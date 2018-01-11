Westmoreland basketball notebook: Kallock among Greensburg Salem's all-time scorers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem junior combo-guard Megan Kallock is on her way to chasing some of the big names on the program's scoring list.

Only a junior, Kallock this week surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career. She has put together numerous 30-plus-point games the past two-plus seasons, and went for 37 in her milestone game against Valley.

The Golden Lions won 67-22 in New Kensington.

“Any time she has the ball in her hands, we feel good about it,” Greensburg Salem first-year coach Rick Klimchock said. “It's not easy being a point guard and a scorer. Megan is an Energizer Bunny; her motor is running from the time she steps into the gym.”

With so many games ahead, Kallock could pursue the upper echelon of the Golden Lions scorers. No. 1 will be a challenge: Danielle Dawson scored 2,007 points from 1998-2002. That mark ranks fifth all-time in Westmoreland County and 32nd in WPIAL history.

But the second and third spots might just be attainable.

Jessica Greene trails Dawson with 1,556 points and Laura Klimchock, the coach's daughter, is third with 1,476.

Kallock isn't concerned with the scoring list as much as she is the standings.

“I know that Danielle Dawson has scored over 2,000, but my main focus right now is to win some games over the second half of the season,” Kallock said, “and get back into the playoff race.”

Her coach said her game keeps improving.

“The thing about Megan is that she is adding to her game,” Rick Klimchock said. “She is working to improve her 3-point shot, and her pull-up jumper. I am working with her so she can be more comfortable with those things in games.”

Like Laura Klimchock, Kallock spends a lot of time at the free-throw line. In a 73-38 win over McGuffey, she made 24 of 29 free throws. Klimchock made 29 of 34 attempts in a 2003 win over Connellsville in which she scored 45. That point-total was the school record until Clair Oberdorf netted 49 in 2014 at Derry.

Time changes

A much-anticipated clash in boys Section 3-6A will take place Friday night when Latrobe visits Fox Chapel.

The game has been moved up because of pending freezing rain and snow. The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys play at 6:30.

The boys teams split last year, winning on each other's home floors. Fox Chapel won at Latrobe in overtime, 84-82. Latrobe returned the favor and downed the host Foxes, 81-70.

Latrobe (9-3, 4-1) has won seven of its last eight games. The Wildcats have scored 70 of more points nine times this season.

Fox Chapel (8-4, 2-3) is coming off a stunning 54-53 loss at Penn-Trafford.

Like a post-holiday dieter, Section 3 is beginning to tighten some around the middle.

No. 2 Penn Hills (13-0, 5-0) is tied at the top with No. 3 Woodland Hills (10-1, 5-0), with Latrobe third, followed by Fox Chapel, Penn-Trafford (5-8, 2-3), Norwin (6-6, 1-4), Hempfield (4-8, 1-4) and Plum (5-7, 0-5).

•Friday's Section 1-4A boys basketball showdown between Freeport and Derry also will start earlier. It will be a 6:30 p.m. varsity tipoff at Derry.

• Penn-Trafford will host Hempfield in a doubleheader, with the girls playing at 5 p.m. and the boys after.

Tough schedule

Norwin's girls continue to push the envelope when it comes to scheduling nonsection games. The Knights (5-6) have played three top-five teams, including Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny and No. 5 Mt. Lebanon, and 4A No. 2 Blackhawk.

Norwin plays at Altoona (10-1) on Saturday. Altoona is ranked No. 7 in the state in 6A.

Veteran leadership

Norwin boys basketball will honor military personnel Friday during its “Salute to Service Night” when the Knights host Plum. Admission will be free for past and present veterans with IDs. There will be a special recognition ceremony at halftime.

Layups

The Jeannette boys will play at Leechburg at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a Section 1-2A makeup from last Friday. ... Three of the top 10 WPIAL girls leading scorers at the start of last week hail from Westmoreland County: Laura Graytok, Latrobe (24 ppg), Megan Kallock, Greensburg Salem (23.9 ppg) and Cali Konek, Southmoreland (21.6 ppg). ... In the latest Tribune-Review rankings, Latrobe's girls are No. 4 in 6A, the Franklin Regional boys are No. 3 in 5A, Jeannette's boys are No. 3 in 2A, and the Monessen boys are No. 5 in Class A.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.