Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Is boys' Section 3-6A shaping up for another tight finish?

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
Hempfield's student section reacts from the stands during their school's varsity boys' basketball game against Latrobe on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Greater Latrobe Area High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's student section reacts from the stands during their school's varsity boys' basketball game against Latrobe on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at Greater Latrobe Area High School.

Updated 5 hours ago

Boys basketball Section 3-6A could get interesting again as it winds into the second round of games.

But can it top last year's logjam at the top?

After Latrobe's 80-66 upset of No. 2 Penn Hills rattled the standings, it's now Penn Hills (14-1, 6-1) and Woodland Hills (11-2, 6-1) on top, followed by Latrobe (10-4, 5-2), Fox Chapel (10-4, 4-3), Norwin (8-6, 3-4), Penn-Trafford (6-9, 3-4), Hempfield (4-10, 1-6) and Plum (5-9, 0-7). The top four make the WPIAL playoffs.

Last year, Latrobe, Fox Chapel and Penn Hills all tied for the section title.

Another tight finish looks to be in the works.

“It's still a great section, not as good as last year, but you know there are no easy games,” Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar said.

Woodland Hills beat Latrobe. The teams play again Friday night at Woodland Hills.

Fox Chapel beat Latrobe. Penn Hills beat Woodland Hills. Penn-Trafford knocked off Fox Chapel.

Hempfield only lost by two against Woodland Hills and six to Penn Hills.

“It's 6A basketball, it continues to get better like that,” Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco said. “It becomes a battle, possession by possession. You value the ball more. Every coach in 6A prepares for the unseen and tries to project what might happen. But things can always change.”

Latrobe's upset Tuesday is doubly impressive because the Wildcats played one of their flattest games in years the previous Friday in a 72-45 loss at Fox Chapel.

What a bounce-back for the Wildcats, who have been exceptional at home in recent years.

“Total team effort,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said.

Friday's other games have Fox Chapel at Hempfield, Norwin at Penn-Trafford, and Plum at Penn Hills.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.