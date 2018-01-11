Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

St. Joseph star Fábregas out for season

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
St. Joseph's Daniel Fabregas (4) goes up court defended by Springdale's Michael Zolnierczyk (5) during their game on Thurs. Dec. 28, 2017 at St. Joseph High School. Springdale won 84-80.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
St. Joseph's Daniel Fabregas (4) goes up court defended by Springdale's Michael Zolnierczyk (5) during their game on Thurs. Dec. 28, 2017 at St. Joseph High School. Springdale won 84-80.

Updated 6 hours ago

Already down one of its projected starters to a season-ending injury, the St. Joseph boys basketball team lost another recently when it was determined junior guard Daniel Fábregas would miss the rest of the year with a broken finger.

Fábregas, a Valley News Dispatch All-Star as a sophomore, suffered the injury early in the season and played through it with a splint, but the condition worsened and he recently was shut down for the season.

Junior Matt Arvay was lost to a torn ACL in the preseason for St. Joseph (3-7, 0-2 Section 3-A), which enters Friday's game at Trinity Christian on a six-game losing streak.

“This is just another devastating hit to our team,” coach Kelly Robinson said. “It just makes things difficult. The only upside to both of them is the fact that they're both juniors and they both come back for their senior year.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.