High school roundup for Jan. 11: Central Valley girls take down No. 2 Blackhawk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kaelyn Underwood scored 18 points to help Central Valley topple No. 2 Blackhawk, 58-51, in a Section 2-4A girls basketball game Thursday night.

Kaitlyn Lyons had 12 points, Christiane Frye added 11 and Allyson Kirby scored 10 for the No. 3-ranked Warriors (10-1, 4-1), who opened a 33-20 halftime lead.

Mady Aulbach scored 18 points for Blackhawk (10-1, 4-1).

North Allegheny 60, Butler 24 — Rachel Martindale had 18 points as No. 1 North Allegheny (11-0, 4-0) rolled to a win in Section 1-6A.

Pine-Richland 45, North Hills 30 — Taylor Brenner had 13 points and Meghan Luellen added 12 as Pine-Richland (3-7, 1-3) won in Section 1-6A.

Shaler 60, Seneca Valley 52 — Megan Lydon had 22 points as Shaler (7-5, 3-1) won a Section 1-6A game. McKenna Gross had 23 points to pace Seneca Valley (6-5, 2-2).

Bethel Park 50, Canon-McMillan 37 — Mario Cerro had 20 points to lift No. 3 Bethel Park () to a win in Section 3-6A. Tamara Mathis had 19 points for Canon-McMillan (8-4, 1-3). Izzy Allen added 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Big Macs.

Upper St. Clair 50, Baldwin 34 — Lindsay Meyer had 20 points and Kate Groninger added 14 as Upper St. Clair (5-4, 2-2) won in Section 3-6A. Abbey Larkin scored 20 points for Baldwin (2-9, 0-4).

Oakland Catholic 39, Gateway 32 — Led by Jayde Boyd's 10 points, No. 2 Oakland Catholic (7-3, 3-1) earned a win in Section 2-5A. Jordan Edwards had 12 points for the Gators (8-3, 1-2).

Connellsville 61, Laurel Highlands 41 — Dae-Lin Burnsworth, Zoe Youdell and Sara Aumer all had 10 points to lead Connellsville (5-7, 3-2) to a Section 3-5A win. Taylor Smith scored 20 for Laurel Highlands (2-11, 1-4).

Ringgold 62, Uniontown 34 — Taylor Mendicino had 15 points as Ringgold (9-4, 5-0) won in Section 3-5A.

Hampton 61, Kiski Area 46 — Laryn Edwards had 34 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as No. 5 Hampton (8-2, 5-0) rolled to a Section 4-5A win. Harley Holloway scored 17 points for Kiski Area (5-8, 1-5).

Mars 63, Franklin Regional 47 — Lauren Wasylson scored 22 points as Mars (9-3, 5-0) won in Section 4-5A.

Jordan Yaniga had 14 points, and Isabelle Palamone added 10 for Franklin Regional (7-6, 2-3).

Elizabeth Forward 68, Derry 26 — Brianna Spirnak had 19 points as Elizabeth Forward (9-3, 5-1) won in Section 3-4A.

Destiny Roberts had six points for Derry (0-11, 0-6).

Greensburg Salem 65, Albert Gallatin 60 — Megan Kallock had 27 points, and Nikki Mellinger added 18 as Greensburg Salem (5-7, 2-4) won in Section 3-5A.

Shaleena Garner added 12 points for the Golden Lions.

Anaejah Harris had 23 points for Albert Gallatin (5-6, 1-4).

Deer Lakes 55, Valley 8 — Emily Mischen scored 12 points for Deer Lakes, which dispatched Valley in a Section 1-4A victory. Anna Solomon added 10 points for the Lancers (5-5, 22-2). Maddy Hill scored six points for Valley (2-10, 0-5).

Knoch 68, Highlands 30 — Despite Renee Cebula's game-high 19 points, Highlands (1-10, 1-4) fell to Knoch in a Section 1-4A matchup. Hannah Rowe led Knoch (5-7, 4-1) with 15 points.

Mt. Pleasant 39, Yough 2 — Colleen Trainer had 12 points to guide Mt. Pleasant (4-7, 2-4) past Yough (0-13, 0-6) in Section 3-4A.

South Park 53, Southmoreland 41 — Kasey Kastroll scored 22 points as South Park (7-5, 4-2) won a Section 3-4A game.

Brooke Corley had 14 points and Cali Konek added 10 for the Scotties (7-5, 2-4).

Beaver Falls 42, Mohawk 41 — Macyla Collins hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer as Beaver Falls (7-5, 2-3) won in Section 1-3A. Island Bradley had 13 points for Beaver Falls.

East Allegheny 69, McGuffey 17 — In Section 2-3A, Amani Johnson had 33 points to lead No. 3 East Allegheny (12-0, 5-0) to victory.

Bishop Canevin 75, Apollo-Ridge 28 — Class 3A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (8-3, 5-0) led Apollo-Ridge, 22-1, after the first quarter and cruised to a Section 3 win. Maddy Moore paced Apollo-Ridge (5-6, 2-3) with 13 points. Shamijha Price led four Crusaders in double figures with 25 points.

Chartiers-Houston 61, New Brighton 17 — Alexa Williamson had 38 points and 20 rebounds to carry No. 1 Chartiers-Houston (9-3, 6-0) to a win in Section 1-2A.

Northgate 61, Riverview 51 — The Raiders trailed 26-24 at halftime but Riverview shooters cooled off in the third quarter as the Raiders fell to Section 2-2A rival Northgate (8-5, 3-3). Sydney McDonough led Riverview (5-6, 2-4) with a game-high 24 points and McKenzie Smail added 15.

Leechburg 67, Springdale 27 — Mikayla Lovelace scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as No. 4 Leechburg rolled past Section 2-2A rival Springdale. Brittany Rubilio chipped in with 13 points, Cameron Davies added 11 and Daesha Knight finished with 10 for Leechburg (9-2, 5-1). Jazlyn Robb led Springdale (1-10, 0-6).

Vincentian Academy 51, Brentwood 35 — In Section 2-2A, Caroline Elliott had 28 points to lead No. 3 Vincentian Academy (11-1, 6-0) to a win.

California 58, Bentworth 30 — Bailey Vig had a career-high 33 points to lead California (8-3, 5-1) to victory in Section 3-2A.

Greensburg CC 35, Beth-Center 32 — Anna Eisaman had 18 points to lead Greensburg Central Catholic (5-6, 4-2) in Section 3-2A. Sydney Ward made a layup with 10 seconds left to seal the victory.

Jeannette 45, Carmichaels 37 — In Section 3-2A, Dymond Crawford had 22 points, and Chloe Stein added 15 for Jeannette (4-9, 2-4).

Kris Aeschboder had 10 points for Carmichaels (4-8, 1-5).

Serra Catholic 68, Frazier 55 — Rylan German scored 25 points to lead Serra Catholic (7-4, 5-1) to a Section 3-2A win. Brooke Poling had 31 points for Frazier (6-5, 3-3).

Mapletown 34, Monessen 23 — Mapletown improved to 3-8 overall and 1-2 in Section 2-A with a win over Monessen (1-12, 0-4).

Eden Christian Academy 40, Clairton 33 — Taylor Haring had 18 points and Haylee Fleischman added 16 as Eden Christian (5-6, 2-2) won in Section 3-A.

St. Joseph 66, Imani Christian 25 — Chloe Kurpakus scored a game-high 19 points and Alex Jones added 18 as St. Joseph rolled to a win over Imani Christian in a Section 3-A contest.

St. Joseph (6-6, 1-2) scored 30 points in the first quarter to take early control over the Saints (2-10, 0-4).

Winchester Thurston 50, Aquinas Academy 35 — In Section 3-A, Ayanna Townsend had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Gia Thorpe added 10 points, 10 assists and nine steals to pace No. 1 Winchester Thurston (6-3, 4-0) to a win.

Boys basketball

Freeport 79, Yough 39 — Ben Beale had 21 points, and Isiah Bauman scored 20 to help Freeport (6-4, 2-2) dispatch Yough (2-11, 0-5) in a Section 1-4A game.

The Yellowjackets led 51-23 at halftime. Jarett Bach and CJ Waldier each had eight points for the Cougars.

South Allegheny 44, Steel Valley 37 (OT) — Derek Lockhart had 17 points and South Allegheny (8-5, 1-2) outscored Steel Valley, 7-0, in overtime to secure a Section 3-3A victory. Chase Polak had 16 points for the Ironmen (6-6, 1-3).

Burgettstown 85, Brownsville 83 — In Section 4-3A, Garrett Dhans had 20 points as Burgettstown (9-3, 4-1) won earned a come-from-behind win. Burgettstown opened the fourth quarter on a 15-4 run.

Marshall Shandon had 39 points for Brownsville (5-7, 1-3).

Fort Cherry 54, Frazier 40 — Ryhan Culberson scored 27 points to lead Fort Cherry (7-5, 5-0) to a win in Section 2-2A.

Upper St. Clair 107, Obama Academy 77 — Brett Moore had 23 points and Kyle Meinert added 20 as Upper St. Clair (8-6, 3-2) won a nonsection game.

Hockey

Chartiers Valley 2, Fox Chapel 1 (SO) — Chase Villani scored for Fox Chapel in the first period, but Adam Weiss' goal in the fourth round of the shootout proved to be the difference for Chartiers Valley (6-7) in a PIHL Class A victory. Tyler Radigan stopped 28 shots in goal for Fox Chapel (6-6-1-1). Joshua Griffiths made 36 saves for the Colts.

Beaver 9, Freeport 1 — The Bobcats broke into the win column for the first time this season with the PIHL Class A victory over the Yellowjackets. Dominic Yoho and Derek Burton each scored twice for Beaver (1-13). Markus Hooks scored the lone goal for Freeport (2-12), and Lukas Hooks made 37 saves in net.