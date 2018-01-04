Gateway boys relying on defense to find success in Section 3

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Gateway boys basketball team started Section 3-5A play Dec. 21 with a lockdown defensive performance in a 44-23 victory over Kiski Area.

It was the second game of a four-game winning streak after an 0-4 start.

The Gators added two wins at the inaugural Rege Giles holiday tournament at the Furrie Sports Complex, topping Norwin, 52-41, in the championship game.

Gateway, at full strength for a couple of weeks after the return of the football players from their run to the PIAA Class 5A championship game, now hopes to make more noise in the year.

“The team has progressed really well,” senior Mark Bozicevic said. “We are confident we can challenge for the section title and make a run at a WPIAL title.”

Gateway, the defending Section 3 champion, was slated to host Franklin Regional in a key section matchup Friday, but with the frigid temperatures gripping the area, all area schools are closed Friday and all sporting events are canceled.

Coach Daryn Freedman said no makeup date has been announced.

The Gators are set to visit section foe Armstrong on Tuesday.

Wednesday's nonsection game with Hampton was close throughout, but the Talbots outscored the Gators, 5-2, in overtime to secure a 56-53 win.

Senior John Paul Kromka led Gateway with 21 points, while Bozicevic hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.

In its four victories — Gateway is 4-5 overall — the Gators' defense allowed only 29.8 points per game.

RJ Stevenson fronted the Gators' attack in the tournament title game against Norwin with 17 points, while Kromka added 13. Nate Roper also hit double-figures in scoring with 10.

Kromka had 21 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks in a 44-23 win over West Mifflin on the first night of the tournament.

Gateway and Latrobe put on a show in nonsection play Dec. 12. The Wildcats outlasted the Gators, 92-91, in a double-overtime game that featured four scorers hitting for 25 or more points.

Bozicevic led Gateway with 30 points, including eight 3-pointers, while Kromka added 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Reed Fenton scored 36 for Latrobe with six 3-pointers, including one to win it at the buzzer.

Bryce Butler fronted all scorers in that game with 40 points.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.