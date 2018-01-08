High school roundup for Jan. 8: No. 3 Bethel Park girls drop Mt. Lebanon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Olivia Westphal had 24 points as No. 3 Bethel Park earned a 55-36 win over No. 5 Mt. Lebanon in a Section 3-6A girls basketball game Monday night.

Westphal made six 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter. Madelyn Dziezgowski added 10 points for the Black Hawks (7-3, 2-1), who outscored the rival Blue Devils, 34-17 in the second half.

Haley Sabol led Mt. Lebanon (5-7, 2-1) with 12 points.

North Allegheny 65, Seneca Valley 35 — Piper Morningstar and Lizzy Groetsch each had 19 points as No. 1 North Allegheny (10-0, 3-0) won in Section 1-6A. McKenna Gross scored 19 points for Seneca Valley (6-4, 2-1).

Chartiers Valley 64, Montour 51 — Mackenzie Wagner had 16 points and Alexandra Ferrella and Megan McConnell each had 14 as Chartiers Valley (7-4, 2-1) won a Section 1-5A game.

Courtney Tomas had 30 points for Montour (3-9, 0-3).

West Allegheny 56, Moon 46 — West Allegheny (9-3, 3-0) jumped out to a 15-1 lead en route to a Section 1-5A win. Melina Lynn and Grace Faulk each had 12 points.

Gateway 44, Woodland Hills 39 — In Section 2-5A, Jordan Edwards had 12 points, including six in the fourth quarter, to lead Gateway (8-2, 1-1) to victory. Mary Kromka added 10 points for the Gators, who closed on a 20-10 run.

McKeesport 66, West Mifflin 51 — Jhayla Bray had 21 points and Destiny Robison added 17 as McKeesport (4-6, 1-1) won in Section 2-5A.

Trinity 44, Uniontown 31 — Alayna Cappelli had 18 points to carry No. 3 Trinity (9-3, 5-0) to a win in Section 3-5A.

Southmoreland 70, Derry 44 — Cali Konek scored 27 points to help lead Southmoreland to a Section 3-4A win.

Konek had three 3-pointers for the Scotties (7-4, 2-3), who had a 40-22 advantage in the second half.

Maggie Moore had 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Hannah Wedow scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, for Derry (0-10, 0-5).

Albert Gallatin 67, Brownsville 45 — Bryn Bezjak had 24 points, including five 3-pointers, as Albert Gallatin (5-5, 1-3) won in Section 3-5A. Anaejah Harris added 21 points in the win.

Connellsville 50, Greensburg Salem 40 — Greensburg Salem's Megan Kallock scored 22 points, but it wasn't enough, as visiting Connellsville (4-7, 2-2) won a Section 3-5A game. Zoe Youdell and Baileigh Bishop each had 10 points for the Falcons. Greensburg Salem (4-7, 1-4), which battled foul trouble most of the game, was outscored 18-11 in the fourth quarter.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 74, Highlands 31 — Tess Myers scored a game-high 16 points as Class 4A No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (10-0, 5-0) cruised to a Section 1 win over Highlands. Renee Cebula scored 10 points to lead the Golden Rams (1-9, 1-3).

Knoch 53, Valley 27 — Emily Fraser scored 12 points as Knoch (4-7, 3-1) jumped out to a 30-14 halftime lead and didn't look back as in a Section 1-4A win over Valley. Maddy Hill led Valley (2-8, 0-3) with nine points.

Beaver 56, New Castle 42 — Bella Posset had 28 points to guide No. 5 Beaver (8-2, 3-1) to a victory in Section 2-4A.

Blackhawk 89, Hopewell 33 — Mackenzie Amalia had 19 points and Mady Aulbach scored 17 as No. 2 Blackhawk (9-0, 4-0) won in Section 2-4A. The Cougars set a school record with 16 3-pointers. Aulbach had five, Amalia had four and Taylor Lambright added four for 12 points.

Belle Vernon 45, Mt. Pleasant 32 — Lindsay Steeber scored 15 points as Belle Vernon (8-3, 5-0) won a Section 3-4A game. Addy Kubasky had 11 points for Mt. Pleasant (3-7, 1-4), which fell behind 10-4 in the first quarter.

Keystone Oaks 68, Elizabeth Forward 47 — Linda Washburn had 18 points and Gillian Piccolino added 17 as No. 4 Keystone Oaks (9-3, 5-0) won in Section 3-4A.

Bri Spirnak scored 21 points for Elizabeth Forward (8-3, 4-1).

East Allegheny 69, Charleroi 27 — Amani Johnson scored 23 points as No. 3 East Allegheny (10-0, 4-0) won in Section 2-3A. Amaia Johnson added 18 points for the Wildcats.

Seton LaSalle 37, Shady Side Academy 23 — Layni Ziegler had 16 points for No. 3 Seton LaSalle (6-7, 3-2) in a Section 3-3A victory. Arianna Goitz scored 14 for Shady Side Academy (7-4, 2-2).

Brentwood 54, Riverview 23 — The Raiders (5-5, 2-3) kept the game in reach early in the first half but scored just five total points in the second half as they lost to No. 5 Brentwood (10-2, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A matchup.

Vincentian Academy 62, Springdale 13 — Caroline Elliott scored a game-high 17 points to lead Class 2A No. 2 Vincentian (10-1, 5-0) past Section 2-2A foe Springdale (1-9, 0-5).

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Bentworth 19 — Anna Eisaman had 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and Bella Skatell scored 15 as Greensburg Central Catholic (4-6, 3-2) rolled to a Section 3-2A win. The Centurions took a 23-6 lead into halftime.

Frazier 76, Jeannette 45 — Brooke Poling scored 19 points and became Frazier's all-time scoring leader with 1,052 points as the Commodores (6-4, 3-2) won a Section 3-2A game. Sierra Twigg added 25 points for Frazier.

Dymond Crawford had 23 points for Jeannette (2-9, 1-4).

Winchester Thurston 59, Eden Christian Academy 41 — Gia Thorpe scored 21 points and Ayanna Townsend had 20 as no. 1 Winchester Thurston (3-4, 2-1) tallied a Section 3-A win.

Hampton 73, Burrell 35 — Laryn Edwards scored a game-high 32 points to lead Hampton (7-2) past Burrell (3-7) in a nonsection matchup.

Homer-Center 61, Ligonier Valley 40 — Alexis Newhouse had 24 points to lead Homer-Center (9-2, 6-1) to a Heritage Conference win. Lexie Petrof had 18 points for Ligonier Valley (6-5, 2-4).

Boys basketball

East Allegheny 52, Steel Valley 46 — TJ Banks scored 20 points and had 12 rebounds as East Allegheny (5-6, 1-1) won a Section 3-3A game.

Neshannock 36, Sto-Rox 54 — In Section 3-2A, Jared Staph hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give Neshannock (4-8, 3-1) a victory. Chris Maize had 14 points to lead the Lancers.

Malik Smith had 22 points to lead Sto-Rox (2-8, 1-3).

Hockey

Hempfield 5, Montour 4 (OT) –—Trent Grey scored in overtime to lead Hempfield to a PIHL Class AA victory. Grey and Dominic Schimizzi each had two goals, and Kane Mills had three assists for Hempfield (8-3).

Penn-Trafford 6, Franklin Regional 4 — Jack Hughes scored two goals and assisted on another and Joseph Gismondi scored twice as Penn-Trafford (7-6) stopped Class AA South/East Division-leading Franklin Regional (8-4) at Center Ice Arena, the Warriors' third consecutive victory and fourth in the past five games. Ethan Yohe and Nicholas Carretta each scored twice for Franklin Regional, which saw a three-game winning streak end.

Plum 2, Butler 1 — Domenic Borriello and Nicholas Mcmasters scored goals 1 minute, 24 seconds apart early in the second period to lift Plum to a PIHL Class A victory. Boriello scored 17 seconds into the second period to tie the game, and McMasters added the go-ahead goal at the 1:41 mark. Sergio Benitez stopped 29 shots for the Mustangs (3-8). Ronan Miller scored in the first period for Butler (5-7-1).

South Fayette 5, Kiski Area 2 — James Ayres cut South Fayette's lead to one with a goal late in the second period, but the Lions scored twice in the third to put away a Class A victory. Dante Cecere scored one goal and recorded two assists for South Fayette (9-3), and Ian Kumar chipped in one goal and one assist. Austin Lapiana had one goal and one assist to lead Kiski Area (6-7).

Wrestling

Riverview 42, Yough 39 — Riverview needed one win to secure a nonsection wrestling victory over Yough, and Devon English got it.

English pinned Yough's Robert David in the 182-pound match, giving Riverview a 42-39 win over Yough on Monday night.

Lucas Murphy (113 pounds), Isaac Murphy (120), Mason Ochs (132), Matt Yots (138) and Zayn Peters (170) added forfeit victories for the Raiders (3-5).