Friday high school basketball games postponed around Western Pennsylvania
Updated 1 hour ago
With a winter storm in the forecast tonight, boys and girls basketball games around Western Pennsylvania have been postponed.
Here's a look at games that have been postponed.
Boys basketball
Armstrong at Franklin Regional
Avella at Clairton
Beaver at New Castle
Beaver Falls at Hopewell
Bentworth at California
Burrell at Shady Side Academy
Carlynton at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic
Central Catholic at Butler
Central Valley at Ambridge
Connellsville at Bethel Park
East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge
Frazier at Carmichaels
Freeport at Derry
Greensburg Salem at Gateway
Highlands at Kiski Area
Imani Christian at Eden Christian Academy
Indiana at Mt. Pleasant
Jeannette at Riverview
Knoch at Hampton
Laurel at Bishop Canevin
Laurel Highlands at Ringgold
Leechburg at West Shamokin
Mapletown at West Greene
Mars at Chartiers Valley
Neshannock at Northgate
New Brighton at Mohawk
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon
Propel Montour at Propel Braddock Hills
Quaker Valley at Blackhawk
Rochester at Union
Seneca Valley at North Allegheny
Shenango at Sewickley Academy
South Fayette at McGuffey
South Side Beaver at Charleroi
Springdale at Serra Catholic
St. Joseph at Trinity Christian
Summit Academy at Greensburg Central Catholic
Trinity at West Mifflin
Uniontown at Belle Vernon
Valley at Deer Lakes
West Allegheny at Moon
Wincester Thurston at Propel Andrew Street
Yough at Southmoreland
Girls basketball
Clairton at St. Joseph
Highlands at Leechburg
Ligonier Valley at Marion Center
Moon at Chartiers Valley
Wrestling
Hempfield at Burrell
Peters Township at North Hills
To add games to this list, email ptrsports@tribweb.com or Tweet @TribHSInsider.