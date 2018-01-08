Clairton, Ambridge join state boys basketball rankings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Clairton and Ambridge joined the state boys basketball top 10 rankings this week in Class A and 4A, respectively.

Other WPIAL representatives include Penn Hills and Mt. Lebanon in Class 6A; Mars in Class 5A; Quaker Valley and New Castle in 4A; Lincoln Park in 3A; and Sewickley Academy, OLSH and Serra Catholic in 2A.

Here's a look at this week's City of Basketball Love state boys basketball rankings. PIAA district and this season's record are displayed in parentheses. Only those schools competing for PIAA championships are eligible for ranking.

CITY OF BASKETBALL LOVE STATE BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(records through games of Jan. 7/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)

CLASS 6A

No. School Rec. Pvs.

1. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 9-0 1

2. Abington (1) 5-2 2

3. Hazleton (2) 7-0 3

4. Roman Catholic (12) 5-3 4

5. State College (6) 10-0 5

6. St. Joseph's Prep (12) 9-1 6

7. La Salle College (12) 9-2 7

8. Penn Hills (7) 12-0 8

9. Mt. Lebanon (7) 10-1 9

10. Cheltenham (1) 6-3 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12, 7-2); Allderdice (8, 5-2); Butler (7, 10-1); Canon-McMillan (7, 8-1); Cedar Crest (3, 10-2); Central Bucks South (1, 7-2); Central Bucks West (1, 7-3); Chambersburg (3, 10-2); Coatesville (1, 7-3); Conestoga (1, 6-3); East Stroudsburg South (11, 9-1); Easton (11, 7-3); Father Judge (12, 8-2); Garnet Valley (1, 7-3); Harrisburg (3, 7-3); Hempfield (3, 10-1); Latrobe (7, 8-3); Lower Merion (1, 9-2); Manheim Twp. (3, 7-2); McDowell (10, 7-1); Nazareth (11, 7-4); Neshaminy (1, 7-2); Pennridge (1, 9-3; Pine-Richland (7, 7-3); Pocono Mountain West (11, 6-3); Reading (3, 8-2); Seneca Valley (7, 8-2); Woodland Hills (7, 9-1).

CLASS 5A

No. School Rec. Pvs.

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 4-4 1

2. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 9-2 2

3. Archbishop Carroll (12) 6-4 3

4. Mars (7) 6-2 4

5. Abington Heights (2) 8-1 5

6. Martin Luther King (12) 6-4 6

7. Northeastern (3) 9-0 7

8. Bishop Shanahan (1) 6-1 8

9. Allentown C.C. (11) 11-0 9

10. Milton Hershey (3) 7-0 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bangor (11, 7-1); Blue Mountain (11, 9-1); Cardinal O'Hara (12, 4-3); Carrick (8, 10-0); Cathedral Prep (10, 4-6); Central Mountain (6, 4-2); Chartiers Valley (7, 5-4); Dallas (2, 8-1); Dover (3, 8-2); Franklin Regional (7, 7-2); Great Valley (1, 7-3); Greencastle-Antrim (3, 8-2); Hershey (3, 10-1); Hollidaysburg (6, 4-2); Lampeter-Strasburg (3, 9-1); Lower Dauphin (3, 7-3); Mastery Charter North (12, 8-0); Meadville (10, 8-1); Moon (7, 8-0); New Oxford (3, 7-3); Penncrest (1, 10-0); Pottsville (11, 6-2); Shippensburg (3, 8-1); Upper Perkiomen (1, 9-1); Wissahickon (1, 6-2); York (3, 6-4).

CLASS 4A

No. School Rec. Pvs.

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 9-2 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 8-1 2

3. Quaker Valley (7) 7-0 3

4. Berks Catholic (3) 8-2 4

5. New Castle (7) 8-2 5

6. Lower Moreland (1) 8-2 6

7. Scranton Prep (2) 6-3 10

8. Hickory (10) 6-1 OW

9. Lancaster Catholic (3) 8-2 7

10. Ambridge (7) 8-2 OW

Checked in: No. 8 Hickory and No. 10 Ambridge.

Checked out: No. 8 Huntingdon and No. 9 Grove City.

Others to watch: Bishop McDevitt (3, 5-4); Central Martinsburg (6, 7-2); Conwell-Egan (12, 3-4); Danville (4, 5-1); Forest Hills (6, 7-2); Franklin (10, 8-1); Grove City (10, 7-2); Huntingdon (6, 6-1); Indiana (7, 6-1); Kennard-Dale (3, 6-2); McGuffey (7, 9-2); Middletown (3, 5-4); Nanticoke (2, 7-1); Overbrook (12, 5-3); Sharon (10, 79-2); Susquehanna Twp. (3, 6-5); Tamaqua (11, 9-2); Tyrone (6, 7-2); Universal Audenried (12, 5-2); Valley View (2, 8-2).

CLASS 3A

No. School Rec. Pvs.

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 6-3 1

2. Valley Forge (1) 8-1 2

3. Fairview (10) 8-1 3

4. Lincoln Park (7) 4-4 5

5. Greenville (10) 5-1 6

6. West Catholic (12) 5-5 4

7. Richland (6) 9-1 7

8. Holy Redeemer (2) 5-2 8

9. Trinity (3) 8-2 9

10. Lancaster Mennonite (3) 8-3 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7, 8-3); Bellwood-Antis (6, 6-2); Bishop McDevitt (12, 8-1); Catasauqua (11, 8-2); Central Cambria (6, 5-4); Kutztown (3, 8-1); Loyalsock (4, 8-2); Mount Carmel (4, 7-1); Notre Dame-Green Pond (11, 8-3); Seton-La Salle (7, 6-3); Steel-High (3, 5-4); Washington (7, 5-3); Wellsboro (4, 9-1); Westinghouse (8, 6-1); Wyoming Seminary (2, 7-2); York Catholic (3, 7-3).

CLASS 2A

No. School Rec. Pvs.

1. Constitution (12) 4-4 1

2. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 4-4 2

3. Sewickley Academy (7) 7-1 3

4. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 9-1 4

5. Bishop McCort (6) 6-0 6

6. Ridgway (9) 8-0 7

7. Church Farm (1) 3-4 5

8. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 5-3 8

9. Coudersport (9) 6-1 9

10. Serra Catholic (7) 9-1 10

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Berlin Brothersvalley (5, 7-3); Cambridge Springs (10, 6-2); Chartiers-Houston (7, 7-2); Clarion-Limestone (9, 8-1); Dock Mennonite (1, 8-1); Halifax (3, 9-1); Homer-Center (6, 6-2); Jeannette (7, 5-1); Keystone (9, 7-2); Lakeview (10, 6-3); Moravian Academy (11, 6-3); Muncy (4, 8-1); North Penn-Mansfield (4, 6-4); Paul Robeson (12, 9-2); Purchase Line (6, 6-2); Rocky Grove (10, 8-2); Wyalusing Valley (4, 9-2).

CLASS A

No. School Rec. Pvs.

1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 9-1 1

2. Girard College (1) 6-5 2

3. Faith Christian (1) 8-1 3

4. Sankofa Freedom (12) 6-4 4

5. Millville (4) 9-0 6

6. Shade (5) 8-1 5

7. Lourdes Regional (4) 6-3 7

8. Elk County Catholic (9) 6-1 8

9. Sullivan County (4) 7-3 9

10. Clairton (7) 6-1 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Clairton.

Checked out: No. 10 Vincentian.

Others to watch: Bishop Carroll (6, 7-2); Cameron County (9, 6-1); Cornell (7, 8-3); Eden Christian (7, 8-1); Johnsonburg (9, 4-4); Lancaster Country Day (3, 6-1); Monessen (7, 2-5); Nativity (11, 6-5); North Clarion (9, 9-1); Plumstead Christian (1, 5-2); Shanksville-Stonycreek (5, 6-3); Southern Fulton (5, 5-2); St. John Neumann (4, 4-3); St. Joseph's Catholic (6, 6-3); Turkeyfoot Valley (5, 6-1); Union Area (7, 6-3); Vincentian (7, 5-5); York Country Day (3, 2-3).