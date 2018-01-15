No. 4 Latrobe girls earn overtime win over Penn Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe's free-throw shooting warmed up when the Wildcats needed it most on Monday night.

They made a total of 13 from the stripe in the fourth quarter and overtime and held off visiting Penn Hills, 54-48, in a Section 2-6A game for their fourth consecutive victory.

Laura Graytok scored 26 points, including a go-ahead free throw in OT, to lead Class 6A No. 4 Latrobe (10-2, 5-0), which finished 23 for 35 from the foul line, but only 10 of 16 through the first three quarters.

“Historically, we've shot better from the line in the second half than in the first,” Latrobe coach Mark Burkardt said. “It's a lot like it is in practice, where we shoot free throws after running a lot of transition drills. I guess they're just a little tired then. At the start of the game, they seem to be a little stronger and have too much energy when they're on the line.”

Graytok's 3-point shot knotted the score at 47-47 after Ariana Dunson opened the extra period with a 3 to give Penn Hills a three-point lead. Dunston's 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 44-44 and sent the game into overtime.

Shelby Wetzel returned from a twisted ankle that sidelined her for a portion of the first half and hit a 3-pointer to give Latrobe a 51-47 lead before Mackenzie Markle's two free throws stretched the margin to six points.

Penn Hills (8-6, 2-3), which has been playing without injured starters Diamond-Jay Whittington (torn ACL) and Tayonna Robertson (dislocated kneecap), finished 11 for 21 from the foul line.

“We are eagerly awaiting their return,” Penn Hills coach Robert Cash said. “We are a different team without them. Tonight we missed too many layups and free throws, and Latrobe made just enough plays to come out on top.”

Adia Brisker led Penn Hills with 22 points. Dunson added 14.

Latrobe overcame a poor shooting night by Graytok, an American University recruit, who scored the majority of her field goals on fastbreak layups while she struggled from outside. She didn't hit the first of two 3-point shots until midway through the fourth quarter.

Graytok was 10 for 15 from the foul line.

“She didn't have a good night shooting-wise, but her ball-handling in the overtime period really showed why she's a Division I recruit,” Burkardt said.

Penn Hills held a 25-21 halftime advantage and a 35-29 lead after three quarters before Latrobe rallied to take the lead on two free throws by Lexi Pynos.

The Wildcats led 43-41 before Graytok hit 1 of 2 free throws for a three-point lead with 28 seconds left. But Dunson's 3-pointer pulled Penn Hills even, and Latrobe was unable to get off a shot before the final regulation buzzer.

When reminded that Penn Hills likely would be adding their injured players to the lineup before the season concludes, Burkardt acknowledged that the athletic Indians should be much-improved.

“No kidding,” he said. “Once they get those girls back, it's going to be tough going against that team.”

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.