Basketball

Big second quarter leads Freeport past Deer Lakes

George Guido | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 10:39 p.m.
Freeport guard Samantha Clark competes against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Freeport guard Sidney Shemanski competes against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Freeport coach Fred Soilis calls out a play against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Freeport guard Madeline Clark goes up for a shot against Deer Lakes' Marie Schmitzer Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes' Julia Hollibaugh and Freeport's Jenna Manke fight for position Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Freeport forward Jenna Manke competes against Deer Lakes Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes coach David Petruska calls out a play against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes' Abby Buechel pulls down a rebound against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes' Eva Sipko competes against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Deer Lakes' Anna Solomon competes against Freeport Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, at Freeport.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Freeport used a strong second quarter to end a five-game winning streak for Deer Lakes on Tuesday night.

The Yellowjackets held the Lancers scoreless for more than 6 minutes en route to a 53-41 victory in Section 1-4A play at Freeport Middle School.

Freeport (8-5, 5-1) outscored Deer Lakes (6-6, 3-3) by a 17-4 margin in the pivotal second period.

Twins Madeline and Samantha Clark led four Yellowjackets in double figures with 14 points each.

“We're playing really nice press defense, which leads to the pressure that causes mistakes,” Freeport coach Fred Soilis said. “It gets us the ball back in our hands and allows us to score. In the second quarter, we stuck it to them, and that was the difference.”

Freeport had a 9-7 lead after one quarter.

“I thought the start of the game was where we needed to be, then we got into a lull at the end of the first quarter, and it carried into the entirety of the second quarter,” Lancers coach Dave Petruska said. “It kind of shot ourselves in the foot. We're down by 15 at the half, and it was hard to keep the momentum going and keep the girls staying positive with each other.”

Sidney Shemanski and Madeline Clark each hit a 3-pointer as part of the 12-0 Freeport surge that ended with Anna Solomon's steal and basket. Deer Lakes committed 12 turnovers in the second quarter and fell behind, 26-11, at the intermission.

“I challenged the girls at halftime, and they stepped up to it,” Petruska said. “I would have like to have seen our open opportunities executed a bit more than we did tonight. We missed a lot of layups that would have kept our momentum going.”

Deer Lakes had a 10-0 surge of its own to cut the Freeport lead to 30-21 but Asti Brestnesky's only basket of the game off a steal put Freeport up by double digits for good.

“We let them back in it in the third quarter, but we brought it back to where it needed to be,” Soilis said. “I was proud of my team. We try to average 10 points a quarter and score at least 50 points, which we did.”

Shemanski's 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter gave the Yellowjackets their biggest lead, 47-25.

Shemanski finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Jenna Manke had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Solomon led the Lancers with 14 points and Julia Hollibaugh had 12, including 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Deer Lakes didn't shoot a free throw until there was 5:12 left in the game.

Freeport committed just six turnovers and were charged with two team fouls in the first half.

The Yellowjackets postponed Wednesday's game against Armstrong to avoid playing four consecutive nights what with Thursday's regularly-scheduled game at Valley.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

