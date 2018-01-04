Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

West Allegheny girls upset No. 2 Chartiers Valley in Section 1-5A clash

Nathan Smith | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 9:36 p.m.
West Allegheny's Emily Fullard (left) and Hannah Lindemuth battle Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner for a loose ball during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Emily Fullard (left) and Hannah Lindemuth battle Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner for a loose ball during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
West Allegheny head coach Reggie Wells talks with his team during their game against Chartiers Valley Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny head coach Reggie Wells talks with his team during their game against Chartiers Valley Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
West Allegheny's Emily Fullard blocks a shot by Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Emily Fullard blocks a shot by Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
West Allegheny's Melina Lynn drives past Chartiers Valley's Alexandra Ferrella during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Melina Lynn drives past Chartiers Valley's Alexandra Ferrella during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
West Allegheny's Melina Lynn battles Chartiers Valley's Alexandra Ferrella for a loose ball next to Megan McConnell during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Melina Lynn battles Chartiers Valley's Alexandra Ferrella for a loose ball next to Megan McConnell during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
West Allegheny's Claire Mercurio (left) and Melina Lynn pressure Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Claire Mercurio (left) and Melina Lynn pressure Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Chartiers Valley's Megan McConnell scores past West Allegheny's Claire Mercurio during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Megan McConnell scores past West Allegheny's Claire Mercurio during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
West Allegheny's Grace Faulk is fouled by Chartiers Valley's Mariah Demus during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Grace Faulk is fouled by Chartiers Valley's Mariah Demus during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
West Allegheny's Hannah Lindemuth drives to the basket past Chartiers Valley's Mariah Demus (35) and Mackenzie Wagner during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Hannah Lindemuth drives to the basket past Chartiers Valley's Mariah Demus (35) and Mackenzie Wagner during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner scores over West Allegheny's Grace Faulk (31) and Melina Lynn during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner scores over West Allegheny's Grace Faulk (31) and Melina Lynn during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Chartiers Valley's Carleea Webb drives past West Allegheny's Melina Lynn during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Chartiers Valley's Carleea Webb drives past West Allegheny's Melina Lynn during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
West Allegheny's Hannah Lindemuth drives to the basket past Chartiers Valley's Alexandra Ferrella during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Hannah Lindemuth drives to the basket past Chartiers Valley's Alexandra Ferrella during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
West Allegheny's Hannah Lindemuth is fouled by Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Hannah Lindemuth is fouled by Chartiers Valley's Mackenzie Wagner during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
West Allegheny's Hannah Lindemuth drives past Chartiers Valley's Megan McConnell during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Hannah Lindemuth drives past Chartiers Valley's Megan McConnell during their game Thursday, January 4, 2017, at West Allegheny High School.

Updated 4 hours ago

Individuals often have one of two responses when pushed to the brink: fight or flight.

The West Allegheny girls basketball team chose fight in Thursday's game against Charters Valley.

The Indians stormed back for a 52-48 upset of the No. 2 Colts in a Section 1-5A showdown after trailing by 13 points.

“I love that we continued to fight,” West Allegheny coach Reggie Wells said. “We were struggling offensively so much, but we continued to play defense. I am just so proud of them.”

Chartiers Valley led 29-16 early in the second half after a Megan McConnell 3-pointer and a Mackenzie Wagner layup.

But West Allegheny (8-3, 2-0) switched to a full-court press to pressure the Colts. The change in defensive intensity sparked West Allegheny, and it finished the third quarter on a 10-2 run.

After scoring only 16 points in the first half, the Indians scored 23 points in the third quarter.

“That was my assistant coach,” Wells said. “She said we should just at least change the feel of the game because it didn't feel like we were getting ourselves into the game. We decided to stay with it for a while and give them a little bit of trouble.”

The change in defense also neutralized Wagner, who scored nine points in the first half but was held to a single basket in the second.

After tying the game at 41 early in the fourth quarter with a pair of Grace Faulk free throws, the Indians took the lead on Hannah Lindemuth's basket in the paint, followed by Melina Lynn's steal and layup.

West Allegheny led for the final 7 minutes, 13 seconds.

“Right now, I am a bit speechless,” Charters Valley coach Dan Slain said. “You have the game under control, and then you go out of control. This is a simple game if you stay under control and play with patience. This isn't rocket science. If it was, I would be working for NASA.”

West Allegheny was led by a trio of scorers — Lindemuth finished with 16, Lynn added 15 and Faulk finished with 14.

Charters Valley's defense dominated the game early, forcing six turnovers in the first quarter. The strong start allowed the Colts to build a 14-6 lead after one quarter. The lead ballooned to 20-8 in the second quarter after a pair of Alexandra Ferrella free throws.

The Indians got a spark late in the second half when Lynn hit 3-pointer and went on a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to six. But Wagner worked her way inside with 30 seconds to go in the half to give the Colts a 24-16 lead at the break.

“You never want to let a 13-point lead slip away,” Slain said. “We didn't play to our capabilities. That is what hurts most. I know we can do better.”

Charters Valley (6-4, 1-1) was led by McConnell's 14 points.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.