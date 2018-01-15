Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Valley boys basketball gets healthy, remains cautious

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 10:00 p.m.
Valley's Elijah Murray pulls down a rebound next to Freeport's Ben Beale during their game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in New Kensington. Valley won, 65-55.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Valley's Elijah Murray pulls down a rebound next to Freeport's Ben Beale during their game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in New Kensington. Valley won, 65-55.
Valley's Dru Stokes drives into Freeport's Ben Beale during their game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in New Kensington. Valley won, 65-55.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Valley's Dru Stokes drives into Freeport's Ben Beale during their game Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, in New Kensington. Valley won, 65-55.
Valley's Dru Stokes pressures Burrell's Logan Bitar during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Valley High School. Valley won, 70-61.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Valley's Dru Stokes pressures Burrell's Logan Bitar during the fourth quarter of their game Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Valley High School. Valley won, 70-61.
Valley's Elijah Murray drives past Burrell's Andrew Bigler during the first quarter of their game Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Valley High School. Valley won, 70-61.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Valley's Elijah Murray drives past Burrell's Andrew Bigler during the first quarter of their game Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, at Valley High School. Valley won, 70-61.

Updated 5 hours ago

Deonte Ross spent the first five weeks of basketball season at the end of Valley's bench, sometimes in agony not from the cracked tibia that kept him on the sidelines but from the knowledge he couldn't help his teammates.

“It was rough,” the junior said. “Sitting there and watching my team play, it made me want to go on the court and play then. When we played Indiana and we were losing, I was mad because I couldn't play and help my team.”

Ross can now do that, as he made his long-anticipated return in Valley's Section 1-4A victory over Derry last week, the Vikings' fifth win in a row. And the Vikings should get healthier in the next week or two when junior sharpshooting guard Alex Ward returns from a leg injury, which has kept him out all season.

Valley, though, is approaching its good injury fortune and strong play with caution. The Vikings (7-2, 4-1) know better than many teams that good times don't always last forever.

“We're not trying to get too hyped because of a five-game winning streak,” senior Darius Johnson said. “Last year, we made it to the playoffs, but it just got bad.”

Last season remains part of Valley's identity. The Vikings made the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since 2011 and led McGuffey by 10 points in the fourth quarter, only to see the Highlanders rally for the victory.

The Vikings talked about that game as motivation in the summer and the preseason, and they're not forgetting it now. Hence their one-game-at-a-time mentality, which the injuries only added to.

“With the guys that we've had out, we're trying to constantly prepare for their return and focus on the moment,” Valley coach Mark Faulx said. “I feel we're still looking to pick up our rhythm. It hasn't seemed like it's been smooth, and we're playing consistently and we're having this great win streak. I feel we're still really looking for improvement and consistent play.”

For the many improvements Valley has made communicating defensively and sharing the basketball, the Vikings also have had lapses in shot selection and on defense. They took control of their game against Derry with a 17-3 run in the first half only to see Derry rally to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Although the Vikings rallied and won, the game highlighted inconsistencies.

Johnson said some players think too much about the bad plays, himself included, but they're trying to work through it.

“When we're all on the same page and doing the same things, then nobody's down,” Johnson said.

The absences of Ross and Ward helped Valley find roles for juniors Roman Flenory and Javon Wade-Shaw and freshmen Adisun Jackson and Elijhah Murray. Guards Dru Stokes, a senior, and Nyjewel Carter, a junior, provided much of the scoring, while Johnson brings defense and hustle.

Ross' return added toughness on the boards and down low, while Ward's impending comeback will give Valley another floor-stretcher.

“We're constantly trying to define each player's role. We're trying to sell for the guys to star in their role, and we're looking for consistent performance playing the way we think we need to play to be at our best,” Faulx said. “We're trying to be as good as we can in the moment but also prepare for the moment when new players who have been injured arrive.”

Now that he made his season debut, something he was “itching” to do, Ross has something else to look forward to. Valley faces key section games Friday at Freeport (6-4, 2-2) and Jan. 23 against Indiana (8-1, 4-0).

“I just want to get to playoffs, get that No. 1 seed and go from there,” Ross said. “Make our way to the Pete.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.