Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Keystone Oaks girls gain edge in Section 3 with win over Belle Vernon

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 10:03 p.m.
Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffman drives past Belle Vernon's Taylor Kovatch during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffman drives past Belle Vernon's Taylor Kovatch during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Keystone Oaks' Isabella Bogdan steals the ball from Belle Vernon's Keira Boff during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Isabella Bogdan steals the ball from Belle Vernon's Keira Boff during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Keystone Oaks head coach Ron Muzynski reacts from the bench area during a game against Belle Vernon Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks head coach Ron Muzynski reacts from the bench area during a game against Belle Vernon Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Belle Vernon head coach Lisa Fairman motions from the bench during a game against Keystone Oaks Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon head coach Lisa Fairman motions from the bench during a game against Keystone Oaks Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino scores past Belle Vernon's Lindsay Steeber during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino scores past Belle Vernon's Lindsay Steeber during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffman scores over Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffman scores over Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Keystone Oaks' Isabella Bogdan is fouled by Belle Vernon's Taylor Kovatch during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Isabella Bogdan is fouled by Belle Vernon's Taylor Kovatch during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino drives past Belle Vernon's Taylor Kovatch during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino drives past Belle Vernon's Taylor Kovatch during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino battles Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green for a loose ball during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Gillian Piccolino battles Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green for a loose ball during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Belle Vernon head coach Lisa Fairman talks to an official during a game against Keystone Oaks Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon head coach Lisa Fairman talks to an official during a game against Keystone Oaks Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green collides with Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffman during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green collides with Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffman during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffman drives past Belle Vernon's Taylor Kovatch during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffman drives past Belle Vernon's Taylor Kovatch during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Keystone Oaks' Keagan Brownlee strips the ball from Belle Vernon's Lindsay Steeber during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Keagan Brownlee strips the ball from Belle Vernon's Lindsay Steeber during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green works against Keystone Oaks' Keagan Brownlee during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green works against Keystone Oaks' Keagan Brownlee during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffman drives past Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Keystone Oaks' Jaylen Hoffman drives past Belle Vernon's Kelsey Green during their game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Belle Vernon Area High School in Rostraver.

Updated 3 hours ago

Keystone Oaks amped up its pressure, clamped down on defense and kept cold-shooting Belle Vernon at bay Thursday to capture a foul-plagued first-place clash 48-35 in the Section 3-4A game of the night.

The No. 4-ranked Golden Eagles (10-3, 6-0) held the host Leopards (8-4, 5-1) to eight field goals and outscored them in the second half, 20-12, to sit alone stop the standings.

Keystone Oaks coach Ron Muszynski said his team doesn't call many plays; it just relies on its athleticism.

The Golden Eagles rely on a dribble-drive offense, kick-outs and quickness on both ends of the floor — things that led to a 14-0 section record and a section title last year.

"Our girls are so athletic and they get up and down the court," Muszynski said. "They cause pressure. Their conditioning level is spectacular. It's a really fun job coaching them. ... I don't even coach them that much; I just scream at them to run up and down the court and they do their thing."

Belle Vernon had just three field goals in the second half, but stayed within shouting distance thanks to solid free-throw shooting.

The Leopards made 17 of 24 foul shots. More than half of Belle Vernon's points in the first half came from the foul line.

But missed layups, rim-outs and turnovers gave them fits, especially when they took a late lead.

Taylor Kovatch made a layup off a steal early in the third quarter, but the Leopards didn't make another field goal until Lindsay Steeber banked in a layup with about nine seconds to go in the game. That meant a near-15-minute spell without a basket.

The offense was lapped by the defense for Belle Vernon.

"I was proud of our defensive effort tonight," Belle Vernon coach Lisa Fairman said. "We accomplished what we wanted to. We slowed down their transition. I think we stopped them six to eight times and had transition opportunities but couldn't score."

Keystone Oaks, healthy for the first time all season, looked primed to pull away early, building an 18-9 lead after the first quarter.

Standout guard Gillian Piccolino scored 11 points, all in the first half, before she faced a stern box-and-1 defense that kept her scoreless after halftime.

But Isa Bodgan and Jaylen Hoffman, who scored 13 apiece for Keystone Oaks, combined for 11 in the fourth.

A 9-0 run put the Eagles back in control and, as Belle Vernon struggled to find offense, they pulled away.

"At times, and I don't know why, we were so shy to pull the trigger on the perimeter today," Fairman said. "They had the green light to shoot. I wanted the transition opportunity. But tonight, it didn't go our way offensively.

"I have five seniors on the court. Someone needs to put the team on their back. When we need a bucket, we need a bucket. It's that simple. We can't play in fear. We were a little fearful to shoot."

Hoffman's layup gave Keystone Oaks a 41-31 lead before free throws pushed the margin to 14 inside the final minute.

Keystone Oaks now has back-to-back wins over teams it was just tied with atop the section. It defeated Elizabeth Forward, 68-47, on Monday. The Eagles have won four of five.

After falling behind 26-13, Belle Vernon put together a 10-0 run late in the second quarter to take momentum into halftime, trailing just 28-23.

The Leopards led briefly, at 29-28, on two free throws by Caitlyn Trombley, who had a game-high 17 points.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.