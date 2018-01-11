Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school roundup for Jan. 11: Central Valley girls take down No. 2 Blackhawk

Staff Reports | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 11:33 p.m.
Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino battles Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green for a loose ball during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino battles Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green for a loose ball during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.

Updated 17 hours ago

Kaelyn Underwood scored 18 points to help Central Valley topple No. 2 Blackhawk, 58-51, in a Section 2-4A girls basketball game Thursday night.

Kaitlyn Lyons had 12 points, Christiane Frye added 11 and Allyson Kirby scored 10 for the No. 3-ranked Warriors (10-1, 4-1), who opened a 33-20 halftime lead.

Mady Aulbach scored 18 points for Blackhawk (10-1, 4-1).

North Allegheny 60, Butler 24 — Rachel Martindale had 18 points as No. 1 North Allegheny (11-0, 4-0) rolled to a win in Section 1-6A.

Pine-Richland 45, North Hills 30 — Taylor Brenner had 13 points and Meghan Luellen added 12 as Pine-Richland (3-7, 1-3) won in Section 1-6A.

Shaler 60, Seneca Valley 52 — Megan Lydon had 22 points as Shaler (7-5, 3-1) won a Section 1-6A game. McKenna Gross had 23 points to pace Seneca Valley (6-5, 2-2).

Bethel Park 50, Canon-McMillan 37 — Mario Cerro had 20 points to lift No. 3 Bethel Park () to a win in Section 3-6A. Tamara Mathis had 19 points for Canon-McMillan (8-4, 1-3). Izzy Allen added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Big Macs.

Upper St. Clair 50, Baldwin 34 — Lindsay Meyer had 20 points and Kate Groninger added 14 as Upper St. Clair (5-4, 2-2) won in Section 3-6A. Abbey Larkin scored 20 points for Baldwin (2-9, 0-4).

Oakland Catholic 39, Gateway 32 — Led by Jayde Boyd's 10 points, No. 2 Oakland Catholic (7-3, 3-1) earned a win in Section 2-5A. Jordan Edwards had 12 points for the Gators (8-3, 1-2).

Connellsville 61, Laurel Highlands 41 — Dae-Lin Burnsworth, Zoe Youdell and Sara Aumer all had 10 points to lead Connellsville (5-7, 3-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Taylor Smith scored 20 for Laurel Highlands (2-11, 1-4).

Ringgold 62, Uniontown 34 — Taylor Mendicino had 15 points as Ringgold (9-4, 5-0) won in Section 3-5A.

Hampton 61, Kiski Area 46 — Laryn Edwards had 34 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as No. 5 Hampton (8-2, 5-0) rolled to a Section 4-5A win. Harley Holloway scored 17 points for Kiski Area (5-8, 1-5).

Mars 63, Franklin Regional 47 — Lauren Wasylson scored 22 points as Mars (9-3, 5-0) won in Section 4-5A.

Jordan Yaniga had 14 points, and Isabelle Palamone added 10 for Franklin Regional (7-6, 2-3).

Elizabeth Forward 68, Derry 26 — Brianna Spirnak had 19 points as Elizabeth Forward (9-3, 5-1) won in Section 3-4A.

Destiny Roberts had six points for Derry (0-11, 0-6).

Greensburg Salem 65, Albert Gallatin 60 — Megan Kallock had 27 points, and Nikki Mellinger added 18 as Greensburg Salem (5-7, 2-4) won in Section 3-5A.

Shaleena Garner added 12 points for the Golden Lions.

Anaejah Harris had 23 points for Albert Gallatin (5-6, 1-4).

Deer Lakes 55, Valley 8 — Emily Mischen scored 12 points for Deer Lakes, which dispatched Valley in a Section 1-4A victory. Anna Solomon added 10 points for the Lancers (5-5, 22-2). Maddy Hill scored six points for Valley (2-10, 0-5).

Knoch 68, Highlands 30 — Despite Renee Cebula's game-high 19 points, Highlands (1-10, 1-4) fell to Knoch in a Section 1-4A matchup. Hannah Rowe led Knoch (5-7, 4-1) with 15 points.

Mt. Pleasant 39, Yough 2 — Colleen Trainer had 12 points to guide Mt. Pleasant (4-7, 2-4) past Yough (0-13, 0-6) in Section 3-4A.

South Park 53, Southmoreland 41 — Kasey Kastroll scored 22 points as South Park (7-5, 4-2) won a Section 3-4A game.

Brooke Corley had 14 points and Cali Konek added 10 for the Scotties (7-5, 2-4).

Beaver Falls 42, Mohawk 41 — Macyla Collins hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer as Beaver Falls (7-5, 2-3) won in Section 1-3A. Island Bradley had 13 points for Beaver Falls.

East Allegheny 69, McGuffey 17 — In Section 2-3A, Amani Johnson had 33 points to lead No. 3 East Allegheny (12-0, 5-0) to victory.

Bishop Canevin 75, Apollo-Ridge 28 — Class 3A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (8-3, 5-0) led Apollo-Ridge, 22-1, after the first quarter and cruised to a Section 3 win. Maddy Moore paced Apollo-Ridge (5-6, 2-3) with 13 points. Shamijha Price led four Crusaders in double figures with 25 points.

Chartiers-Houston 61, New Brighton 17 — Alexa Williamson had 38 points and 20 rebounds to carry No. 1 Chartiers-Houston (9-3, 6-0) to a win in Section 1-2A.

Northgate 61, Riverview 51 — The Raiders trailed 26-24 at halftime but Riverview shooters cooled off in the third quarter as the Raiders fell to Section 2-2A rival Northgate (8-5, 3-3). Sydney McDonough led Riverview (5-6, 2-4) with a game-high 24 points and McKenzie Smail added 15.

Leechburg 67, Springdale 27 — Mikayla Lovelace scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as No. 4 Leechburg rolled past Section 2-2A rival Springdale. Brittany Rubilio chipped in with 13 points, Cameron Davies added 11 and Daesha Knight finished with 10 for Leechburg (9-2, 5-1). Jazlyn Robb led Springdale (1-10, 0-6).

Vincentian Academy 51, Brentwood 35 — In Section 2-2A, Caroline Elliott had 28 points to lead No. 3 Vincentian Academy (11-1, 6-0) to a win.

California 58, Bentworth 30 — Bailey Vig had a career-high 33 points to lead California (8-3, 5-1) to victory in Section 3-2A.

Greensburg CC 35, Beth-Center 32 — Anna Eisaman had 18 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (5-6, 4-2) in Section 3-2A. Sydney Ward made a layup with 10 seconds left to seal the victory.

Jeannette 45, Carmichaels 37 — In Section 3-2A, Dymond Crawford had 22 points, and Chloe Stein added 15 for Jeannette (4-9, 2-4).

Kris Aeschboder had 10 points for Carmichaels (4-8, 1-5).

Serra Catholic 68, Frazier 55 — Rylan German scored 25 points to lead Serra Catholic (7-4, 5-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Brooke Poling had 31 points for Frazier (6-5, 3-3).

Mapletown 34, Monessen 23 — Mapletown improved to 3-8 overall and 1-2 in Section 2-A with a win over Monessen (1-12, 0-4).

Eden Christian Academy 40, Clairton 33 — Taylor Haring had 18 points and Haylee Fleischman added 16 as Eden Christian (5-6, 2-2) won in Section 3-A.

St. Joseph 66, Imani Christian 25 — Chloe Kurpakus scored a game-high 19 points and Alex Jones added 18 as St. Joseph rolled to a win over Imani Christian in a Section 3-A contest.

St. Joseph (6-6, 1-2) scored 30 points in the first quarter to take early control over the Saints (2-10, 0-4).

Winchester Thurston 50, Aquinas Academy 35 — In Section 3-A, Ayanna Townsend had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Gia Thorpe added 10 points, 10 assists and nine steals to pace No. 1 Winchester Thurston (6-3, 4-0) to a win.

Boys basketball

Freeport 79, Yough 39 — Ben Beale had 21 points, and Isiah Bauman scored 20 to help Freeport (6-4, 2-2) dispatch Yough (2-11, 0-5) in a Section 1-4A game.

The Yellowjackets led 51-23 at halftime. Jarett Bach and CJ Waldier each had eight points for the Cougars.

South Allegheny 44, Steel Valley 37 (OT) — Derek Lockhart had 17 points and South Allegheny (8-5, 1-2) outscored Steel Valley, 7-0, in overtime to secure a Section 3-3A victory. Chase Polak had 16 points for the Ironmen (6-6, 1-3).

Burgettstown 85, Brownsville 83 — In Section 4-3A, Garrett Dhans had 20 points as Burgettstown (9-3, 4-1) won earned a come-from-behind win. Burgettstown opened the fourth quarter on a 15-4 run.

Marshall Shandon had 39 points for Brownsville (5-7, 1-3).

Fort Cherry 54, Frazier 40 — Ryhan Culberson scored 27 points to lead Fort Cherry (7-5, 5-0) to a win in Section 2-2A.

Upper St. Clair 107, Obama Academy 77 — Brett Moore had 23 points and Kyle Meinert added 20 as Upper St. Clair (8-6, 3-2) won a nonsection game.

Hockey

Chartiers Valley 2, Fox Chapel 1 (SO) — Chase Villani scored for Fox Chapel in the first period, but Adam Weiss' goal in the fourth round of the shootout proved to be the difference for Chartiers Valley (6-7) in a PIHL Class A victory. Tyler Radigan stopped 28 shots in goal for Fox Chapel (6-6-1-1). Joshua Griffiths made 36 saves for the Colts.

Beaver 9, Freeport 1 — The Bobcats broke into the win column for the first time this season with the PIHL Class A victory over the Yellowjackets. Dominic Yoho and Derek Burton each scored twice for Beaver (1-13). Markus Hooks scored the lone goal for Freeport (2-12), and Lukas Hooks made 37 saves in net.

