High school roundup for Jan. 17: Trinity boys edge No. 2 Moon in top-5 showdown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joey Koroly's layup with 6 seconds left in overtime lifted No. 5 Trinity to a 65-64 win over No. 2 Moon in a Class 5A nonsection boys basketball game Wednesday night.

Koroly finished 16 points, and Jeff Ecker had 24 for Trinity (11-3).

Austin Ryan had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, for Moon (11-2).

Allderdice 71, Mt. Lebanon 63 — Jackson Blaufeld scored 31 points to lead Allderdice (10-2) to a nonsection win over Class 6A No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (13-2).

Antonio Garofoli had 24 points and six 3-pointers for the Blue Devils, who were outscored 41-31 in the second half.

Indiana 69, Mt. Pleasant 29 — In Section 1-4A, Carlos Carter had 20 points and Tommy Arbuckle added 19 as No. 4 Indiana (10-1, 6-0) rolled to victory. Jake Johnson scored 12 for Mt. Pleasant (1-13, 0-5).

Freeport 61, Derry 54 — Damon Shiring had 19 points as Freeport (8-4, 4-2) won in Section 1-4A. John Kerr had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Derry (4-6, 2-3).

South Park 70, McGuffey 62 — Devin Turner tallied 19 points to pace South Park (6-5, 4-2) in a Section 3-4A contest. CJ Cole had 23 points and Trent Belleville added 20 for McGuffey (10-4, 3-3).

Uniontown 50, South Fayette 47 — In Section 3-4A, Billy Deshields had 17 points to guide Uniontown (7-5, 3-2) to a victory.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 66, Carlynton 34 — Mike Dramble scored 31 points as No. 5 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (6-7, 3-1) won in Section 2-3A.

East Allegheny 78, South Allegheny 52 — Cedric Blackmon had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, as East Allegheny (6-8, 2-2) won in Section 3-3A.

Serra Catholic 59, Leechburg 58 — The Class 2A No. 4 Eagles outscored the Blue Devils 25-11 in the third quarter to take the lead en route to the Section 1 victory. Christian Hack led Leechburg (7-4, 2-3) with 20 points, Dylan Cook added 13, and John Miskinis 12. Jimmy Moon led Serra Catholic (11-2, 4-1) with 15 points.

Bentworth 60, California 51 — Steven Harner had 31 points as Bentworth (6-4, 3-2) won in Section 2-2A.

Connellsville 69, Southmoreland 21 — In nonsection play, Kyle Ridley had 21 points to lead Connellsville (8-6) to victory. Brett Glowacki had seven points for Southmoreland (4-9).

Elizabeth Forward 57, Clairton 49 — Will Greijack had 30 points as Elizabeth Forward (6-8) won a nonsection game.

Ligonier Valley 63, Penns Manor 49 — Marrek Paola had 30 points to lead Ligonier Valley (10-4, 7-0) to a District 6 Heritage Conference victory.

Beaver County Christian 56, Cheswick Christian Academy 35 — The Chargers kept it close early and trailed 21-20 late in the first half before the Eagles pulled away for a nonconference victory. Will Dryburgh and Andrew Drake both scored 10 points for Cheswick Christian (1-9). Brandon Raab led Beaver County Christian with a game-high 24 points.

Girls basketball

Lincoln Park 45, Moon 33 — In Section 1-5A, Riley Arrigo had 32 points to pace Lincoln Park (5-7, 1-3) to victory.

Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Carmichaels 35 — Anna Eisaman had 21 points and Olivia Stawovy scored 18 as the Centurions (7-6, 6-2) won their fifth straight game in Section 3-2A.

Geibel 49, Monessen 40 — Gabby Yourish had 23 points as Geibel (6-5, 4-1) won a Section 2-A game. Qitarah Hardison had 19 points for Monessen (1-13, 0-5).

Belle Vernon 46, Ligonier Valley 42 — Kelsey Green and Taylor Kovach each had 10 points as Belle Vernon (10-4) won a nonsection game. Lexie Petrof scored 15 for Ligonier Valley (6-7).

Sto-Rox 55, Eden Christian Academy 47 — Lexi Frazee had 31 points to guide Sto-Rox (8-5) to a nonsection victory.

Gateway 42, Plum 29 — Mary Kromka had 13 points to lift Gateway (10-3) to a nonsection victory over visiting Plum (4-11).

Chartiers Valley 59, Upper St. Clair 47 — Led by Megan McConnell's 27 points, Chartiers Valley (8-5) won a nonsection matchup.

East Allegheny 63, Armstrong 35 — Amani Johnson's 22 points paced Class 3A No. 3 East Allegheny (14-0) to a nonsection win. Kenzie Lasher had 16 points and surpassed 1,000 career points for Armstrong (9-4).

Mars 52, Pine-Richland 40 — Lauren Wasylson had 19 points as Mars (10-4) won a nonsection contest. Taylor Brenner had 15 points for Pine-Richland (4-8).

St. Joseph 73, Quigley Catholic 70 — In a rematch of last season's WPIAL Class A quarterfinals, St. Joseph outlasted Class A No. 3 Quigley for a nonsection victory.

St. Joseph won for the third time in a row and upped its overall record to 8-6.

Alex Jones put up a game-high 27 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for St. Joseph, while Chloe Kurpakus drained five 3-pointers on her way to scoring 19 points. Gia Angelo and Nevaeh Ewing both added 12 points in the victory.

Taylor Kirschner led Quigley Catholic (7-7) with 24 points.

Cheswick Christian Academy 51, Beaver County Christian 24 — Alexis Blazevich led a balanced scoring attack for Cheswick Christian Academy (7-2) with 10 points in a nonsection win.

Wrestling

Hempfield 55, Norwin 18 — Hempfield used two pins, a pair of technical falls and four wins via forfeit seal an undefeated regular season with a win over Norwin in a Class AAA, Section 1B match.

The Spartans (15-0, 5-0) will host the Section 1 team tournament next Wednesday.

Kyle Burkholder (113 pounds) and Trevor Verkleeren (152) had pins, and Ty Linsenbigler (132) and Luke Kemerer (145) won by tech fall.

Kurtis Phipps (106) and Jason Miller (138) had pins for Norwin (2-7, 1-4), which forfeited 170, 195, 220 and 285.

Greensburg Salem 55, Latrobe 21 — No. 10 Greensburg Salem (7-3, 4-1) locked up second place in Class AAA, Section 1B with a victory over Latrobe (2-4, 2-3). Cody Kaufman (106), Dejauhn Hertzog (138), Joe Williams (152), Luke Ewing (160), Sage Parsley (170), Jesse Quatse (182), John Meyers (195) and Will Gongaware (220) all had pins for the Golden Lions.

Marino Angeliccio (120), Gabe Willochell (126) and Tyler Zellers (132) had pins for Latrobe.

Franklin Regional 58, Penn-Trafford 15 — Brandon Zanotto (152) earned a pin and Carter Dibert (106) and Nate Smith (138) won by technical fall as Franklin Regional (3-2, 3-2) locked up third place in Class AAA, Section 1B. Job Chishko (145) and John Bachar (182) had pins for Penn-Trafford (0-5, 0-5), which forfeited seven weight classes.

Kiski Area 69, Armstrong 9 — In his first official match of the season after being sidelined with a pulmonary embolism, Kiski Area heavyweight Isaac Reid pinned Armstrong's Mike Cornman, 3 minutes, 31 seconds into their match in the Cavaliers' Section 1-AAA victory. Reid returned Tuesday against Burrell, but won by forfeit. Sammy Starr (113 pounds), Darren Miller (120), Bobby Lawrence (126), Cam Connor (145), Jack Blumer (152), Nick Delp (160), Collin Murray (170), Logan Pollick (182) and Danny Starr (195) also had pins for the Cavaliers. Kiski Area's Jared Curcio (132) won via major decision and Noah Levett by technical fall.

• In Section 1, host Hempfield will face Armstrong and Kiski Area will face Greensburg Salem in the semifinals. Franklin Regional will take on Plum in the fifth-place match. The winners and losers will them meet immediately after. The top four teams automatically qualify for the WPIAL team tournament.

Connellsville 42, Belle Vernon 33 — In Class AAA, Section 2A, Connellsville (5-0, 9-2) broke a 21-21 tie with four consecutive wins in the middleweights for a victory over No. 6 Belle Vernon (4-1, 4-1). Mason Franks (126), Dylan Ross (132) and Colin Franks (145) earned pins through that stretch for the Falcons, and Josh Maruniak picked up a 3-1 win at 138 pounds.

Brock Godzin (152), Zach Hartman (160), Scotty Joll (170) and Chad Metikosh (220) had pins for Belle Vernon, which forfeited three weight classes.

• In Section 2-AAA, host Peters Township will meet Belle Vernon, and Connellsville will face Upper St. Clair in the semifinals. Mt. Lebanon will host Thomas Jefferson in the fifth-place match.

• In Section 3-AAA, Mars will take on host Hampton and Seneca Valley will face either North Allegheny or Shaler in the semifinals. NA and Shaler will wrestle Thursday to decide who advances to the semifinals. The loser will host Butler in the fifth-place match.

• In Section 4-AAA, host West Allegheny meets Waynesburg and Canon-McMillan will face Moon in the semifinals. Trinity heads to Ambridge for the fifth-place match.

• In Section 1-AA, host Freedom takes on Fort Cherry and Burgettstown wrestles Beaver in the semifinals. Chartiers-Houston visits South Side Beaver in the fifth-place match.

• In Section 2-AA, host Derry will take on Beth-Center and McGuffey faces Elizabeth Forward in the semifinals. Mt. Pleasant hosts Jefferson-Morgan for fifth-place.

• In Section 3-AA, host Burrell will face Quaker Valley, and South Fayette takes on Valley in the semifinals. Keystone Oaks travels to Summit Academy in the fifth-place match.

Summit Academy 45, Riverview 33 — Riverview won five of the nine matches contested, but had to forfeit four weight classes in a Section 3-AA loss to Summit Academy. Lucas Murphy (113 pounds), Isaac Murphy (120), Zayn Peters (170) and Deonte Grigsby (195) had pins for the Raiders, and Matt Yots won on an 11-9 decision.

Southmoreland 42, Yough 27 — Austin McBeth (145) and Ryan Mauro (220) had pins as Southmoreland (2-3, 2-3) won in Class AA, Section 2B. Yough (1-6, 1-4) forfeited five weight classes.