High school roundup for Jan. 16: OLSH boys take down No. 1 Sewickley Academy

The Our Lady of the Sacred Heart boys basketball team has won 12 straight games, but Tuesday's victory might have been the biggest of the bunch.

The No. 2-ranked Chargers knocked off top-ranked Sewickley Academy, 70-68, in a Section 3-2A showdown.

Dante Spadafora had 19 points, Donovan Johnson added 16 and Daren DiMichele had 15 for OLSH (12-1, 7-0), which lost its season opener, 61-54, to Seton LaSalle but hasn't lost since.

Isiah Warfield scored 27 points to lead Sewickley Academy (9-2, 5-1).

Pine-Richland 77, Shaler 51 — Greg Shulkosky had 20 points and Phil Jurkovec and Daniel Petcash each had 15 as No. 3 Pine-Richland (10-3, 5-1) won in Section 1-6A.

Bethel Park 49, Baldwin 42 — Ryan Meis had 18 points to lead Bethel Park (8-5, 4-2) to a Section 2-6A win.

Canon-McMillan 61, Peters Township 41 — Jason Fowlkes had 20 points and Elliot Lawler added 17 as Canon-McMillan (11-1, 5-1) won in Section 2-6A.

Mt. Lebanon 68, Upper St. Clair 48 — Hayden Mitchell had 27 points to lead No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (13-1, 6-0) to a Section 2-6A triumph.

Fox Chapel 62, Plum 44 — The Foxes outscored the Mustangs, 22-4, in the final quarter to win in Section 3-6A. Carson Cohen led Fox Chapel (10-4, 4-3) with 22 points, and Dom McGriff added 21. Lamar Whiting led Plum (5-9, 0-7) with 22 points.

Norwin 52, Hempfield 48 — Gianni Rizzo had 16 points to help Norwin (8-6, 3-4) earn a Section 3-6A win. Josh Ratesic had 12 points, and Jayden Walker added 11 for the Knights. Reed Hipps scored 19 points to pace Hempfield (4-10, 1-6).

Woodland Hills 88, Penn-Trafford 62 — No. 5 Woodland Hills improved to 11-2 overall and 6-1 in Section 3-6A with a victory over Penn-Trafford (6-9, 3-4).

West Allegheny 63, Chartiers Valley 53 — Isaiah Crowe had 19 points and Jared Knop and Dre Baldwin each had 15 as West Allegheny (6-6, 4-1) won in Section 2-5A. Joe Pipilo scored 23 points for No. 3 Chartiers Valley (6-5, 3-2).

Armstrong 39, Kiski Area 29 — The Cavaliers led by three points heading into the fourth quarter but scored just three points as Armstrong rallied for a Section 3-5A win. Ryne Wallace led Kiski Area (0-12, 0-4) with a game-high 13 points.

Franklin Regional 62, Greensburg Salem 47 — Mark Bartolacci scored 18 points and Aidan Sadoski added 12 to lead Class 5A No. 3 Franklin Regional (11-2, 5-0) past host Greensburg Salem (8-5, 1-3) in a Section 3 game.

The section-leading Panthers, who won their fifth game in a row, built a 42-29 lead after opening the third quarter on a 7-0 run. Marvel McGowan scored 16 points and Dante Parsons added 13 to lead Greensburg Salem.

Highlands 58, Gateway 44 — The Rams took a 34-16 lead into halftime to take control and grabbed sole possession of second place in Section 3-5A. Luke Cochran led Highlands (9-3, 3-1) with 11 points. Johnny Crise, Christian Tanili and Romello Freeman finished with 10 points each.

Indiana 79, Derry 44 — Carlos Carter had 33 points as Indiana (9-1, 5-0) won in Section 1-4A. Connor Watt had 11 points for Derry (4-5, 2-2).

New Castle 54, Beaver Falls 51 — In Section 2-4A, Marcus Hooker had 17 points to help No. 3 New Castle (9-3, 4-2) to victory.

Belle Vernon 74, Elizabeth Forward 58 — Led by Joey Sabolek's 14 points, No. 5 Belle Vernon (9-3, 5-1) earned a win in Section 3-4A.

Bryce Washington had 12 points, and Christian Murphy and Cameron Nusser added 11.

Avonworth 42, CW North Catholic 40 (OT) — Tyreke Davis had 16 points as Avonworth (7-6, 3-1) won in Section 2-3A. Bryan Davidson had 18 points for No. 5 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (5-7, 2-1).

Lincoln Park 64, Ellwood City 50 — Keeno Holmes had 24 points as top-ranked Lincoln Park (6-4, 3-0) won in Section 1-3A.

Burgettstown 81, South Side Beaver 74 — In Section 4-3A, Ryan Lounder had 22 points to guide Burgettstown (10-6, 5-1) to victory.

Southmoreland 78, Charleroi 62 — Brett Glowacki had 20 points, and Riley Comforti added 17 as Southmoreland (4-8, 3-3) rolled to a Section 4-3A win.

The Scotties led 34-22 at halftime and started the second half on a 29-10 run.

Springdale 60, Riverview 51 — Facing an 11-point deficit, Springdale rallied for a victory over archrival Riverview in a Section 1-2A game.

The Dynamos used a press defense to force turnovers and outscored Riverview, 26-6, in the final quarter. Riverview (2-9, 0-4) used a 20-9 advantage in the third quarter to open a double-digit lead before the Springdale rally.

Nick Taliani had a game-high 24 points for the Dynamos (7-4, 3-2), and Michael Zolnierczyk added 15. Noah Black had 20 points for Riverview.

California 53, Frazier 51 — In Section 2-2A, Derrick Hammitt hit a buzzer-beater to lift California (8-4, 3-2) to victory. Cochise Ryan had 13 points in the victory.

Chartiers-Houston 60, Fort Cherry 51 — Cameron Hanley had 30 points and Andrew Clark added 20 as Chartiers-Houston (9-2, 4-0) won in Section 2-2A.

Eden Christian 62, St. Joseph 42 — Andrew Sullivan scored a game-high 19 points, but St. Joseph (3-8, 0-3) dropped a Section 3-A game. Grant Bendis had 14 points for the Spartans.

Girls basketball

North Allegheny 59, North Hills 39 — Piper Morningstar had 15 points to lift No. 1 North Allegheny (12-0, 5-0) to a Section 1-6A win.

Norwin 62, Hempfield 56 — Olivia Gribble had 13 points, and Emily Brozeski and Lucy Race added 11 points apiece as Norwin (6-7, 4-1) won in Section 2-6A.

The Knights finished on an 18-8 run.

Allison Podkul had 15 points to lead Hempfield (5-8, 2-3).

Plum 46, Franklin Regional 37 — Kennedie Montue scored 22 points to propel Plum (4-10, 2-2) to a Section 4-5A win. MacKenzie Lake added 12 points for the Mustangs.

Alex Reitz scored 10 points for Franklin Regional (7-7, 2-4).

Freeport 53, Deer Lakes 41 — The Yellowjackets (8-5, 5-1) ended the Lancers' five-game winning streak with a 17-4 second-quarter advantage in a Section 1-4A win. Twin sisters Samantha and Madeline Clark led the way with 14 points each. Anna Solomon led Deer Lakes (6-6, 3-3) with 14.

Shady Side Academy 45, Steel Valley 39 — Arianna Goitz had 31 points to lead Shady Side Academy (8-5, 3-3) to a Section 3-3A win. The Indians led 23-4 at halftime.

Leechburg 70, Brentwood 60 — Mikayla Lovelace broke her own school record with 44 points and added 22 rebounds as No. 4 Leechburg (10-2, 6-1) downed No. 5 Brentwood in a Section 2-2A game.

Riverview 56, Springdale 16 — Riverview built a 35-5 halftime lead and cruised to a Section 2-2A win over rival Springdale (1-11, 0-7). Sydney McDonough led the Raiders (6-6, 3-4) with 17 points, and Alyssa Cappa scored 14.

Vincentian Academy 60, Ellis School 28 — Caroline Elliott had 21 points to lift No. 2 Vincentian Academy (12-1, 7-0) to a win in Section 2-2A.

Altoona 73, Penn-Trafford 44 — Stephanie O'Donnell had 21 points for Penn-Trafford (6-7) in a nonsection loss. Caranda Perea had 23 points for Altoona (14-1).