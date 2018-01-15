Sewickley Academy moves to No. 2 in state basketball rankings

Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review

Sewickley Academy moved up to No. 2 in the Class 2A boys basketball state rankings this week, the highest ranking for a WPIAL team.

Other WPIAL teams ranked in the top 10 in their respective classifications this week include Penn Hills, Mt. Lebanon and Woodland Hills in Class 6A; Mars in 5A; Quaker Valley, Ambridge and New Castle in 4A; Lincoln Park in 3A; OLSH and Jeannette in Class 2A; and Clairton in A.

In addition, Westinghouse of the City League joined the top 10 in Class 3A.

PIAA district is displayed in parentheses. Only those schools competing for PIAA championships are eligible for ranking purposes.

CITY OF BASKETBALL LOVE STATE BASKETBALL RANKINGS

(records through games of Jan. 14/OW-others to watch/NR-not ranked)

CLASS 6A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1) 11-0 1

2. Abington (1) 7-2 2

3. Hazleton (2) 9-0 3

4. Roman Catholic (12) 7-4 4

5. State College (6) 12-0 5

6. St. Joseph's Prep (12) 10-2 6

7. La Salle College (12) 9-3 7

8. Penn Hills (7) 14-0 8

9. Mt. Lebanon (7) 12-1 9

10. Woodland Hills (7) 10-2 OW

Checked in: No. 10 Woodland Hills.

Checked out: No. 10 Cheltenham.

Others to watch: Abraham Lincoln (12, 9-2); Allderdice (8, 8-2); Butler (7, 11-1); Canon-McMillan (7, 10-1); Cedar Crest (3, 12-2); Central Bucks East (1, 9-3); Central Bucks South (1, 9-3); Central Bucks West (1, 9-4); Central York (3, 8-4); Chambersburg (3, 12-3); Cheltenham (1, 8-4); Coatesville (1, 9-4); Conestoga (1, 7-4); Downingtown East (1, 7-4); East Stroudsburg South (11, 12-1); Father Judge (12, 8-3); Fox Chapel (7, 9-4); Garnet Valley (1, 9-3); Harrisburg (3, 9-4); Hempfield (3, 12-1); Latrobe (7, 9-4); Lower Merion (1, 10-3); Manheim Twp. (3, 11-2); McDowell (10, 9-2); Neshaminy (1, 9-2); Pennridge (1, 9-4); Pine-Richland (7, 9-3); Reading (3, 11-2); Seneca Valley (7, 8-3); Upper Darby (1, 10-3).

CLASS 5A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Bonner-Prendergast (12) 11-2 2

2. Archbishop Carroll (12) 8-4 3

3. Archbishop Wood (12) 5-6 1

4. Mars (7) 8-2 4

5. Abington Heights (2) 10-2 5

6. Martin Luther King (12) 8-5 6

7. Northeastern (3) 11-0 7

8. Bishop Shanahan (1) 8-1 8

9. Penncrest (1) 12-1 OW

10. Allentown C.C. (11) 13-1 9

Checked in: No. 9 Penncrest.

Checked out: No. 10 Milton Hershey.

Others to watch: Bangor (11, 11-1); Blue Mountain (11, 12-1); Cardinal O'Hara (12, 5-3); Carrick (8, 11-2); Central Mountain (6, 7-2); Chartiers Valley (7, 6-4); Dallas (2, 9-2); Dover (3, 9-2); Franklin Regional (7, 9-2); Great Valley (1, 8-4); Greencastle-Antrim (3, 10-2); Hershey (3, 12-1); Highlands (7, 8-3); Lampeter-Strasburg (3, 12-1); Lower Dauphin (3, 9-3); Mastery Charter North (12, 8-3); Meadville (10, 9-1); Milton Hershey (3, 10-1); Moon (7, 10-1); New Oxford (3, 9-4); Pottsville (11, 7-3); Shippensburg (3, 11-1); Trinity (7, 9-3); Upper Perkiomen (1, 9-3); Wissahickon (1, 8-4).

CLASS 4A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Imhotep Charter (12) 12-2 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 10-1 2

3. Quaker Valley (7) 9-0 3

4. Berks Catholic (3) 10-2 4

5. Lower Moreland (1) 11-2 6

6. Scranton Prep (2) 8-3 7

7. Lancaster Catholic (3) 12-2 9

8. Hickory (10) 8-1 8

9. Ambridge (7) 9-2 10

10. New Castle (7) 8-3 5

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Belle Vernon (7, 8-3); Bishop McDevitt (3, 6-5); Central Martinsburg (6, 9-3); Danville (4, 8-1); Forest Hills (6, 9-3); Franklin (10, 9-2); Grove City (10, 8-2); Huntingdon (6, 9-1); Indiana (7, 8-1); Johnstown (6, 7-2); McGuffey (7, 10-3); Middletown (3, 6-4); Nanticoke (2, 8-2); Overbrook (12, 6-4); Sharon (10, 11-2); Tamaqua (11, 11-2); Tyrone (6, 9-2); Universal Audenried (12, 6-4); Valley View (2, 9-4).

CLASS 3A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Neumann-Goretti (12) 9-3 1

2. Valley Forge (1) 9-2 2

3. Fairview (10) 9-1 3

4. Lincoln Park (7) 5-4 4

5. Richland (6) 10-1 7

6. West Catholic (12) 6-6 6

7. Holy Redeemer (2) 8-2 8

8. Greenville (10) 6-2 5

9. Westinghouse (8) 10-1 OW

10. Wellsboro (4) 12-1 OW

Checked in: No. 9 Westinghouse and No. 10 Wellsboro.

Checked out: No. 9 Trinity and No. 10 Lancaster Mennonite.

Others to watch: Aliquippa (7, 8-4); Bellwood-Antis (6, 8-3); Bishop McDevitt (12, 9-2); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (7, 5-6); Catasauqua (11, 9-4); Central Cambria (6, 7-5); Dunmore (2, 6-4); Kutztown (3, 11-1); Lancaster Mennonite (3, 9-5); Loyalsock (4, 9-3); Mount Carmel (4, 9-2); Notre Dame-Green Pond (11, 11-4); Seton-La Salle (7, 7-3); Shady Side Academy (7, 7-4); Steel-High (3, 8-4); Trinity (3, 9-3); Washington (7, 7-3); Wyoming Seminary (2, 9-2); York Catholic (3, 9-3).

CLASS 2A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Constitution (12) 6-5 1

2. Sewickley Academy (7) 9-1 3

3. Math, Civics & Sciences (12) 7-5 2

4. Our Lady Sacred Heart (7) 11-1 4

5. Ridgway (9) 9-0 6

6. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 8-3 8

7. Coudersport (9) 8-1 9

8. Bishop McCort (6) 9-1 5

9. Dock Mennonite (1) 10-1 OW

10. Jeannette (7) 7-1 OW

Checked in: No. 9 Dock Mennonite and No. 10 Jeannette.

Checked out: No. 7 Church Farm and No. 10 Serra Catholic.

Others to watch: Berlin Brothersvalley (5, 9-4); Cambridge Springs (10, 7-2); Chartiers-Houston (7, 8-2); Church Farm (1, 5-5); Clarion-Limestone (9, 9-1); Halifax (3, 10-1); Homer-Center (6, 7-3); Keystone (9, 8-2); Lakeview (10, 8-3); Moravian Academy (11, 8-4); Paul Robeson (12, 10-3); Purchase Line (6, 9-2); Rocky Grove (10, 11-2); Serra Catholic (7, 10-2); West Middlesex (10, 7-5); Wyalusing Valley (4, 11-2).

CLASS A

No. School Rec Pvs

1. Kennedy Catholic (10) 9-1 1

2. Girard College (1) 9-5 2

3. Faith Christian (1) 11-1 3

4. Sankofa Freedom (12) 8-4 4

5. Millville (4) 11-0 5

6. Shade (5) 10-1 6

7. Lourdes Regional (4) 9-3 7

8. Elk County Catholic (9) 9-1 8

9. Clairton (7) 8-1 10

10. Sullivan County (4) 8-3 9

Checked in: No one.

Checked out: No one.

Others to watch: Bishop Carroll (6, 9-3); Cameron County (9, 8-1); Cornell (7, 9-3); Eden Christian (7, 9-1); Johnsonburg (9, 4-4); Juniata Valley (6, 7-5); Lancaster Country Day (3, 9-2); Monessen (7, 3-6); Nativity (11, 8-5); North Clarion (9, 9-2); Plumstead Christian (1, 8-2); Shanksville-Stonycreek (5, 8-3); Southern Fulton (5, 6-3); St. John Neumann (4, 6-3); St. Joseph's Catholic (6, 7-4); Turkeyfoot Valley (5, 7-2); Union Area (7, 6-4); Vincentian (7, 6-5).