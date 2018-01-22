Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Franklin Regional girls eye improvement in 2nd half

Sean Meyers | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Although the Franklin Regional girls basketball team carries a winning record of 8-7 through its first 15 games, the section slate has been a challenge for the Panthers.

In their initial run through Section 4-5A, the Panthers went just 2-4, with victories against Indiana and Kiski Area, the teams tied for last place. Franklin Regional came up short in matchups against Armstrong, Hampton, Mars and Plum, but the Panthers will have another shot to exact revenge over the next few weeks.

Coach Courtney Callas believes her squad is capable of a strong finish to the regular season, in part because of the caliber of competition it has already faced. After winning their first four games, the Panthers endured a 1-4 stretch in which they battled 6A schools Penn-Trafford and Hempfield, as well as talented schools from outside the district, Kennedy Catholic and Gilmour Academy.

“We have played some really tough teams within those seven losses that we have, two of them being state champions previously,” Callas said. “Our focus is just being able to transfer that way that we play against those teams to how we play against our section teams.”

Franklin Regional entered the week fourth in the section, with the top four teams assured of playoff bids. Plum is just one game back of the Panthers in the win column, however, and would hold the tiebreaker if the Mustangs sweep the season series.

The Panthers started the second half of their section schedule with a 48-44 victory at Indiana on Jan. 18, while key road rematches with Hampton and Mars loom before the section finale at home against Plum.

“We definitely will make our tweaks based off our performance (the first time) against them,” Callas said. “Is it going to be a 180-degree turn? Probably not, but there are definitely adjustments that will be made.”

Senior Isi Palamone has been the Panthers' biggest offensive threat, but in games in which she's had to shoulder most of the scoring burden, the team has typically struggled.

“She definitely brings an offensive element to our team that draws attention, and she does a good job with that,” Callas said of her senior. “(But) in the games that we were successful, we had multiple people step into the scoring role.”

Joining Palamone in the starting lineup is fellow senior Hannah Turacy, as well as juniors Jordan Yaniga, Alex Reitz and Courtney Giles.

Reitz has been critical to the Panthers' efforts in rebounding, while Yaniga and sophomore reserve Noelle Boyd also have aided in that department. That trio has also contributed offense when the Panthers can get in the ball to the post.

“We like to try to get it in to them as much as possible,” Callas said. “They are athletic, and they are able to make those plays off the glass — get the rebounds and go for us in transition, or get the putbacks.”

Junior Kaitlyn Carr and sophomore Brooke Leopold have provided valuable minutes off the bench.

Callas believes all of the players in her rotation have improved in their execution throughout the season, and are learning to adapt to in-game scenarios. That increased comfort level should pay dividends as the Panthers aim to reach the postseason for the second-straight year.

“I definitely think that we are progressing in getting better in certain situations and with certain aspects of the game,” Callas said. “It's going to take us playing a little bit better basketball, playing to the best of our ability to finish the season.”

Sean Meyers is a freelance writer.

