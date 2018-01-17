Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Teams shuffle in, out of this week's Trib 10 power rankings

Don Rebel | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
Mt Lebanon's Hayden Mitchell fights for the ball with Connellsville's Joshua Maher Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Mt. Lebanon High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Every Wednesday during the 2017-18 WPIAL basketball season, the TribLive High School Sports Network will release weekly Power Rankings. These rankings have zero classification boundaries. Here are the rankings for the week of Jan. 15. Overall records are through Tuesday's games.

Boys Trib 10

Team, record, last week's ranking

1. Mars, 9-2, 1

2. Quaker Valley, 10-0, 2

3. Mt. Lebanon, 13-1, 3

4. Butler, 12-1, 6

5. Lincoln Park, 6-4, 7

6. Moon, 11-1, 8

7. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 12-1, NR

8. Sewickley Academy, 9-2, 5

9. Penn Hills, 14-1, 4

10. Pine-Richland, 10-3, NR

Out: Ambridge (9-3), Woodland Hills (11-2)

Girls Trib 10

Team, record, last week's ranking

1. North Allegheny, 12-0, 1

2. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 12-0, 2

3. Neshannock, 12-0, 5

4. Vincentian Academy, 12-1, 6

5. Central Valley, 11-1, NR

6. Blackhawk, 11-1, 3

7. Bishop Canevin, 9-3, 7

8. Trinity, 11-3, 8

9. East Allegheny, 13-0, 9

10. Chartiers-Houston, 10-3, 10

Out: Peters Township (11-2)

