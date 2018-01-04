Norwin girls remain competitive during roller-coaster season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Norwin has been a model of consistency in girls basketball over the last few seasons, a perennial power in the WPIAL's largest classification. The Knights won back-to-back WPIAL titles in 2015 and ‘16 and last year made it 16 straight district playoff appearances.

They have not finished worse than third in section play since the 2011-12 season.

But take a peek at the Section 2-6A standings this season and Norwin is inching from the bottom with a 2-1 record — 4-5 overall.

So, is it time to panic in North Huntingdon or is Norwin still Norwin?

No to the former. Strongly consider the latter.

This program seems to clone its players with matching skill sets, a defensive mentality, top-level conditioning and a team-first attitude to match.

“I know it sounds cliche,” Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said. “But we try to attack every possession the same, as if it's 0-0 on the scoreboard and we have an 0-0 record. We don't think of it any differently than that.”

Brozeski called the season a roller-coaster ride, albeit a fun one, and said he is still learning how to “push the right buttons.”

With a younger group, which is more like an army — Norwin lists 21 players on its varsity roster — this is more of an adjustment season than a rebuilding one. Norwin doesn't rebuild, it retools and refuels.

“This group is completely different than some we have had, no doubt,” Brozeski said. “We're not as experienced as in years past, and we're searching for leadership roles.”

And that leadership, the coach said, does not have to come from proven players.

“It can be a senior or it can be a freshman,” he said. “You don't have to be an upperclassman to be a leader. There are many facets to leading.”

Expectations, Brozeski said, can be prickly, because a proven program must live up to them, even in trying years.

“It can be a trap,” he said. “A mouse trap. I heard someone on the NFL Network say that before. The trick is to make sure no one takes the cheese off of you.”

Another oddity this season: Norwin is all allowing more points than it is scoring — barely — with 54.1 to 53.4. That has forced the coaches to get somewhat crafty with more pressure defense and ball rotation to get shooters going on the offensive end.

On Wednesday against Penn-Trafford, that craftiness paid off. After holding the visiting Warriors to two points in the first quarter, Norwin did not score a single point in the second but still led 18-14.

Norwin went on to win 51-36.

The Knights still can grind the gears of opponents.

“They are still effective,” Penn-Trafford coach John Giannikas said. “Their physical fitness and strength as a team is second to none. They compete hard every possession and never take a play off.”

Giannikas said Norwin gets the “tough” points, the second-chance baskets, and pounces on loose basketballs.

“Come playoff time, they'll be a team that others won't want to see in their bracket,” he said.

Norwin only has three seniors. It played that trio, along with two juniors, four sophomores and a freshman against Penn-Trafford.

Sophomore Olivia Gribble appears to have a bright future as a long-range shooting threat.

“We know we all have to work together,” said senior guard Magen Polczynski, who has been a contributor since her sophomore season. “We don't have a lot of experience so we can't rely on one star player. Our younger girls have to play just as big a part as the older girls. And the upperclassmen need to be responsive to the younger players.”

Junior Jessica Kolesar also brings experience to the lineup.

One thing that hasn't changed is Norwin's bench-stretching depth. It is not uncommon for the Knights to play 10 girls in a game, with fresh rotations of three, four, even five checking in with almost every buzzer ring.

Brozeski's plan has kept the Knights competitive, one possession at a time.

“It's not my plan, it's God's plan,” Brozeski said. “I am just looking for this team to grow.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer.