something I am considering.”

Last year had ups and downs as Bozicevic's varsity minutes increased.

“It was a learning process and great motivation for me heading into the offseason,” he said.

Bozicevic has been accepted academically to Pitt-Greensburg, Robert Morris and Duquesne. He also recently reached out to a couple of Division III basketball programs and is waiting for a response.

“Mark has the potential to play in college,” Freedman said. “Everybody needs shooters. It's up to him if he wants to do that. He has room to grow and get stronger. He's such a good student, so there's a lot going for him after high school.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.