High school roundup for Jan. 15: Marisa carries Peters Township past rival Canon-McMillan

Mackenna Marisa scored 33 points Monday night to lead No. 2-ranked Peters Township to a 53-50 victory over rival Canon-McMillan in a Section 3-6A girls basketball game in Washington County.

Lillian Young added 10 points for Peters Township (11-2, 4-1).

Tamara Mathis had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Izzy Allen had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Big Macs (8-5, 1-4).

Pine-Richland 37, Shaler 27 — Taylor Brenner had 13 points to pace Pine-Richland (4-7, 2-3) in a Section 1-6A victory.

Latrobe 54, Penn Hills 48, OT — Laura Graytok scored 26 points, including a go-ahead free throw in overtime, to lead Class 6A No. 4 Latrobe (10-2, 5-0) over visiting Penn Hills (8-6, 2-3) in a Section 2 game, the Wildcats' fourth consecutive victory. Graytok's 3-point shot knotted the score at 47-47 after Ariana Dunson opened the extra period with a 3 to give Penn Hills a three-point lead. Dunston's 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 44-44 and sent the game into overtime. Adia Brisker led Penn Hills with 22 points. Dunson added 14.

Bethel Park 54, Baldwin 35 — Olivia Westphal had 22 points as No. 3 Bethel Park (9-3, 4-1) rolled to a win in Section 3-6A. Abbey Larkin had 18 points for Baldwin (2-10, 0-5).

Upper St. Clair 48, Mt. Lebanon 45 — Lindsay Meyer and Kate Groninger each scored 14 points to lift Upper St. Clair (6-4, 3-2) to a Section 3-6A victory over No. 5 Mt. Lebanon (6-8, 3-2).

South Fayette 55, Chartiers Valley 47 — Sam Kosmacki had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks to guide South Fayette (7-4, 3-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Mackenzie Wagner scored 19 points for Chartiers Valley (7-5, 2-2).

West Allegheny 68, Lincoln Park 39 — In Section 1-5A, Hannah Lindemuth had 16 points and Grace Faulk and Claire Mercurio each scored 14 to lift West Allegheny (11-3, 5-0) to victory.

Gateway 45, West Mifflin 37 — Jordan Edwards had 13 points and Mary Kromka added 12 to guide Gateway (9-3, 2-2) to a win in Section 2-5A.

Oakland Catholic 63, Woodland Hills 26 — Alexis Sestric had 14 points for No. 3 Oakland Catholic (8-3, 4-1) in a Section 2-5A win. The Eagles opened the second half with a 20-1 run.

Thomas Jefferson 78, McKeesport 46 — Jenna Clark had 23 points as No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (12-2, 5-0) won in Section 2-5A. The Jaguars closed the game on a 19-3 run.

Albert Gallatin 59, Laurel Highlands 46 — Bryn Bezjak had 28 points to lift Albert Gallatin (6-6, 2-4) to a Section 3-5A win. Taylor Smith scored 24 for Laurel Highlands (2-13, 1-5).

Hampton 54, Mars 52 — Laryn Edwards scored 32 points as No. 4 Hampton earned a Section 4-5A win. Tai Johnson scored 20 points for Mars (9-4, 5-1).

Deer Lakes 61, Highlands 37 — Emily Mischen scored a game-high 16 points, leading Deer Lakes to a fifth straight win.

It was the third consecutive double-figure scoring effort for Mischen in Section 1-4A play. Julia Hollibaugh added 11 points for Deer Lakes (6-5, 3-2).

Renee Cebula recorded a double-double, scoring 23 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, for Highlands (1-11, 1-5).

Blackhawk 61, Beaver 54 — Mackenzie Amalia had 15 points and Tailyn Silver added 14 points and 16 rebounds as No. 3 Blackhawk (11-1, 5-1) won in Section 2-4A. Sydney Barney had 22 points for Beaver (9-4, 4-2).

Belle Vernon 68, Elizabeth Forward 65 — Kelsey Green had 20 points and Caitlyn Trombley added 14 points and 14 rebounds as Belle Vernon (9-4, 6-1) won a Section 3-4A contest.

Bri Spirnak added 17 points for Elizabeth Forward (9-4, 5-2).

Keystone Oaks 48, South Park 40 — Keagan Brownlee scored 12 point and Gillian Piccolino and Jaylen Hoffmann each had 10 to guide No. 4 Keystone Oaks (11-3, 7-0) to a Section 3-4A win.

Maura Huwalt had 21 points for South Park (7-6, 4-3).

Southmoreland 54, Mt. Pleasant 40 — Carissa Cyphert had 14 points, Brooke Corley added 12 and Cali Knock tallied 10 as Southmoreland (8-5, 3-4) won in Section 3-4A.

Chloe Jaworski had 12 points for Mt. Pleasant (4-8, 2-5).

Charleroi 73, McGuffey 33 — Maria Claybaugh had 21 points and surpassed 1,000 for her career as Charleroi (11-2, 5-1) won in Section 2-3A. Kaitlyn Riley added 26 points in the win.

East Allegheny 58, South Allegheny 20 — Amani Johnson and her sister, Amaia Johnson, each had 21 points to guide No. 3 East Allegheny (13-0, 6-0) to a Section 2-3A win.

Bishop Canevin 58, Carlynton 27 — Bri Allen and Shamijha Price each scored 17 points to lead No. 1 Bishop Canevin (9-3, 6-0) to a Section 3-3A win.

Chartiers-Houston 56, Fort Cherry 15 — Alexa Williamson had 30 points as No. 1 Chartiers-Houston (10-3, 7-0) rolled to a Section 1-2A win.

Quigley Catholic 57, Rochester 51 — Hailey Drutarosky had 26 points and Taylor Kirschner added 21 as No. 3 Quigley Catholic (7-6, 5-0) won in Section 1-A.

Sewickley Academy 50, Cornell 32 — Sam Smith had 26 points, including five 3-pointers, as No. 4 Sewickley Academy (8-1, 4-1) won in Section 1-A.

St. Joseph 63, Eden Christian Academy 53 — Alex Jones scored a game-high 28 points as St. Joseph used a 22-point fourth quarter to pull away from Eden Christian Academy and earn a Section 3-A win. Gia Angelo scored 17 points and Chloe Kurpakus added 15 points for St. Joseph (7-6, 2-2). Margaret Bovard scored 22 points to lead Eden Christian (5-7, 2-3).

Freeport 43, Kiski Area 33 — Jenna Manke had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Freeport, which overcame an 10-point deficit at the end of the first quarter to rally for a nonsection win. Kiski Area (5-9) held Freeport (7-5) to three first-quarter points, but the Yellowjackets outscored the Cavaliers, 17-4, in the second quarter. Samantha Clark had 13 points for the Yellowjackets. Hannah Potter led the Cavaliers with nine points.

Boys basketball

Butler 70, Central Catholic 63 — Ethan Morton had 22 points to guide No. 4 Butler (12-1, 4-1) to a Section 1-6A victory. Luke Nedrow scored 18 for Central Catholic (6-6, 5-1).

North Allegheny 54, Seneca Valley 41 — Zach Johnson had 13 points to help North Allegheny (3-7, 1-4) to a Section 1-6A win. The Tigers closed the game on a 20-8 run.

Franklin Regional 52, Armstrong 30 — Hunter Stonecheck scored 15 points to lead No. 3 Franklin Regional (10-2, 4-0) to a Section 3-5A win. Nate Baillie had 11 points for Armstrong (5-8, 1-3). The Panthers outscored Armstrong, 31-12, in the second half.

Southmoreland 76, Brownsville 70 — Southmoreland improved to 3-8 overall and 2-3 in Section 4-3A with a victory over Brownsville (5-8, 1-4).

Washington 62, East Allegheny 58 — Daniel Ethridge had 24 points to lead Class 3A No. 3 Washington (8-3) to a nonsection win.

Hockey

Penn-Trafford 6, Hempfield 5 (OT) — Seth Poziviak scored 31 seconds into overtime to lift Penn-Trafford to a victory over Hempfield in a PIHL Class AA game Monday night at Kirk Nevin Ice Arena.

Benjamin Leslie had the assist on the winning tally.

Gavin Patrick had four goals, and Ryan Mickey had four assists for the Warriors (8-6-0-0). Jack Hughes added a goal and three assists.

Dominic Schimizzi and Jared Gerger each had two goals and an assist for Hempfield (8-3-1-1).

Fox Chapel 7, Sewickley Academy 5 — Seth Krhovsky scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with four and half minutes remaining, and twin brother Shane Krhovsky added an insurance marker 32 seconds later in a PIHL Class A victory for Fox Chapel (7-6-1-1). The Krhovsky's scored two goals apiece. Michael Kilmer, Chase Villani and Eui Shin Jung also scored for the Foxes, and goalie Tyler Radigan made 24 saves.

Burrell 4, Kennedy Catholic 2 — Cole Vassana and Dylan Zelonka scored one goal and recorded one assist each as Burrell defeated Kennedy Catholic in Division II play. Nathan Smith and Micah Silverman added goals for the Bucs (9-4), and Andrew Burkett stopped 36 shots. Kaden Hanaway and Ryan Milani scored one goal each for Kennedy Catholic (6-6).

Freeport 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 2 — Kyle Hazelett led Freeport with one goal and one assist in a PIHL Class A win over Greensburg Central Catholic. Nico Disanti, Cameron Speakman and Connor Hoffman added goals, Slade Ohl recorded two assists and Morgan Penn made 18 saves to earn the win for Freeport (3-12). Nicolas Ruggeri and Stephen Kendrish scored one goal each for GCC (1-12).

Franklin Regional 7, Shaler 1 — Trent Lunden and David Soltesz each had two goals, and Nicholas Carretta, Oldrich Virag and Thomas Rafferty added scores as Franklin Regional (9-4-0-1) won in PIHL Class AA play.