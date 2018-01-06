High school roundup for Jan. 6, 2018: Washington's perimeter shooting sparks Quaker Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coletrane Washington scored 35 points and hit a school-record 10 3-pointers as Quaker Valley earned an 85-45 victory over Thomas Jefferson (2-8) in nonsection play Saturday.

Ryan Stowers and Danny Conlan added 18 points each for Quaker Valley (7-0), which led 52-23 at halftime.

Beaver County Christian 60, Cheswick Christian Academy 22 — The Chargers kept it close in the first quarter but went cold the rest of the way as Beaver County Christian rolled past Cheswick Christian Academy in a nonconference matchup. Andrew Drake led Cheswick Christian Academy (0-7) with seven points. James Condon led the Eagles with a game-high 15 points.

Butler 51, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 47 — Ethan Morton had 20 points to lead Butler (10-1) to a win at the Dom Graham Classic at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

Canon-McMillan 63, McGuffey 53 — Jason Fowlkes scored 15 points as Canon-McMillan (8-1) erased an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat McGuffey (9-2) at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown. Tommy Samosky added 12 points, and Kenyon Lewis and Elliott Waller each scored 11 points. Trent Belleville scored a game-high 19 points to pace McGuffey, which had its seven-game winning streak ended.

Seneca Valley 59, Altoona 54 — At the Don Graham Classic at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Chris Hart scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Seneca Valley (8-2) to the win against Altoona. David Ritchie added 15 points for Seneca Valley, which jumped to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter and led at halftime 31-24. Nate Cherry led Altoona with 19 points, and Jayvian Queen added 15.

Girls basketball

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 49, Penn Hills 36 — Kylee Lenardonski had 12 points, and Dani Short scored 10 as host Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (9-0) won at the Don Graham Classic. Ariana Dunson had 14 points for Penn Hills (6-5).

Chartiers-Houston 42, South Side Beaver 23 — Alexa Williamson scored 31 of Chartiers-Houston's 42 points in its win over South Side Beaver (7-4) at the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown. Chartiers-Houston (7-3) led by 12 points at halftime.

Cheswick Christian Academy 35, Beaver County Christian 18 — The Eagles switched to a press defense in the fourth quarter and put together a little run but it was too little, too late as Cheswick Christian Academy picked up the win over former conference rival Beaver County Christian in a nonconfernce matchup. First-year sophomore Allyson Drake came away with her second consecutive double-digit scoring effort with a team-high 10 points, and freshman Daisy Hamilton chipped in with nine for Cheswick County Christian (4-2). Brooke Morgan led Beaver County Christian (0-5) with 10 points.

Oakland Catholic 54, Keystone Oaks 39 — Sierra DeAngelo scored 18 points to lead Oakland Catholic (6-2) to victory over Keystone Oaks (8-3) at the Don Graham Classic at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic. Jayde Boyd added 14 points for Oakland Catholic, which led at the half 31-20. Isa Bodgan scored 13 points in the loss.

South Fayette 56, Winchester Thurston 50 — Jordan Caputo scored 17 points, and Maura Castelluci added 16 to lead South Fayette (6-3) over Winchester Thurston (3-3) at the Challenge at Mt. Lebanon. Sam Kosmacki added 14 points for South Fayette, and Gia Thorpe scored a game-high 19 points in the loss.

Vincentian Academy 34, Bishop Canevin 30 — Caroline Elliott had 10 points to lead Vincentian Academy (9-1) to a nonsection victory. Shamaijha Price had 12 points for Bishop Canevin (7-3).

Washington 70, McGuffey 36 — At the Chuckie Mahoney Classic at Burgettstown, Carley Allen scored 26 points and Torri Finley added 17 to lead Washington (5-3) to the win against McGuffey. Emily Durila and Rachel Shingle each scored 10 points for McGuffey (3-8).

Wrestling

Host Freedom captured the team title with 189.5 points at the Midwestern Athletic Conference tournament Saturday.

Freedom had three champions: Kenny Duschek (120 pounds), Jake Pail (138) and Bryson Miller (195).

West Allegheny (176.5), Mars (162), Moon (151) and Quaker Valley (126) rounded out the top five.

Other champions included Quaker Valley's Conner Redinger (106), John Rocco Kazalas (132) and Geoff Magin (182), Moon's Frankie Bonura (113) and Nick Acuna (145), Hopewell's Jacob Early (126), West Allegheny's Ty McGeary (152) and Rocky McGeary (220), Mars' Jake Richardson (160), Ellwood City's Austin Walley (170) and South Side Beaver's Bishop McCoy (285).

• At the Tri-County Athletic Directors Association tournament at Trinity, Waynesburg had three champions to claim the tournament title with 194 points. Wyatt Henson (120 pounds), Caleb Morris (132) and Jackson Henson (138) won titles.

Canon-McMillan (179), Trinity (160.5), McGuffey (157) and Peters Township (145) rounded out the top five.

Canon-McMillan's Jimmy Baxter (106), Tanner Rohaley (145) and Gerrit Nijenhuis (160), Trinity's Giani Martini (113), Jefferson-Morgan's Gavin Teasdale (126), Frazier's Thayne Lawrence (152), McGuffey's Christian Clutter (170) and Dalton Lough (195), Albert Gallatin's Tim Wallace (182), Laurel Highlands' Ian Edenfield (220) and South Fayette's Quentin Franklin (285) also won titles.