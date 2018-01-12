High school roundup for Jan. 12: Pine-Richland boys take down North Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The early start certainly didn't faze the Pine-Richland boys basketball team.

A pending winter storm led district officials to move the Rams' game against North Hills to 4 p.m., but No. 4 Pine-Richland still rolled to a 72-56 win.

Greg Shukosky had 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Phil Jurkovec had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Dan Petcash had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Rams (9-3, 4-1).

Garrett Barto had 25 points for North Hills (2-10, 0-5).

Canon-McMillan 59, Baldwin 43 — Jason Fowlkes had 22 points and Ethan Beachy added 18 points, including five 3-pointers, as Canon-McMillan (10-1, 4-1) won a Section 2-6A game. Mike Goga had 14 points for Baldwin (5-7, 1-4).

Elizabeth Forward 80, Keystone Oaks 57 — Zachary Lewis had 18 points to guide Elizabeth Forward (5-7, 2-4) to a win in Section 3-4A. Ryan Collins had 27 points for Keystone Oaks (6-7, 3-3).

OLSH 82, Sto-Rox 69 — Donovan Johnson scored 28 points to guide No. 2 OLSH (11-1, 6-0) to a win in Section 3-2A. Brandon Deloe had 24 points for Sto-Rox (2-10, 1-5).

Allderdice 65, Obama Academy 52 — Tyler Williams had 22 points and Bobby Clifford added 19 as Allderdice (8-2, 3-0) tallied a City League victory.

Carrick 92, Perry 31 — Lamar Lewis and Vernon Washington each scored 16 points as Carrick (11-2, 1-2) won a City League game.

Westinghouse 57, Brashear 48 — James Ellis scored 29 points to pace Westinghouse (10-1, 3-0) in a City League victory.

Girls basketball

Hempfield 42, Penn-Trafford 31 — The Hempfield girls basketball team got back on the winning track Friday night after earning a victory over rival Penn-Trafford in a Section 2-6A game.

Allison Podkul had 16 points to lead the Spartans (5-7, 2-2), who were coming off section losses to Latrobe and Penn Hills.

Bella Long scored 15 points for Penn-Trafford (6-6, 2-3). The Warriors were missing guard Mackenzie Aunkst, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

Latrobe 63, Fox Chapel 58 — Four players scored in double figures as No. 4 Latrobe avoided an upset with a Section 2-6A win on the road. Laura Graytok led the Wildcats with 19 points, Shelby Wetzel added 13, Carly Augustine 12 and Bethany Havrilla 10.

Sarah Sheerer scored 15 for Fox Chapel, while Ellie Schwartzman and Gabby Guerrieri had 10 apiece.

Penn Hills 37, Woodland Hills 33 — Alysa Sledge and Ariana Dunson each had 10 points as Penn Hills (8-5) won a nonsection game.

Indiana 57, Laurel Highlands 51 — Haleigh Zimmerman scored 28 points as Indiana (4-7) won a nonsection game. Taylor Smith had 27 points to pace Laurel Highlands (2-12).