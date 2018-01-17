Teams shuffle in, out of this week's Trib 10 power rankings
Updated 12 hours ago
Every Wednesday during the 2017-18 WPIAL basketball season, the TribLive High School Sports Network will release weekly Power Rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Here are the rankings for the week of Jan. 15. Overall records are through Tuesday's games.
Boys Trib 10
Team, record, last week's ranking
1. Mars, 9-2, 1
2. Quaker Valley, 10-0, 2
3. Mt. Lebanon, 13-1, 3
4. Butler, 12-1, 6
5. Lincoln Park, 6-4, 7
6. Moon, 11-1, 8
7. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 12-1, NR
8. Sewickley Academy, 9-2, 5
9. Penn Hills, 14-1, 4
10. Pine-Richland, 10-3, NR
Out: Ambridge (9-3), Woodland Hills (11-2)
Girls Trib 10
Team, record, last week's ranking
1. North Allegheny, 12-0, 1
2. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 12-0, 2
3. Neshannock, 12-0, 5
4. Vincentian Academy, 12-1, 6
5. Central Valley, 11-1, NR
6. Blackhawk, 11-1, 3
7. Bishop Canevin, 9-3, 7
8. Trinity, 11-3, 8
9. East Allegheny, 13-0, 9
10. Chartiers-Houston, 10-3, 10
Out: Peters Township (11-2)