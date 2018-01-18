Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

High school roundup for Jan. 18: Sharrow, Dunn lead Burrell girls past Highlands

Staff Reports | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 11:27 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Burrell is back in the WPIAL girls basketball playoff race.

Kaylen Sharrow set the pace with a team-high 26 points and 10 rebounds, lifting Burrell to a 61-49 victory over Highlands in a Section 1-4A game Thursday night.

Brittany Dunn added 13 points and 24 rebounds for the Bucs (5-8, 3-4), who beat Highlands for the third time this season and moved into a fourth-place tie with Deer Lakes. Maia Ferra also scored 11 points.

The Golden Rams (1-12, 1-6) were led by Renee Cebula's 28 points and 14 rebounds. Lydia Garvin added 12 points for Highlands.

Greensburg Salem 64, Laurel Highlands 52 — Megan Kallock had 30 points to lead the Golden Lions to a Section 3-5A victory. Nikki Mellinger added 14 points for Greensburg Salem (6-7, 3-4), which went on a 34-22 run in the second and third quarters.

Taylor Smith had 31 points, including an 11-of-12 performance at the free-throw line, for Laurel Highlands (2-14, 1-6).

Franklin Regional 48, Indiana 44 — Isabel Palamone had 12 points and scored the 1,000th of her career as Franklin Regional (8-7, 3-4) won a Section 4-5A matchup.

Bailey Dillis had 16 points for Indiana (4-9, 1-6).

Mars 61, Kiski Area 35 — Harley Holloway scored a team-high 16 points for Kiski Area (5-10, 1-6) in a Section 4-5A loss to Mars. Lauren Wasylson made five 3-pointers en-route to 20 points for Mars (11-4, 6-1).

Trinity 64, Connellsville 33 — Riley DeRubbo had 18 points to guide No. 1 Trinity (12-3, 7-0) to a Section 3-5A win.

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 67, Deer Lakes 30 — Anna Solomon scored nine points as Deer Lakes (6-7, 3-4) fell to No. 1 North Catholic in a Section 1-4A game. Tess Myers led North Catholic (13-0, 7-0) with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Freeport 61, Valley 26 — Jenna Manke scored 16 points as Freeport beat Valley in Section 1-4A play. Sidney Shemanski added 15 points, Madeline Clark scored 12 points and Samantha Clark 10 points for Freeport (9-5, 6-1). Auveonna Perkins scored 14 points to pace Valley (2-12, 0-7).

Blackhawk 65, Ambridge 58 — Mackenzie Amalia had 18 points and Mady Aulbach added 15 as No. 3 Blackhawk (12-1, 6-1) won in Section 2-4A.

Chloe Rabold had 19 points and Dasha Jackson added 18 for Ambridge (8-6, 4-3).

Belle Vernon 50, Yough 19 — Lindsay Steeber had 13 points and Caitlyn Trombley added 10 as Belle Vernon (11-4, 7-1) won in Section 3-4A.

Rebecca Mlinek had 12 points on four 3-pointers for Yough (0-14, 0-7), which fell behind 31-9 at halftime.

Mt. Pleasant 43, Derry 33 — Chloe Jaworski scored 16 points to help Mt. Pleasant (5-8, 3-5) earned a 3-4A victory. Kam Kelly had 13 points to lead Derry (0-12, 0-7).

Mt. Pleasant outscored Derry, 28-10, in the second half.

South Park 65, Elizabeth Forward 54 — Maura Huwalt had 21 points to guide South Park (8-6, 5-3) to a win in Section 3-4A. Juria Flournoy had 19 points for Elizabeth Forward (9-5, 5-3).

Charleroi 54, South Allegheny 27 — Kaitlyn Riley had 20 points and Maria Claybaugh added 17 as No. 5 Charleroi (12-2, 6-1) to in Section 2-3A.

East Allegheny 65, Brownsville 19 — Amani Johnson had 23 points as No. 3 East Allegheny (15-0, 7-0) won in Section 2-3A. East Allegheny started the game on an 18-2 run.

Bishop Canevin 49, Shady Side Academy 42 — Shamijha Price had 14 points and Bri Allen added 12 as No. 1 Bishop Canevin (10-3, 7-0) won a Section 3-3A game.

Arianna Goitz had 16 points for Shady Side Academy (8-6, 3-4).

Carlynton 55, Apollo-Ridge 32 — Maddy Moore scored 13 points, but Apollo-Ridge (5-7, 2-4) fell to Carlynton (5-9, 1-6) in Section 3-3A action. Jada Lee scored 26 points for the Cougars.

Fort Cherry 31, Aliquippa 30 — After trailing by 12 points entering the fourth quarter, Alex Guerra hit the game-winning shot with 25 seconds left as Fort Cherry (9-5, 5-3) won in Section 1-2A. Izea Lay had 20 points for Aliquippa.

Frazier 57, Beth-Center 49 — Brooke Poling score 23 points as Frazier (7-6, 4-4) won in Section 3-2A.

Jeannette 73, Bentworth 41 — Dymond Crawford tallied 38 points, including six 3-pointers, and Payt'n Detar added 15 on five 3-pointers as Jeannette (5-10, 3-5) won a Section 3-2A contest.

The Jayhawks pulled away with a 23-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Serra Catholic 55, California 47 — Rylan German had 20 points as Serra Catholic (9-4, 7-1) won in Section 3-2A. Love' Porter scored 22 for California (9-4, 6-2).

Bethel Park 64, Oakland Catholic 47 — Olivia Westphal had 20 points to lead Class 6A No. 3 Bethel Park (10-3) to a nonsection win over Class 5A No. 3 Oakland Catholic. Alexis Sestric scored 17 points for the Eagles (8-4).

Canon-McMillan 49, West Allegheny 47 — Izzy Allen's putback lifted Canon-McMillan (9-5) to a nonsection victory. Tamara Mathis had 16 points for the Big Macs. Hannah Lindemuth scored 15 for Class 5A No. 5 West Allegheny (11-4).

Latrobe 70, Butler 51 — Laura Graytok had 23 points and Mackenzie Markle added 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 4-ranked Latrobe (11-2) won a nonsection game.

The Wildcats went on a 29-7 run in the second quarter.

Thomas Jefferson 83, Chartiers Valley 71 — Marina Petruzzi had 24 points and Jenna Clark added 20 as No. 2 Thomas Jefferson (13-2) won a nonsection game.

Megan McConnell netted 30 points, including the 1,000th of her career, and Mackenzie Wagner had 19 for Chartiers Valley (8-6).

Boys basketball

Butler 72, Seneca Valley 67 — Ethan Morton had 23 points to pace No. 4 Butler (13-1, 5-1) in a Section 1-6A win. Dalton Peffer had 17 points and David Ritchie added 16 for Seneca Valley (8-5, 2-4).

Mt. Pleasant 62, Yough 53 — Jake Johnson had 24 points and Ryan Quinn added 23 to lead Mt. Pleasant (2-13, 1-5) to a Section 1-4A victory.

The Vikings outscored Yough, 33-19, in the second half.

Jarett Bach scored 20 to lead the Cougars (2-12, 0-6).

Lincoln Park 81, New Brighton 53 — Keeno Holmes poured in 24 points as No. 1 Lincoln Park (7-4, 4-0) won a Section 1-3A game.

Washington 39, Beth-Center 26 — Isaiah Walton had 12 points and Joe Mercer scored 11 as No. 3 Washington (9-3, 5-0) won a Section 4-3A game. J.J. Green had 18 points for Beth-Center (4-9, 1-5).

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Riverview 39 — Geoff Helm had 29 points and Ryan Bisignani added 11 to lift Greensburg Central Catholic (2-11, 2-3) to a Section 1-2A victory.

De'Marea Hairston had 14 points for Riverview (2-10, 0-5).

Chartiers-Houston 79, Jefferson-Morgan 50 — Andrew Clark's 22 points led the way for No. 5 Chartiers-Houston (10-2, 5-0) in a Section 2-2A victory.

Laurel 77, Bishop Canevin 56 — In Section 3-2A, Nicholas Giles had 23 points as Laurel (7-6, 3-4) earned a victory.

Saltsburg 72, St. Joseph 55 — Grant Bendis scored 19 points and recorded 14 rebounds, but St. Joseph fell to Saltsburg (6-7) in a nonsection contest. Andrew Sullivan finished with 21 points for St. Joseph (3-9). Tyler Roman led Saltsburg with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers.

Hockey

Plum 4, Mt. Lebanon 3 (SO) — Joseph Costa tallied the winning goal in the shootout as Plum defeated Mt. Lebanon in Class AAA play. Costa, Domenic Borriello and Daniel Baranowski scored in regulation for Plum (4-8). Sergio Benitez made 34 saves in the win for Plum. Anthony Sandora scored two goals to lead Mt. Lebanon (7-6).

Kiski Area 8, Greensburg Salem 6 — Jonathan Hartill and Ryan Welsh scored two goals each as Kiski Area held off Greensburg Salem in Class A action. Austin LaPiana, Dawson Rollinger, Ryan Hastings and Nathaniel Bowman added goals for the Cavaliers (7-7), and Colin Haugh recorded two assists. Garison Andolina recorded a hat trick and added one assist for Greensburg Salem (2-12).

