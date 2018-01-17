After death of freshman classmate, Freeport basketball teams help raise funds for various causes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Freeport boys and girls basketball teams and their booster organizations, in conjunction with many others in the Freeport community came together Tuesday night to honor the memory of a Freeport student gone too soon.

Kadyn Jack, a freshman at Freeport High School, died unexpectedly Dec. 13, leaving family and friends devastated and searching for answers. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

But many have rallied in the month since Kadyn's death, and her memory has been kept alive through those who have donated to causes close to her heart, such as Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley and Flying Changes Equine Rescue.

“I knew we had a strong community here in Freeport, but I never expected this level of support,” said Kristen Jack, Kadyn's mother. “It's hard when people take care of me because I want to take care of everybody else. I am overwhelmed, grateful and appreciative of everyone. It's just been wonderful.”

A memorial fund is being set up in Kadyn's memory and proceeds from a number of activities Tuesday evening went toward that cause.

A 50/50 raffle at both games, a foul-shooting contest during halftime and the sale of bracelets and T-shirts by the Freeport soccer boosters were just some of the ways event organizers raised money during the evening.

“There are sometimes no words to describe how much of an amazing, caring, sweet person she was,” said fellow Freeport freshman and friend Brittany Hanz.

“She cared for everyone and for the causes she believed in, including animals. Everyone loved her. I am overwhelmed with how everyone came together to honor her and support her family.”

Hanz played for the Freeport varsity girls soccer team this past fall. Jack also hoped to join the squad but she feared she wasn't strong enough physically and didn't have enough endurance from battling medical issues.

Jack also enjoyed singing, and performed the song “Rise Up” by Andra Day last year at a school district talent show.

The hashtag #riseup was displayed on T-shirts worn by both Yellowjackets basketball squads.

Those wishing to donate to the memorial fund can do so to by mailing to J.J. and Kristi Jack, c/o Jacks Ford, 700 Ekastown Road, Sarvar, PA, 16055.

Contributions in Kadyn's honor also can be made to Flying Changes Equine Rescue, c/o Sarah Susa, 3600 Centerview Road, Gibsonia, PA, 15044, or Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA, 15068.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MLove_Trib.