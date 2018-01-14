Gateway girls basketball team earning wins, showing improvement

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gateway girls basketball coach Curtis Williams understands the uphill battles his team faces considering his squad has only one senior and lacks depth.

But, he said, he's excited not only his team's performance so far but also for its potential.

“The girls have been in a number of big games, and they are understanding more and more about the effort it takes to be successful,” Williams said.

Gateway earned a 45-38 victory earlier this season against Mars (9-3), which is led by Bucknell commit Tai Johnson.

The Gators are 8-3 overall and 1-2 in Section 2-5A, with close section setbacks to No. 2 Thomas Jefferson, 37-33, and No. 3 Oakland Catholic, 39-32. The Jaguars and Eagles are battling with the Gators at the top of the section standings.

In last Thursday's matchup at Oakland Catholic, the Gators trailed by seven at halftime but rallied to grab a one-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter.

But the Eagles pulled away in the final quarter, thanks in part to the Gators going 1 of 11 from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes.

“We just weren't able execute and finalize the game plan,” he said. “Oakland Catholic did what they needed to do from the field and free-throw line and got the victory at home. We're still young, and we're still growing and learning.”

Gateway missed 13 free throws in a four-point loss to first-place Thomas Jefferson (11-2, 4-0) on Dec. 21.

“We learned a lot about us knowing we can play and compete against these top teams, which are highly regarded,” Williams said. “It's about being mentally tough in those pressure situations. The girls are excited to have both Thomas Jefferson and Oakland Catholic at home next time.”

Williams said his team showed toughness in its section win over Woodland Hills on Jan. 8. The Gators rallied from a five-point deficit at the end of the third quarter and won 44-39.

Senior Jordan Edwards, a Niagara recruit, leads the team in scoring. She had a team-best 12 points in the loss to Oakland Catholic and also had 12 in the win over the Wolverines.

“Jordan understands she can do even more,” Williams said. “She's still scratching the surface of what she can become as a complete player. She's embracing that role of a leader as the only senior. She's increased that leadership role this year.”

Mary Kromka, a 5-foot-10 junior guard/forward, also provides experience as a second-year starter.

“Mary has grown so much competitively in terms of being willing to take shots and being aggressive at both ends of the court with a lot of energy,” Williams said. “She's always one of the hardest workers on the court. Her best basketball is ahead of her.”

Kromka understands her role defensively, often guarding the opposing team's best shooter or scorer. Williams said she successfully limited Johnson from Mars, American University recruit Laura Graytok from Latrobe and Alexis Sestric from Oakland Catholic.

“We've been working hard and have improved a lot,” Kromka said. “The hard work is paying off. We've grown a lot from some tough games, and it should help us when we play those teams again.”

Williams said he also has seen improvement from junior first-year starting guard Jenna Guido, as well as sophomores Annie Garness (5-6 forward) and Lexi Jackson (6-3 center).

He also highlighted the progression of eight freshmen.

“I have to say that 8-3 is a nice place to be,” Williams said. “But we're not satisfied. We have more to accomplish.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.