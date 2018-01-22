Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Shaler girls basketball finds identity, drives toward playoffs

Josh Rizzo | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 12:16 a.m.
Shaler guard Emily Cavacini pulls up for a shot against Kiski Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler forward Claire Grunden goes for a rebound against Kiski's Mallory Shick Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Shaler guard Megan Lydon drives against Kiski's Katelyn Brown Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at Shaler.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review

Updated 6 hours ago

Last week didn't end the way the Shaler girls basketball team wanted.

The Titans dropped two in a row, losing to Section 1-6A opponent Pine-Richland (37-27) and to nonsection opponent Latrobe (71-63).

But what the Titans found before that stretch could get them back to the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Shaler (7-7, 3-2) discovered its identity in early January, running off three consecutive section wins over Butler, North Hills and Seneca Valley to move into a tie for second place in the section.

The Titans played undefeated North Allegheny (13-0, 5-0) in a section game Monday at home. Results were too late for this edition.

“We're a team that likes to get up and down the floor,” Titans coach Cornelious Nesbit said. “It's no secret we like to shoot the three in transition. Defensively, we've become a good man-to-man team. We know who we are defensively. We know what we want to do offensively.”

That confidence was developed during a three-game losing streak in December.

“I'd say right around Christmas time, what happened before Christmas is we had to go on that stretch where we had to play Vincentian, North Allegheny and Peters Township right in a row,” Nesbit said. “Both those games, we were in it the entire time. We're good enough to beat those teams, have to figure out how to not shoot ourselves in the foot along the way.”

Offensively, Shaler has been effective on the perimeter. The Titans have shot 33 percent (67 of 204) from beyond the 3-point line. Meg Lydon, who leads the team in scoring (16.7), has a team-high 30 3-pointers.

Emily Cavacini (17), Meghan Lacey (15) and Channing Thomas (five) also have contributed from the perimeter.

“We have confident kids this year,” Nesbit said. “Missing a shot or two isn't going to deter them.”

Nesbit wants the Titans to carry their aggressive play into the back half of the section schedule.

“I think the more games we play, the better experience some of our younger players are getting,” Nesbit said. “We've really figured out our identity, who were are offensively and defensively. That's one thing. Knowing who you are and knowing what we're good at.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

