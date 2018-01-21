Gateway girls basketball scraps for section title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the first rotation of section games in the books, the playoff picture is starting to clear.

While some teams are content with just getting in the field, others are not giving up hope on earning a piece of a section title.

The Gateway girls basketball team is in that situation. Entering the week, the Gators were in third place in Section 2-5A with a 3-2 mark in the section (11-3 overall).

They are going to make the playoffs but are only a couple games out of first place.

“So far so good,” Gateway coach Curtis Williams said. “We let a couple of games go due to our inexperience.

“We have three new starters. We are still growing and learning. They have to be able to grow and develop and handle those expectations.”

Junior Jenna Guido and sophomores Lexi Jackson and Annie Garness have joined senior Jordan Edwards and junior Mary Kromka in the starting five. The Gators also play three freshmen off the bench.

Edwards, a Niagara commit, has been the leader on and off the court but has been dealing with the heartbreak of her grandmother dying during the middle of the season.

“Jordan is doing a good job,” Williams said. “It is challenging because she knows the game plan is to shut her down. She is still leading us. She is showing them how to play the game at the varsity level, and she is keeping us in the game.

“Jordan has responded well with the loss of her grandmother. It is a testament to the type of person she is. It has been really hard on her, and she has responded well.”

The strength of Gateway's team has been its defense. Through the first 14 games, the Gators have allowed 37.5 points per game. In their two section losses in the first half of the section season, Gateway allowed fewer than than 40 points each to Thomas Jefferson and Oakland Catholic.

“We have to be able to defend,” Williams said. “That is how we are going to be able to win. We are not be able to get into a shootout with anyone. We need to keep the scores low.”

Gateway began the second rotation of the section schedule Tuesday with a home game against Thomas Jefferson. Results were unavailable for this edition.

“Winning the section title is attainable, but we are taking it one game at a time,” Williams said.

“We know we may need some help along the way. Our biggest game of the year is our next game, and that has been our approach.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.