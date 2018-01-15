Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Young players set up for North Allegheny boys

Josh Rizzo | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 6:12 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

What happened during less-than-ideal circumstances has North Allegheny boys basketball coach Keith Noftz feeling comfortable about the next stretch of Section 1-6A games.

Playing without leading scorer Curtis Aiken and center Zach Johnson, the Tigers fell one-possession short in an overtime loss to Butler and on a buzzer-beater in a 50-48 loss to section-leading Central Catholic.

“Our kids have really stepped up,” Noftz said. “Curtis has been hurt most of the year and Zach the last two games. We're playing together much better. I've been pleased with the young guys who have stepped up and played well for us.”

North Allegheny (2-7, 0-4) had lost three straight games entering a section matchup with North Hills recently. The results of that game were too late for this edition.

The recent turnaround has led to more competitive games for the Tigers, who lost their first section game to Shaler by 23.

Missing experienced seniors has led to Noftz asking younger guys to play bigger roles. Sophomore guard Mike Iuzillino made his first start during the 58-56 loss to the Golden Tornado. Iuzillino ended up finishing with 14 points, knocking down three 3-pointers and scoring 12 points after the break.

“He came in during that first game and was one of the best players on the floor that night,” Noftz said. “We're happy with his progress. Ray Sandherr is playing well. We're struggling as a team. The progress we've made since the injuries is pleasing for us.”

Senior guard Sandherr led the team with 19 points.

North Allegheny led Butler by as many as 13 points before the Golden Tornado rallied. What Noftz has been continuously stressing is playing as a unit.

He doesn't want the Tigers to be bogged down by selfish play.

“It hasn't been easy,” Noftz said. “That's been the knock against NA for the past couple years. We're excited with our progress. The last couple it's difficult to walk off the floor after close games and not win. Our play has gone up a couple notches in the last couple games.”

Against Central Catholic, Sandherr and Anthony Hattrup helped carry the offense, each finishing with 15 points.

North Allegheny will need that progress to translate into results quickly. The Tigers are two games behind the final playoff spot with eight section games left on the schedule.

“We've made progress the last couple weeks, but we aren't striving for moral victories at North Allegheny,” Noftz said. “We want to win.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

