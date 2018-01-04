Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school roundup for Jan. 4, 2018: Williamson nets 46 points, triple-double for Chartiers-Houston girls

Staff Reports | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 11:18 p.m.
Hempfield's Allison Podkul shoots during a free throw shot against Latrobe on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School. Latrobe defeated Hempfield 62-57.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Allison Podkul shoots during a free throw shot against Latrobe on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School. Latrobe defeated Hempfield 62-57.

Alexa Williamson set a school record with 46 points as Class 2A No. 1 Chartiers-Houston earned a 63-32 win over Aliquippa in a Section 1 girls basketball game Thursday night.

Williamson, a Temple recruit, added 16 rebounds and 10 blocks for Chartiers-Houston (6-3, 4-0), which rebounded from two losses at the Rock Holiday Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Izea Lay had 11 points for Aliquippa (0-9, 0-4).

North Allegheny 56, Pine-Richland 22 — Piper Morningstar and Rachel Martindale each scored 10 points as No. 1 North Allegheny (9-0, 2-0) won in Section 1-6A.

Shaler 41, Butler 38 — Megan Lydon had 17 points as Shaler (5-5, 1-1) tallied a win in Section 1-6A.

Bethel Park 45, Upper St. Clair 26 — No. 3-ranked Bethel Park (6-3, 1-1) used a 16-2 run in the third quarter to secure a Section 3-6A win. Madelyn Dziezgowski had 16 points for the Black Hawks.

Mt. Lebanon 50, Canon-McMillan 40 — Alyssa Hyland had 16 points, including four 3-pointers, as Mt. Lebanon (5-6, 2-0) won a Section 3-6A game. Izzy Allen had 18 points for Canon-McMillan (7-3, 0-2).

Oakland Catholic 71, West Mifflin 43 — Cierra Christian scored 23 points and Sierra DeAngelo added 17 as No. 3 Oakland Catholic (5-2, 2-0) won in Section 2-5A.

Thomas Jefferson 73, Woodland Hills 53 — Jenna Clark had 22 points and Marina Petruzzi scored 14 as top-ranked Thomas Jefferson (9-1, 2-0) won in Section 2-5A.

Connellsville 54, Connellsville 36 — Led by Zoe Youdell's 15 points, Connellsville (3-7, 1-2) won a Section 3-5A game. Bryn Bezjak tallied 18 for Albert Gallatin (4-5, 1-3).

Ringgold 56, Greensburg Salem 32 — Taylor Costa had 20 points as Ringgold (7-4, 3-0) won in Section 3-5A. Megan Kallock had 17 points for Greensburg Salem (3-6, 1-3), which was outscored 28-11 in the second half.

Hampton 54, Franklin Regional 45 — Laryn Edwards had 17 points and Ali Collins scored 16 as No. 5 Hampton (6-2, 4-0) won in Section 4-5A. Jordan Yaniga had nine points for Franklin Regional (6-5, 1-2).

Armstrong 47, Kiski Area 22 — Armstrong (7-2, 2-1) held Kiski Area (5-6, 1-3) to single-digit point totals in all four quarters on its way to a Section 4-5A victory. Harley Holloway had 12 points for the Cavaliers. Jaylen Callipare led Armstrong with 14 points.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 77, Valley 20 — Tess Myers and Kari Karanikos scored 14 points each as No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (8-0, 4-0) breezed past Valley in Section 1-4A play. Anna Walkowiak scored 16 points to lead Valley (2-6, 0-2).

Freeport 39, Knoch 34 — Freeport led by one after three quarters against Section 1-4A rival Knoch, but the Yellowjackets didn't falter down the stretch and finalized a victory.

Madeline Clark led all scorers with 13 points for Freeport (4-5, 2-1), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Emily Fraser scored 11 points as Knoch (3-7, 2-1) dropped its first section game of the season.

Belle Vernon 65, Derry 28 — Lindsay Steeber had 15 points to lift Belle Vernon (7-3, 4-0) to a win in Section 3-4A. Danielle Mullen had 12 points for Derry (0-9, 0-4), which trailed 39-12 at halftime.

Elizabeth Forward 55, Southmoreland 44 — Bri Spirnak had 20 points to guide Elizabeth Forward (8-2, 4-0) to a win in Section 3-4A. Cali Konek had 12 points to pace Southmoreland (6-4, 1-3).

Keystone Oaks 62, Yough 8 — Gillian Piccolino had 18 points as Keystone Oaks (8-2, 4-0) defeated visiting Yough (0-10, 0-4) in a Section 3-4A game. The No. 5 Golden Eagles led 26-3 in the first quarter.

South Park 58, Mt. Pleasant 36 — Maura Huwalt had 23 points to lift South Park (5-5, 2-2) to a Section 3-4A win. Juliann Kalp and Addy Kubasky each scored nine to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-6, 1-3).

Ellwood City 56, Freedom 51 — In Section 1-3A, Natalia Greco had 28 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Ellwood City (4-6, 1-2) to victory. Taylor Greene had 20 for Freedom (2-7, 0-4).

Mohawk 48, Riverside 27 — Caitlin Carnuche had 16 points as Mohwak (5-3, 3-1) upset No. 4 Riverside (7-2, 2-1) in a Section 1-3A game. Sydney Wolf scored 15 points for the Panthers.

South Side Beaver 49, McGuffey 31 — Jess Barber scored 19 points and Rachel Pieto had 15 as South Side Beaver (7-3, 2-2) won in Section 2-3A.

Avonworth 51, Apollo-Ridge 47 — Apollo-Ridge was tied with Avonworth (7-4, 2-1) after three quarters, but the Antelopes outscored the Vikings, 22-18, in the fourth to prevail in a Section 3-3A game. Megan Ost led the Vikings (5-4, 2-2) with 12 points and Maddy Moore scored 10. Hayden Robinson had 15 points for the Antelopes.

Seton LaSalle 59, Carlynton 36 — Layni Ziegler had 19 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead Seton LaSalle (5-7, 2-2) to a win in Section 3-3A.

Ellis School 59, Springdale 37 — Jazlynn Robb led the Dynamos (1-8, 0-4) with 11 points, and Anna Harmon added nine, but Ellis School (2-8, 1-3) came away with a Section 2-2A victory. Kathrine Ference led three Ellis players in double figures with 25 points.

Vincentian Academy 73, Leechburg 51 — Mikayla Lovelace had a game-high 23 points, but Class 2A No. 4 Leechburg (7-2, 3-1) dropped a Section 2 game with Class 2A No. 2 Vincentian Academy (8-1, 4-0). MaKenzie Fello added 11 points for the Blue Devils. Caroline Elliott had 20 points for the Royals, and Marina Eyster scored 16.

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Frazier 64 — The Centurions turned a six-point first-half deficit into a victory in a Section 3-2A game in Carbon.

Bella Skatell scored 13 of her 24 points in the third quarter, when GCC made a 27-14 run to take control. Skatell hit five 3-pointers, Anna Eisaman had 17 points, including four 3s, and Olivia Stawovy had 13 for the Centurions (3-6, 2-2).

Brooke Poling scored 32 points for Frazier (5-4, 2-2).

Serra Catholic 61, Jeannette 38 — In Section 3-2A, Rylan German and Rayna Andrews each had 17 points as Serra Catholic (6-3, 4-0) earned a win on the road. Dymond Crawford scored 24 points for the Jayhawks (2-8, 1-3).

Jefferson-Morgan 61, Monessen 29 — Autumn Gustovich had 16 points and Sadie Fowler scored 14 as Jefferson-Morgan (2-8, 1-1) won in Section 2-A. Zykavia Hairston had eight points for Monessen (1-9, 0-2).

Riverview 46, Sto-Rox 40 — Sydney McDonough had 14 points and Riverview held off a late charge by Sto-Rox (6-3, 1-3) to earn a Section 2-A victory. The Raiders (5-4, 2-2) led by 13 after three quarters, but were outscored 15-8 in the fourth. Alyssa Cappa added 12 points for the Raiders. Alashia Washington had 14 points for Sto-Rox.

Aquinas Academy 57, St. Joseph 45 — St. Joseph led by five at halftime, but was outscored 18-5 in the third quarter in a Section 3-A loss. Chloe Kurpakus led the Spartans (5-6, 0-2) with 19 points. Mary Casamassa had 24 points for Aquinas Academy (7-2, 2-0).

Winchester Thurston 58, Clairton 17 — Ayanna Townsend had 21 points to lead No. 1 Winchester Thurston (3-2, 2-0) to a Section 3-A win.

Blackhawk 102, Highlands 28 — Mackenzie Amalia tied a Blackhawk school record with 13 assists and scored 22 points as Class 4A No. 2 Blackhawk (8-0) won a nonsection game.

Ligonier Valley 59, Saltsburg 32 — Lexie Petrof scored 26 points to help Ligonier Valley (6-4, 2-3) win a District 6 Heritage Conference game. Alexia Boyd made her 200th career assist and Petrof had her 500th career rebound in the win.

