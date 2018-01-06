Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Baldwin boys build camaraderie during trip to Orlando

Ray Fisher | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 12:18 a.m.
Baldwin's Nick Fiumara competes during an early-season game in the 2017-18 season.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
They visited Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney Springs and Hollywood Studios.

In between, they played some highly competitive basketball games.

The Baldwin boys basketball team participated in the KSA Disney/holiday tournament last week in Orlando, Fla.

The Highlanders posted a 1-2 record, losing to Oxbridge Academy (Fla.), 55-51, and Central Bucks East, 52-48, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; then rebounded with a 54-47 victory against Fairborn (Ohio) in Orlando.

“It was a great learning and bonding experience for our guys,” coach Joe Urmann said. “We learned a lot about ourselves while playing against some pretty talented competition. We are very disappointed to leave having gone 1-2, but we will learn from all of these games. Some of our younger guys got some valuable experience due to some injuries, which I believe will serve us well in the future.

“Being away from everything and seeing each other that often in a new environment really creates a great opportunity to build some camaraderie.”

Senior guard Nick Fiumara finished in double figures in all three games, including a 20-point performance against Oxbridge Academy. Fiumara also scored 19 points against Central Bucks East, and 10 against Fairborn. He led the Highlanders overall with a 49-point total.

Fiumara said going to the Disney parks with the team and “just getting out of the Pittsburgh weather” were his favorite parts of the trip.

“The trip was great,” Fiumara said. “Even though we went 1-2, it was a good learning experience. Going to all the parks for the first time was cool, and it was fun to just being with the team all the time.”

Senior guard Jeremy Jenkins connected for 23 points against Central Bucks East and 14 versus Fairborn, while senior forward Mike Goga netted 19 and 12 points against Fairborn and Oxbridge, respectively.

“We really enjoyed our trip to Orlando,” Goga said. “It was definitely a great bonding experience for our team; I think we really improved as a team.

“I would say my favorite part was going to Hollywood Studios with the rest of the team and going on the rides. We had a great time on the Tower of Terror. I also really enjoyed just being able to spend time with all my teammates.”

Baldwin (5-4) began the new year with a 61-55 nonsection win at home against Keystone Oaks.

Fiumara and Jenkins paced the Highlanders with 21 and 19 points, respectively.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

