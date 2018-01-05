Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Kelly sparks Fox Chapel win vs. Norwin

George Guido | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 11:03 p.m.
Fox Chapel's Carson Cohen (10) goes up for a shot during their game against Norwin on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Fox Chapel.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's Carson Cohen (10) goes up for a shot during their game against Norwin on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Fox Chapel.
Fox Chapel's Arnold Vento (20) goes to the net defended by Norwin's Jacob Williams (25) during their game on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Fox Chapel.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's Arnold Vento (20) goes to the net defended by Norwin's Jacob Williams (25) during their game on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Fox Chapel.
Fox Chapel's Carson Cohen (10) goes to the net defended by Norwin's Pat Edwards (5) during their game on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Fox Chapel.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's Carson Cohen (10) goes to the net defended by Norwin's Pat Edwards (5) during their game on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Fox Chapel.
Fox Chapel's Justin Supsura (5) is fouled by Norwin's Gianni Rizzo (5) during their game on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Fox Chapel.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's Justin Supsura (5) is fouled by Norwin's Gianni Rizzo (5) during their game on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Fox Chapel.
Fox Chapel's Dom McGriff (22) goes to the net during their game against Norwin on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Fox Chapel.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Fox Chapel's Dom McGriff (22) goes to the net during their game against Norwin on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Fox Chapel.

Updated 4 hours ago

Ben Kelly's return to the lineup has made quite a difference for Fox Chapel.

Out with an illness two weeks ago when the Foxes dropped a pair of section games, Kelly scored 18 points, all in the first half Friday, as Fox Chapel defeated Norwin, 54-38, in a Section 3-6A game.

Kelly's strong shooting spurred a 20-4 run during the first half as Fox Chapel (8-3, 2-2) took control and won its fourth game in five outings since the 6-foot-2 junior guard returned.

“Ben is a weapon for us,” Foxes coach Zach Skrinjar said. “He's as good a shooter as there is in the WPIAL. Credit our guys for finding him and credit to him for making the shots.”

Actually, Carson Cohen led the homestanding Foxes in scoring with 19, including nine in the second quarter when Fox Chapel outscored the Knights, 24-10.

“They shot lights out in the first half,” Norwin coach Lynn Washowich said. “That was the difference in the ballgame. Getting down by 15 at halftime to a team like that is tough to come back from.”

Norwin (6-5, 1-3) took a 12-7 lead with 4 minutes, 4 seconds left in the first half. Four Norwin players — Gianni Rizzo, Pat Edwards, John Ratesic and Jake Williams — hit 3-pointers to start the game.

But Fox Chapel showed its shooting prowess, hitting six 3-pointers over the next nine minutes. Following a Norwin turnover, Cohen passed to Kelly for a 3-pointer that led to a 39-24 halftime lead.

“We kind of talked about the second half of section play, staring fast,” Skrinjar said. “I thought we did a good job executing some of our out-of-bounds sets. We got some real good looks. Unfortunately, we didn't knock a lot of shots down in the second half.”

Cohen scored all seven of Fox Chapel's points in the third quarter. A basket by John Ratesic with 44 seconds left in the third cut the Norwin deficit to 44-34, but the Knights couldn't get closer.

“They didn't shoot well in the second half, and they didn't need to,” Washowich said. “What really impressed me was their tenacity to defend, unlike some of the teams we've played against this year. Fox Chapel lets you pass the ball around the perimeter, but they don't let you penetrate and get to the paint.”

Dom McGriff led the Foxes with seven rebounds and Micah Morris had three steals.

Ratesic had 12 for Norwin, and Rizzo and Jayden Walker had seven rebounds each.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.