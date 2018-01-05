Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school roundup for Jan. 5, 2018: Penn Hills boys defeat Penn-Trafford to stay unbeaten

Staff Reports | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
The Penn Hills boys basketball team stayed hot on cold night Friday.

The no. 2-ranked Indians remained unbeaten with a 65-56 victory in Section 3-6A play.

Cameron Wiley had 16 points to lead Penn Hills (12-0, 4-0).

Kevin Stinelli had five 3-pointers for 15 points in the first quarter, but was shut out the rest of the way for Penn-Trafford (4-8, 1-3).

Penn-Trafford led 23-16 in the first quarter, but Penn Hills a 17-4 run in the second quarter to take control.

Butler 58, North Allegheny 56 — Luke Michalek had 19 points as No. 4 Butler (9-1, 3-1) won in Section 1-6A. Ray Sandherr scored 19 to pace North Allegheny (2-6, 0-3).

Central Catholic 53, Pine-Richland 52 — Luke Nedrow scored 19 points and added a career-high 14 rebounds as Central Catholic (5-5, 4-0) upset No. 3-ranked Pine-Richland in a Section 1-6A game.

Greg Shulkosky had 18 points for the Rams (7-3, 2-1).

Seneca Valley 73, Shaler 46 — David Ritchie had 20 points and Chris Hart added 18 as Seneca Valley (7-2, 2-1) won in Section 1-6A.

Canon-McMillan 58, Bethel Park 54 — Despite trailing 15-5 in the first quarter, Canon-McMillan rallied to win a Section 2-6A game. Elliott Waller had 20 points to lead the Big Macs (7-1, 2-1).

Upper St. Clair 63, Baldwin 53 — Kyle Meinert scored 21 points and Quentin Nelson added 17 to guide Upper St. Clair (6-5, 2-2) to a Section 2-6A win.

Fox Chapel 54, Norwin 38 — Carson Cohen had 19 points and Ben Kelly added 18 as Fox Chapel (8-3, 2-2) won a Section 3-6A game. The Foxes led by one in the first quarter but used a 24-10 run in the second quarter to pull ahead.

Josh Ratesic had 12 points to lead Norwin (6-5, 1-3).

Greensburg Salem 75, Kiski Area 58 — Marvel McGowan and Dante Parsons had the scoring touch Friday night, leading Greensburg Salem to a Section 3-5A win.

McGowan had 33 points, and Parsons added 27, including three 3-pointers, for the Golden Lions (8-3, 1-1), who led 36-15 at halftime.

Ryne Wallace tallied 26 points for Kiski Area (0-10, 0-2).

Woodland Hills 83, Plum 56 — Lamar Whiting scored 30 points to lead the Mustangs, but the homestanding Wolverines prevailed in a Section 3-6A contest. Ian Dryburgh scored 11 points for Plum (5-6, 0-4). Five players reached double figures in scoring for No. 5 Woodland Hills (9-1, 4-0), led by 21 from Keandre Bowles.

Valley 76, Mt. Pleasant 37 — In Section 1-4A, Nyjewel Carter scored 18 points to lead Valley (6-2, 3-1) to victory. JJ Johnson had 15 points and Mike Secosky added 14 for Mt. Pleasant (1-10, 0-3), which trailed 47-20 at halftime.

Central Valley 71, Beaver 59 — Tyler Walker's 23 points led Central Valley (5-4, 2-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. Michael Champ tallied 22 for Beaver (3-7, 1-3).

Belle Vernon 71, Keystone Oaks 64 — Bryce Washington scored 20 points and Derek Thomas added 14 as Belle Vernon (7-3, 3-1) won a Section 3-4A game. Josh Snell led Keystone Oaks (5-6, 2-2) with 18 points.

South Park 72, Elizabeth Forward 60 — Damon Smith had 18 points to lift South Park (5-4, 3-1) to a win in Section 3-4A.

Cornell 78, Quigley Catholic 43 — Desmond Ross had 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for a triple-double as Cornell (8-3, 3-1) won in Section 1-A.

Vincentian Academy 81, Western Beaver 51 — Zach McDonough had 23 points to carry No. 3 Vincentian Academy (5-4, 3-0) to a Section 1-A win.

Girls basketball

Norwin 57, Fox Chapel 45 — Norwin, seeking its 16th consecutive WPIAL playoff berth, evened its section mark at 2-2 with a Section 2-6A victory at Fox Chapel.

The Knights, 4-6 overall, led 32-19 at the half. The Foxes (4-7, 0-3) cut the advantage to 38-32 during the third quarter before Norwin took over.

Jayla Wehner led Norwin with 14 points, seven in the first quarter.

Sarah Sheerer led the Foxes with 11 points.

Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 36 — Bella Long had 18 points, including five 3-pointers, and Mackenzie Aunkst scored 15 as Penn-Trafford (6-4, 2-1) earned a Section 2-6A victory. The Warriors opened on a 15-4 run and closed with a 21-11 advantage.

Adia Brisker scored 13 to lead No. 4-ranked Penn Hills (6-4, 1-2).

Woodland Hills 46, Plum 40 — The Mustangs held a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter before being outscored 13-6 over the final eight minutes in a nonsection loss to Woodland Hills. Joi Burleigh scored a game-high 19 points for Woodland Hills (5-4). Kelsi Zik led Plum (2-9) with 16 points, and Mackenzie Lake chipped in with 10.

Greensburg Salem 67, Valley 22 — Megan Kallock scored 37 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as Greensburg Salem (4-6) won a nonsection contest. Emily Monahan had 11 assists, and Nikki Mellinger added 13 points for the Golden Lions.

