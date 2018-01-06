Seton LaSalle's 'Road Warriors' start 2nd half on positive note

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Seton LaSalle girls basketball team tipped off the new year in thrilling fashion.

On Tuesday, the Rebels edged Brentwood, 43-38, in a nonsection matchup.

On the road.

“The thing that keeps popping in to my mind with this team is ‘Road Warriors.' We've played 11 games. nine of which were on the road,” said Ian Barrett, Seton LaSalle's first-year coach. “Our opponents on the road have been Bethel Park (No. 3 in 6A), Chartiers Valley (No. 2 in 5A), Apollo Ridge, who goes 6-0, 6-2 and 6-2 in the frontcourt; Brentwood (No. 5 in 2A) and Mercyhurst Prep.

“We were rewarded with two home games against Keystone Oaks (No. 5 in 4A) and Bishop Canevin (No. 1 in 3A), who could possibly be the best team in the WPIAL in any classification.”

Seton LaSalle snapped a six-game losing streak and improved to 4-7 overall with the victory at Brentwood.

The game was knotted at 38-38 late in the fourth quarter; the Rebels clinched the decision with some clutch shooting from the foul line.

After sophomore guard/forward Alyssa Pollice broke the tie with a free throw, freshman forward Meghan Dryburgh went 4 for 4 from the charity stripe in the game's final seconds.

“Obviously, we are disappointed in the outcome,” Brentwood coach Rachel Thomas said. “We lost the game in a crucial three minutes in the third quarter when we turned the ball over three consecutive times, and Seton La Salle took advantage of it. We also missed three layups.”

The Rebels, who compete in Class 3A, were sparked offensively by senior point guard Layni Ziegler, who scored a game-high 14 points.

“The win was definitely a team effort,” Ziegler said. “We had a lot of underclassmen step up and hit big shots and make defensive plays when we needed them the most. It felt really good to come out with that victory.

“Over the past few weeks we've faced a lot of adversity, and it's brought out our identity as a team. We've stepped up as a whole, and I think we are growing as players and individuals from it.”

Senior forward Bridget Hart also netted 10 points for the Rebels, while Pollice finished with nine.

Dryburgh and Ziegler produced two key blocks with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

“(It) was just our girls saying that if we're going to be on the road, we're going to fight until the end,” Barrett said. “There was a little chip for some of our girls, with Layni Ziegler and Meghan Dryburgh being from Brentwood. The fans were great and were really giving them some attention. It was fun to be in that environment and the girls really responded.

“Bridget Hart is now starting to find her basketball legs after an almost two-year layoff from the sport. Alyssa Pollice, Abby Marzina and Dynasty Shegog really played great fundamental basketball and performed in key situations throughout the game.”

Brentwood held a 23-17 halftime lead, but the Rebels outscored the home team by a 26-15 difference in the game's second half.

“This team is definitely battle-tested and ready to fight their way in to a playoff run,” Barrett said. “I'd go anywhere with this group of Road Warriors.”

Seton LaSalle's starting lineup consists of Ziegler, Hart, Dryburgh, Pollice and Marzina, a freshman guard/forward. Three additional freshmen — Shegog (F), Izzy Psillidis (G) and Emma Walsh (G) — are top reserves.

“It was definitely a big game for Meghan and I in our hometown,” Ziegler said. “However, it's always fun to see the community come together for the game and see familiar faces supporting all of us, despite the color of our jerseys.

“When we step on the court it's time for war, but when we step off we are all friends, and it's nice to rekindle with all of the girls from Brentwood.”

Seton LaSalle and Brentwood were former section rivals in Class 3A.

Brentwood (8-2) is competing now in Class 2A and is 3-0 in its section, along with Leechburg and Vincentian Academy.

Eight Brentwood plays reached the scoring column against Seton LaSalle; none attained double figures.

The Spartans were paced by senior forward Morgan Dryburgh — Meghan's older sister — with eight points.

“I believe our girls played very hard and physical basketball,” Thomas said. “We knew that Seton likes to drive the ball and we were prepared to take charges. Abby Wolf was very successful in drawing a few key charges. Unfortunately, our leading rebounder and scorer (Dryburgh) got into early foul trouble.

“We saw some great minutes from the players coming off the bench — Abby Wolf, Brooke McQuillan, Rebecca Dirling and Maddi Travis. It was a well-played game by both teams, and it certainly prepares us for some tough section play.”

Seton La Salle, with a 1-2 record in Section 3, will play four of its next five games at home.

“I believe that we will be a strong competitor for the playoffs,” Ziegler said, “and we will be a surprise to most teams in our section.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.