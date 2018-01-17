Thorpe, Townsend hope to guide Winchester Thurston girls to state crown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ayanna Townsend and Gia Thorpe led the Winchester Thurston girls basketball team on a historic run in 2016-17.

They are hoping history repeats itself in 2017-18.

Winchester Thurston won its first WPIAL and section championships in girls basketball last year, and attained a No. 1 state ranking for the first time in school history.

The Bears, who finished 22-2 overall last season, are clamoring for another section title and a return trip to the WPIAL Class A finals. And more.

“Our expectations are to win another WPIAL championship and to make it to the state championship, as well,” coach Monica Williams said. “We have four returning starters, and they have chemistry.

“I beefed up my schedule this year to play a harder selection of teams to prepare us as we move forward.”

Last year's success has provided ample motivation for this season.

“Yes it has,” said Ayanna Townsend, a 6-foot-2 senior forward and Xavier commit. “I think we are a strong team. We have to play better than last year to hopefully finish No. 1 in the WPIAL.

“All teams' expectations should be to go to the state championship. Every year, we've gotten closer and closer, so hopefully this year we make it there.”

Townsend, who has been nursing an ankle injury, and 5-8 senior point guard Gia Thorpe make up one of the most dynamic tandems in the WPIAL.

Townsend is a four-year starter and 1,000-point career scorer. She furnishes a commanding presence in the frontcourt, and is averaging 13.8 points this season.

“Ayanna is a very versatile player,” Williams said. “She has a strong inside game, can handle the ball like a guard and can shoot jumpers, as well. And she's an excellent student.”

Winchester Thurston started out 2-2 before winning five of its next six games. The Bears are 7-3 overall and 5-0 in section play.

“We (had) been struggling because Ayanna got hurt in the preseason at a shootout,” Williams said. “She missed the first two games and came back not completely herself. She is finally getting back to the player she was; I think a couple more games should do it.”

Townsend, who averaged 18.6 points and was an all-state selection a year ago, was the Tribune-Review's preseason player of the year in Class A.

She signed with Xavier in November, with James Madison, Miamo (Ohio), Temple and St. Joseph's also being among her final college choices.

“Xavier seemed to be the best fit for me; they had been recruiting me for a long time,” Townsend said. “I was looking for a smaller student body and campus. And now I get to play in the Big East. I also felt comfortable with the team and coaches on my official visit.”

Townsend was recognized as Winchester Thurston's female athlete of the year in 2016-17, and was selected to play for the Adidas U.S. Select Team that traveled to Italy last summer.

“Our team won all three games,” Townsend said. “It was a fun trip and a very nice experience. We traveled to three different cities in Italy. All the girls, adults and tour guides were great.”

Thorpe transferred to Winchester Thurston after playing at Shaler her first two seasons. She is a fourth-year varsity starter, and provides electric energy and enthusiasm in the Bears' backcourt.

Like Townsend, she believes last year's championship run has spilled over to 2017-18. Winchester Thurston has been ranked No. 1 in Class A since the start of the season.

“We know what we can do now, what our strengths and weaknesses are,” Thorpe said. “We are coming back for another championship.”

Thorpe leads the Bears in scoring at 17.7 points per game, including a season-high 32-point performance against St. Joseph. She also leads the team in assists and steals.

Thorpe nearly produced a triple-double in WT's 50-35 section win last week against Aquinas Academy, registering 10 points, 10 assists and nine steals.

Williams said Thorpe's versatility and “her first step” are what help make her stand out at the point guard position.

“She is so quick; it is so hard to defend her,” said the veteran floor boss.

Thorpe is a straight-A student and hopes to attend an Ivy League school.

“Several of the Ivy League schools like her game,” Williams said. “We are waiting on SAT scores.”

Townsend, Thorpe, 5-10 senior guard Luka van de Venne and 5-11 sophomore forward Emma Small are joined in the Bears' starting lineup by 5-11 freshman guard/forward Nya Nicholson, a top player on the AAU circuit.

All five girls have hit for double figures at various times this season. Nicholson kicked off her varsity career with a 17-point performance against Lincoln Park.

“Nya is a good player,” Williams said. “As soon as she realizes her potential, she will be an excellent contributor in our run to get to the championship games.”

Kate Chaillet, a junior guard, and Tati Barelli, a sophomore guard/forward, are top reserves for the Bears, who will host No. 2-ranked West Greene on Friday in a nonsection matchup.

The WT basketball team knelt while the national anthem was played before its first two homes games against Clairton and Aquinas Academy, and plans to kneel before each home game this season.

The WT girls are believed to be the first team in the WPIAL to join athletes across the country who have knelt during the national anthem.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.