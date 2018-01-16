Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Freeport boys top Deer Lakes to earn key Section 1-4A win

Michael Love
Michael Love | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 11:42 p.m.
Freeport's Jalen Brown pulls up for a shot against Deer Lakes' Jared Colton Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Freeport's Jalen Brown pulls up for a shot against Deer Lakes' Jared Colton Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Deer Lakes guard Joshua Solomon looks to get by Freeport's Benjamin Beale Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes guard Joshua Solomon looks to get by Freeport's Benjamin Beale Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Deer Lakes Jacob Kelly pulls up for a jump shot against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes Jacob Kelly pulls up for a jump shot against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Deer Lakes guard Brad Perrotte competes against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes guard Brad Perrotte competes against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Deer Lakes coach Terrance Parham calls out a play against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes coach Terrance Parham calls out a play against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Deer Lakes' bench celebrates after a 3-point basket against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes' bench celebrates after a 3-point basket against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Deer Lakes center Jack Hollibaugh pulls down a rebound against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes center Jack Hollibaugh pulls down a rebound against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Freeport coach Mike Beale coaches against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Freeport coach Mike Beale coaches against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Freeport's Isiah Bauman competes against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Freeport's Isiah Bauman competes against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Freeport's Benjamin Beale competes against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Freeport's Benjamin Beale competes against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.

Updated 6 hours ago

Aiden Skradski was in the starting five for the Freeport boys basketball team Tuesday in its Section 1-4A clash with Deer Lakes.

It was the first varsity start for the 5-foot-11 sophomore guard who took the spot normally reserved for older brother Gavin.

Gavin Skradski suffered a thumb injury in practice Monday, and Aiden got the call from coach Mike Beale.

Skradski scored 16 points — all in the second half — to help fuel a Freeport comeback from a double-digit deficit. The Yellowjackets completed the rally 83-71.

“I was nervous and excited all at the same time,” said Skradski, who joined the other four Freeport starters in double figures.

“I was feeling so many emotions. I hadn't played that many minutes before, but my coaches and teammates were so supportive. They helped calm me down, and we got a great win.”

Freeport won for the fifth time in a row and improved to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in section play.

“Aiden is a basketball junkie who lives for this,” Beale said. “There's nobody who works harder. He deserved to be in there in that role, and he let his skills take over. He played the game the way he knows how.”

Deer Lakes fell to 6-6 and 2-2. The Lancers played their first game in section since Dec. 22.

Deer Lakes appeared to be in good position, ahead 52-41 with 3 minutes, 57 seconds left in the third quarter. Colin Kadlick and Jake Kelly had just put in back-to-back layups.

But then Freeport used a 13-5 run over the remainder of the quarter to pull to within 57-54.

The Yellowjackets forced five Deer Lakes turnovers and put together a 16-0 run over the first 4:39 of the final quarter to seize control.

“We were turning the ball over at half court, which led to some easy buckets,” Lancers coach Terence Parham said. “Freeport did a nice job of making plays, hitting tough shots and hitting their free throws. We just didn't handle the press as well as we would've liked, particularly in the second half.”

Deer Lakes turned the ball over 24 times, 15 in the second half.

“It's really hard to beat well-coached teams when you are turning the ball over that many times,” Parham said.

Jalen Brown scored 20 to lead the Yellowjackets, and Isiah Bauman had 19 and Ben Beale had 18. Damon Shiring converted a layup with 54 seconds left to give him 10 points.

“When you have balanced scoring like that, it's very hard to defend,” Mike Beale said. “I also thought our pressure wore them down in the second half. We cleaned some things up in the second half and switched up things pressure-wise to isolate some of their offensive players.”

Kelly had 16 points for Deer Lakes. Trevor Sutch came off the bench to score 14.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.