Scoring depth key for Thomas Jefferson girls

Thomas Jefferson's girls basketball team has been highly productive on the offensive end of the court this season.

That prowess led to a 13-2 overall record, and a 5-0 mark in the first half of section play.

“We play an up-tempo game and look to score in transition, and have been successful in that phase,” coach George Vlassich said. “The question opposing teams have is, ‘Who do we stop?' We have five kids who are capable of putting up double-digit numbers.”

Thomas Jefferson is the highest scoring team in Class 5A, and one of the leading offensive teams in the WPIAL.

The Jaguars, who ranked No. 2 in 5A, averaged 63.9 points through the first half of section play. Three players averaged double figures, and the Jaguars' starting five scored close to 55 points per game.

Jenna Clark, a 5-foot-6 junior point guard, led the team with a 17.4 average, followed by 5-7 senior guard Marina Petruzzi (15.2) and 5-9 sophomore guard/forward Alyssa DeAngelo (10.5). Clark (22 3-pointers), Petruzzi (21) and DeAngelo (20) combined for 63 3-pointers. Clark (46 of 68) and DeAngelo (15 of 22) make 68 percent of their free throws.

“Jenna, Marina and Alyssa can be defensive nightmares,” Vlassich said. “These kids are very hard to guard. All three are long-range shooters and can beat you off the dribble.”

Clark, Petruzzi and DeAngelo are complemented by 5-9 senior guard/forward Becca Mascaro and 5-6 junior guard Shaylor Williams, who combine to average 11.6 points.

“Becca is a bonafide post scorer who creates problems for interior defenses,” Vlassich said. “Shaylor is an excellent role player who has long-range shooting skills.”

Clark competes for the Western PA Bruins basketball team in the offseason, and has had discussions with college recruiters from the Patriot League, Ivy League and Atlantic 10.

“This season has been exciting,” Clark said. “We have a very well-rounded team. All five girls on the court have endless range, which makes us hard to guard. I️ expect us to go deep in the playoffs. Of course, the goal is to win our section, and then the WPIAL, so as long as we stay focused those goals are definitely obtainable.”

Clark, who scored a season-high 24 points against South Park, also leads the team in assists and steals.

“As the point guard, it's my job to get my teammates involved, and I️love that job,” Clark said. “Assists, in my opinion, are just as important as scoring. Leadership is another key part of playing point. I️always have to be aware of changes and gaps in the opposing team's defense or offense.”

Heading into the final weeks of the season, the Jaguars were allowing an average of 45.9 points, along with 11.3 steals.

“Every kid on this team takes pride in getting defensive stops,” Vlassich said, “so it's hard to highlight one player. But Becca Mascaro has to defend the other team's post player, and has done a lockdown job of defending bigger post players and defending on the perimeter against smaller forwards.”

Mascaro and Petruzzi are the leading rebounders for the Jaguars, who won 10 consecutive games after a season-opening loss to Beaver.

Through the first half of league play, TJ held a one-game lead over Oakland Catholic (4-1) in Section 2. The Jaguars racked up 80-or-more points against South Park, Keystone Oaks and West Mifflin.

After suffering a recent 52-39 nonsection loss to Trinity, the TJ girls earned a 87-49 section victory at West Mifflin.

The Jaguars followed up with a 78-45 section win at home versus McKeesport, closing the game on a 19-3 run. Clark accounted for 23 points, 11 assists and five steals.

“I️am extremely proud of my team,” Clark said. “We have a lot of doubters, and we're excited to prove them wrong.”

Petruzzi and Mascaro added 15 and 14 points, respectively, against the Tigers.

Thomas Jefferson improved to 15-2 with a rousing 83-71 nonsection win Thursday at home against Chartiers Valley.

The Jaguars were sparked by the one-two punch of Petruzzi and Clark with 24 and 20 points, respectively.

DeAngelo and Williams also reached double digits with 14 and 10 points, while Mascaro finished with nine.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.