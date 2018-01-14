Shaler boys basketball thinking postseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler boys basketball coach Rob Niederberger is excited for the path ahead as the Titans enter the second half of Section 1-6A play.

Shaler is heading into one of the most important stretches of its schedule — sitting a half-game out of a playoff spot — after what will be six days of rest.

“It's nice to get some extra practice this time of year,” Niederberger said. “Usually, it's Tuesday-Friday and practice Saturday-Monday. It gives you a time to gather yourself and get ready for the stretch run.”

Shaler (7-6, 2-3) will come out of its extended rest after two wins.

The Titans beat North Hills, 50-41, on Jan. 9 and followed with a 79-77 nonsection win over West Allegheny the next day.

Helping guide Shaler to the playoffs, Niederberger said, won't require big changes or gimmicks.

“It might be a matchup here or there,” he said. “I think our team has a lot of confidence going into it. Shaler, the last five or six years, the season was over at Christmas. Now, they have a couple of section wins under their belt.”

The Titans received their wake-up call during a 73-46 loss to Seneca Valley on Jan. 5. Shaler had lost four of five, including two of three at the KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Fla., before losing to the Raiders.

The trip seemed to throw things out of whack. Niederberger doesn't believe his kids are nervous about battling for the program's first playoff berth since the 2012-13 season.

“My kids are fearless,” he said.

“I think all of our inconsistency is dealing with the fact we went to Florida. It felt like a summer league. I've gone on other trips where it was a basketball trip, and you might see some stuff. When we went to Florida and we were on vacation, and we'll mix some basketball in.”

Sophomore guard Mekhi Reynolds has been one of the keys to a consistent offense, averaging about 10 points per game.

Reynolds had a team-high 22 against West Allegheny.

Seniors Kiki Agbale, Jesse Tavella and Mat Tavella also have made key contributions on offense.

Shaler is hoping everything continues to come together.

The Titans have shown flashes.

“We've had games that have turned people's heads, and they're like, ‘Oh my gosh. They are pretty good,' ” Niederberger said. “We've had other games where people say, ‘What are they doing?' I think we're hitting the spot where we're playing our best basketball right now. That's where you want to be as you are getting into January.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.