Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

GCC girls overcome Crawford's big night, top Jeannette

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 10:18 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Greensburg Central Catholic thought about employing a “Dymond-and-1” defense Monday night.

Jeannette junior guard Dymond Crawford has feeling it from the perimeter, getting to the rim and carrying her team.

But GCC decided to trust in its zone defense for most of the game. Crawford got hers, but the transition points eventually came and the result was a 57-46 home victory for GCC in Section 2-3A girls basketball.

Crawford erupted for 35 points but Jeannette (4-10, 2-5), despite stepping right to the edge, never got the lead against the defending section champion Centurions (6-6, 5-2).

Jeannette has not beaten GCC since the 2012-13 season.

Junior guard Anna Eisaman scored 24 points and senior guard Olivia Stawovy added 14 for GCC, which saw Jeannette creep to within 42-38 early in the fourth quarter but held on to win its fourth in a row and fifth in its past six games.

Eisaman, though, scored on a nifty scoop shot along the baseline, Stawovy nailed a 3 and Eisaman followed with another layup to stretch the advantage to 51-41 with two minutes, 39 seconds.

“We weren't getting a lot of transition points,” GCC coach Joe Eisaman said. “Once we got a comfortable lead, I knew they were going to start trapping and we were able to get some layups, get to the line and push the lead out from there.”

Jeannette overplayed some on defense, and GCC took advantage with some uncontested baskets.

“I thought we had our best chance in the first quarter,” Jeannette coach Janine Vertacnik said. “We missed three layups, on breakways. On a team like this, you have to capitalize early. Those are shots we have to make.”

Crawford, who said she was off the mark in warmups, scored off a steal, then banked in her third 3-pointer to cut it to 53-46. But Jeannette was out of time.

“They just started falling so I kept shooting,” said Crawford, whose career high is 36. “We would score, but they could come down and score again. We couldn't stop them, but we'll play them at home.”

Traditionally, Jeannette has struggled against GCC's pressure, but the Jays handled it better in this game.

“We beat the press but we have to finish,” Vertacnik said. “When you're playing from behind like that, you're pressing. Dymond needed a little more help from her perimeter players. We're hot and cold on the perimeter.”

Joe Eisaman knew Crawford had the hot hand but stayed the course.

“I told our girls, just keep contesting (shots),” Eisaman said. “We didn't do a good job of chasing down the misses in the first half. Long shots create long rebounds. We tightened that up and turned them into points the other way.”

GCC played more reserves than usual. Point guard Bella Skatell battled foul trouble but finished with seven points.

“Seeing those role players step and seeing girls' games start to develop,” Joe Eisaman said. “It's nice to see. Every game is going to be a battle for us. We don't anybody lightly. We expected a tough battle and that's what we got.”

GCC took a 16-7 lead after one quarter as Anna Eisaman scored eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers. GCC's pressure and transition kick-started the tempo in its favor.

Crawford kept Jeannette close while providing over 90 percent of the Jays' offense. She scored 18 of the team's points as they trailed 27-20 at the break.

She scored all 13 of Jeannette's points in the second quarter, hitting from the perimeter and converting a few short-range jumpers in the lane.

Jeannette outscored GCC in the third, 16-15, with Crawford netting 11. It was 34-31 with 2:47 to go in the quarter after two Crawford free throws.

But GCC ended the quarter with back-to-back 3's from Stawovy and Eisaman to make it 40-31.

GCC finally went to a box-and-1 on Crawford late, when it had control of the outcome.

“No one else was looking to score, so it was an easy box-and-1,” Joe Eisaman said. “We could have gone triangle-and-2 and I don't think it would have mattered. She is a pretty good scorer; very athletic.”

Sophomore Jada Bass was the second-leading scorer for Jeannette, with six points. Senior guard Chloe Stein recently returned from a torn ACL and is contributing key minutes. Vertacnik said Stein, a good outside shooter, is another offensive threat.

“We have used eight or nine lineups ... GCC has been playing their same group of girls forever,” Vertacnik said. “That's tough.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

Jeannette's Jada Bass battles Greensburg Central Catholic's Heaven Hester for possession of the ball during their WPIAL Class 2A conference game at GCC on Monday Jan.15, 2018, in Carbon.GCC defeated Jeannette 57 46.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Jada Bass battles Greensburg Central Catholic's Heaven Hester for possession of the ball during their WPIAL Class 2A conference game at GCC on Monday Jan.15, 2018, in Carbon.GCC defeated Jeannette 57 46.
Jeannette's Dymond Crawford drives the lane between Greensburg Central Catholic defenders Olivia Stawovy and Heaven Hester during their WPIAL Class 2A conference game at GCC on Monday Jan.15, 2018, in Carbon.Crawford scored 35 points in the game.GCC defeated Jeannette 57 46.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Dymond Crawford drives the lane between Greensburg Central Catholic defenders Olivia Stawovy and Heaven Hester during their WPIAL Class 2A conference game at GCC on Monday Jan.15, 2018, in Carbon.Crawford scored 35 points in the game.GCC defeated Jeannette 57 46.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Anna Eisaman knocks down a three pointer as Jeannette's Dymond Crawford defends during their WPIAL Class 2A conference game at GCC on Monday Jan.15, 2018, in Carbon.Eisaman scored 24 points to lead GCC past Jeannette 57 46.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Anna Eisaman knocks down a three pointer as Jeannette's Dymond Crawford defends during their WPIAL Class 2A conference game at GCC on Monday Jan.15, 2018, in Carbon.Eisaman scored 24 points to lead GCC past Jeannette 57 46.
Jeannette's Chloe Stein fouls Greensburg Central Catholic's Sydney Ward during their WPIAL Class 2A conference game at GCC on Monday Jan.15, 2018, in Carbon. GCC defeated Jeannette 57 46.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Chloe Stein fouls Greensburg Central Catholic's Sydney Ward during their WPIAL Class 2A conference game at GCC on Monday Jan.15, 2018, in Carbon. GCC defeated Jeannette 57 46.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.