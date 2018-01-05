Central Catholic's Nedrow carries on family legacy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If there's work to be done — even nitty-gritty, dirty work — Central Catholic senior Luke Nedrow, a 6-foot-7 forward on the Vikings basketball team, is eager to oblige.

When he's not in the classroom, where he's highly ranked with a 4.6 grade-point average, Nedrow metriculates to the gym to mingle and tutor younger students.

He also allows time to sneak in a shooting session that he may believe nobody notices.

Except, they do.

"He's always trying to get someone to play a pickup game or shoot around," Chuck Crummie, Central Catholic's longtime boys basketball coach, said with a smile and a shake of his head. "Doesn't matter when or where. He's always down there looking for another chance."

As Crummie, a fixture at the school for 37 years, watches Nedrow head to the gym on this particular day, he yells a familiar suggestion in his best fatherly tone: "Be careful! Don't be getting yourself hurt out there."

Nedrow, the kid that he is, acknowledges a glance, if only for a second.

Mention the name of Nedrow in this region and the sport of basketball should come to mind.

Originally from the Mon Valley area, the Nedrows have been known to hold their own on the hardwood.

There's Scott Nedrow — he was "Scotty" when he played at Pitt — Gil Nedrow, Scott's brother; and Luke, Gil's son and Scott's nephew.

And while the Nedrows quietly observe the development of a fourth-grade prodigy in New Jersey who is a cousin of Luke's, the all-in-the-family basketball threesome in Pennsylvania that also includes Scott and Gil share at least one common tie within the sport.

Scott was part of Pitt's 1974 Elite 8 team, Gil enjoyed a successful playing career at Roanoke (Va.) College and Luke's path is taking shape to include a Division I scholarship to Marist.

Even now, he's carrying on the family's legacy.

"He's a quality person with a very high basketball IQ," Scott Nedrow said. "He's bright, he's diligent, he embodies everything you want as a recruiter because he's committed on and off the court."

For now, Luke, who lives in the Fox Chapel School District, resumed his high school schedule when Central Catholic (4-5, 3-0) played at Pine-Richland (6-2, 2-0) on Friday night after the team returned home four days earlier from a three-game Florida swing that produced a 1-2 mark, capped in Orlando by a tough 70-67 loss to Pennsauken (N.J.) Bishop Eustace Prep. He is averaging 15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.

Nedrow, who also plays volleyball at Central Catholic, isn't looking too far ahead. He's at peace with his decision to head to Marist, which competes in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

It's pretty much assumed to be a one-and-done outfit if the Red Foxes reach the NCAA Tournament, despite boasting an impressive basketball alum.

"I just remember reading about him," Nedrow said of former NBA center and Marist product Rik Smits, a 7-foot-4, 250-pound native of The Netherlands nicknamed "The Dunking Dutchman."

Smits spent his entire NBA career with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

Nedrow said the Marist coaching staff indicated they liked his array of offerings.

"They said things like they liked my versatility and that I could guard multiple positions," Nedrow said. " 'Intangibles' was a word I heard a lot. I guess 'leadership,' 'toughness,' too."

Crummie referred to Nedrow as "a hybrid." Meaning if you're looking for someone to turn to in a pinch? Nedrow's your man. Need a rebound? Call on Nedrow. A 3-pointer? Nedrow.

"He's got an inside and outside game, which makes him a commodity," Crummie said. "And he has no ego at all. When Marist was in to see him, they were saying, 'We love him.' I said, 'So do we.' "

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.