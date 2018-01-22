Norwin boys basketball making run at postseason

Don't look now, but that galloping sound coming from behind the Section 3-6A standings is the Norwin Knights making their way up the section standings.

Winners of three consecutive, and five of their last seven, the Knights shrugged off January's frigid temperatures and have been on fire to start the new year.

“I think the big thing about this basketball team is that we've been able to win the close games that we've been in,” Norwin coach Lynn Washowich said. “The nice thing about this team is they're able to keep their composure. And on the learning side, we need to do a much better job running and moving without the basketball in our offensive sets and quit turning the ball over.”

The Knights' experience at winning games will pay dividends down the stretch run. So far, Norwin (9-6, 4-4) has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or fewer points. For the second time this season, the Knights were able to come out on top against section rival Penn-Trafford. Norwin go the better of the Warriors, 66-59, last Friday night.

“It's not a playoff game, but it's as close as you can get to one without being in one,” Washowich said in the lead-up to the Penn-Trafford game. “This is what it's all about.”

With six section games left on the schedule, things are a little congested at the top of section standings. Penn Hills (15-1, 7-1) and Woodland Hills (13-2, 7-1) are tied at the top, and Fox Chapel (11-4, 5-3) and Latrobe (10-5, 5-3) are tied for second. The Knights play all four in the next two weeks.

Including last Friday's win over Penn-Trafford, Washowich figures his team needs to go 4-3 down the stretch to make the playoffs. Last season, the Knights missed the postseason, ending a run of nine consecutive appearances.

Washowich has found one area his team can improve.

“I think the biggest learning curve with this team is that we don't come out ready in the third quarter,” Washowich said. “Most of the runs teams are putting on us are coming in the third quarter. For whatever reason, we're not excelling in the third quarter. We talk about the dire emergency to change that.”

Norwin trailed No. 5-ranked Woodland Hills, 29-26, at halftime but allowed the Wolverines to score 20 third-quarter points in an 85-46 win.

“What's really happened in all of these games that we've lost is that it's a five- or six-point game, and all of the sudden in a two-minute stretch we lose the basketball game,” Washowich said.

Senior guard Josh Ratesic leads the Knights with 15 points per game. Freshman center Jayden Walker and junior forward Gianni Rizzo are averaging five rebounds to lead the Knights.

Washowich had nothing but praise for Rizzo's ability to come through for his team and score in clutch situations. He said Rizzo is playing some of his best basketball at the moment. He credits Rizzo's 11-point performance as the difference in Norwin's 66-60 win over Penn-Trafford in early January. Since then, Rizzo had 16 points against Hempfield and added 17 in last Friday's rematch with the Warriors.

“Anytime we need a bucket and we need a play on offense, (Rizzo's) always there,” Washowich said. “He was a big reason why we won those two section games, and if he doesn't score those points, we don't win those games.”

