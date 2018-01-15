Plum boys basketball works through challenging season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Plum boys basketball team again finds itself in a challenging section.

Section 3 of Class 6A often is regarded as one of the toughest in the WPIAL.

“We knew the section was going to be tough as we experienced it last year,” junior captain Lamar Whiting said.

“We've struggled at times, but every game, we fight as hard as we can to win every game we can.”

The Mustangs suffered a 70-57 loss to Norwin on Friday and fell to 0-6 in section play.

Before the season began, first-year coach Hart Coleman said there might be growing pains as the young Plum players get comfortable and connect with each other.

“In a couple of games, if not for a couple of turnovers or missed shots, we could conceivably have a couple of section wins,” Coleman said. “It's part of the process of being a better team. The guys are fighting hard and learning from each game. We're staying optimistic about the season.”

A Tuesday home game against Fox Chapel ends the first cycle of section play. Plum will face first-place Penn Hills on Friday to begin the second half of the section slate.

“The guys understand that they are close to breaking through,” Coleman said. “They are remaining positive and taking each game as it comes and pushing through as we can. They are also working hard each day in practice and building upon the successes we've had.”

The Mustangs, despite the record in section play, have produced five nonsection victories, including wins over former section rivals Gateway, Armstrong, McKeesport and Kiski Area.

Coleman said the team members have dealt with adversity: A couple of players, including a key contributor, left the team, and others have dealt with injuries.

Nicholas Flinko, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, has missed the past couple of weeks because of a high ankle sprain. He is expected back in the lineup soon.

“He's one of our younger players that got more and more playing time in the early part of the season,” Coleman said.

Anthony DelMastro, a 6-4 junior center, has battled illness and missed the past couple of games. Coleman said DelMastro, who has logged significant minutes this season, is expected back this week.

Whiting, the team's leading scorer at 22.8 points per game, has been a consistent force, Coleman said.

“Lamar has given us what we expect of him, from leadership on and off the court to his play on the court,” Coleman said.

Whiting paced the Mustangs against Norwin with 19 points and had a career-high 36 points in Plum's 68-64, three-overtime victory over Armstrong on Jan. 2.

He hit a tying 3-pointer at the end of the first overtime and put Plum ahead for good with a three-point play late in the third extra session.

Junior Chase Fink has made the most of his opportunity this season after missing most of last year because of injury. He averages 12.4 points.

“Chase has stepped up and has been a scoring leader for us,” Coleman said. “He's been a leader in and out of practice as well. That's been a tremendous asset to the team.”

Freshman Connor Moss also has produced offensively at 9.6 points a contest. He tallied a season- and career-best 18 points in an 80-61 setback to Latrobe on Jan. 9.

“Connor has been playing exceptionally well,” Coleman said. “As a freshman, there's been some ebbs and flows, but he is getting more and more comfortable with basketball at the varsity level.”

Juniors Ian Dryburgh (4.8 ppg.) and Matt Carroll (4.5) also have produced for the Mustangs. They each tallied a season-best 11 points against Armstrong.

“We continue to stress being competitive and continuing to fight for each and every possession in each and every game,” Coleman said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.