Friday high school basketball games postponed around Western Pennsylvania

Bill Hartlep
Bill Hartlep | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Mars' Cade Hetzler steals the ball from Moon's Austin Ryan during their game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Mars Area High School in Adams.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Mars' Cade Hetzler steals the ball from Moon's Austin Ryan during their game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2017, at Mars Area High School in Adams.

With a winter storm in the forecast tonight, boys and girls basketball games around Western Pennsylvania have been postponed.

Here's a look at games that have been postponed.

Boys basketball

Armstrong at Franklin Regional

Avella at Clairton

Beaver at New Castle

Beaver Falls at Hopewell

Bentworth at California

Burrell at Shady Side Academy

Carlynton at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic

Central Catholic at Butler

Central Valley at Ambridge

Connellsville at Bethel Park

East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge

Frazier at Carmichaels

Freeport at Derry

Greensburg Salem at Gateway

Highlands at Kiski Area

Imani Christian at Eden Christian Academy

Indiana at Mt. Pleasant

Jeannette at Riverview

Knoch at Hampton

Laurel at Bishop Canevin

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold

Leechburg at West Shamokin

Mapletown at West Greene

Mars at Chartiers Valley

Neshannock at Northgate

New Brighton at Mohawk

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon

Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills

Quaker Valley at Blackhawk

Rochester at Union

Seneca Valley at North Allegheny

Shenango at Sewickley Academy

South Fayette at McGuffey

South Side Beaver at Charleroi

Springdale at Serra Catholic

St. Joseph at Trinity Christian

Summit Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic

Trinity at West Mifflin

Uniontown at Belle Vernon

Valley at Deer Lakes

West Allegheny at Moon

Wincester Thurston at Propel Andrew Street

Yough at Southmoreland

Girls basketball

Clairton at St. Joseph

Highlands at Leechburg

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center

Moon at Chartiers Valley

Wrestling

Hempfield at Burrell

Peters Township at North Hills

To add games to this list, email ptrsports@tribweb.com or Tweet @TribHSInsider.

