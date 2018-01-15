Balanced lineup propels Sewickley Academy boys to hot start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After winning the WPIAL Class 2A title and later the PIAA championship in dramatic fashion last March, the Sewickley Academy boys basketball team graduated an array of key players.

With this season's starting lineup consisting of three sophomores, a junior and just one senior, the Panthers could've easily struggled through some early-season growing pains.

Through the first 10 games of this campaign, however, the Panthers (9-1, 5-0 in Section 3-2A) again are playing at a championship level and have been among the most dominant teams in the WPIAL. In addition to a perfect mark in section play, the Panthers are outscoring opponents by an average of more than 32 points.

Sewickley Academy's only loss came against the defending state champ in Class A, Kennedy Catholic.

Coach Win Palmer noted while the departed seniors were missed at the start of workouts and during the first few games of the season, his current group has elevated its play to a high level.

“We're making good progress. Our practices are just getting better all the time,” Palmer said.

“Our starters are just taking another giant leap forward, in terms of their ability to jell as a team. My only disappointment so far in the season is that we haven't had a close game yet. Last year, we had so many close games, and I think that really helped us down the stretch.”

While the lopsided outcomes may not be indicative, the Panthers have played a challenging nonsection schedule. In addition to Kennedy Catholic, Sewickley Academy has battled Aliquippa, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and West Allegheny. Upcoming nonsection tilts with Mars and Lincoln Park, as well as a pair of conference showdowns with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, also will test the Panthers.

Regardless of the opponent, Palmer is confident in his players — because their depth and selflessness — are nearly unmatched in the region. All five starters — David Groetsch, Nate Ridgeway, Isiah Warfield, Isaiah Smith and Jett Roesing — average double figures in scoring. Additionally, each of those players has produced a 20-point game at least once this campaign.

With each member of the starting unit possessing shooting and ball-handling skills, the Panthers have shot efficiently from inside the arc, behind the 3-point line, and at the foul line.

Three key reserves — Jared Washington, Will Nocito and Donald Belt — also bring unique skills to the floor.

Palmer highlighted Washington's athleticism and defensive versatility, Nocito's willingness as a passer, and Belt's ability to knock down shots as their best qualities.

“I love our balance; the fact that you just don't know who's going to be the weapon. I think that sets us apart,” Palmer said. “The other thing I think that sets us apart is that all five of those guys love to play defense.”

Additionally, the experience of winning a state title last year has instilled a new level of confidence in the players.

“It's just given them the feeling of ‘you know what, I can do special things,' ” Palmer said. “I don't see us as a young team, because these guys have been through the wars.”

To maintain their level of success for the rest of the regular season and into the postseason, the Panthers will need to continue their love of playing defense, share the ball and also stay healthy.

For Palmer and the rest of his coaching staff, the biggest task is to make sure the players keep a team perspective as their priority, despite their considerable individual talents.

“That's a tremendous balance, and I look forward to that challenge; it's a great psychological challenge,” he said.

Sean Meyers is a freelance writer.