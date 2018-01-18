Is boys' Section 3-6A shaping up for another tight finish?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Boys basketball Section 3-6A could get interesting again as it winds into the second round of games.

But can it top last year's logjam at the top?

After Latrobe's 80-66 upset of No. 2 Penn Hills rattled the standings, it's now Penn Hills (14-1, 6-1) and Woodland Hills (11-2, 6-1) on top, followed by Latrobe (10-4, 5-2), Fox Chapel (10-4, 4-3), Norwin (8-6, 3-4), Penn-Trafford (6-9, 3-4), Hempfield (4-10, 1-6) and Plum (5-9, 0-7). The top four make the WPIAL playoffs.

Last year, Latrobe, Fox Chapel and Penn Hills all tied for the section title.

Another tight finish looks to be in the works.

“It's still a great section, not as good as last year, but you know there are no easy games,” Fox Chapel coach Zach Skrinjar said.

Woodland Hills beat Latrobe. The teams play again Friday night at Woodland Hills.

Fox Chapel beat Latrobe. Penn Hills beat Woodland Hills. Penn-Trafford knocked off Fox Chapel.

Hempfield only lost by two against Woodland Hills and six to Penn Hills.

“It's 6A basketball, it continues to get better like that,” Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco said. “It becomes a battle, possession by possession. You value the ball more. Every coach in 6A prepares for the unseen and tries to project what might happen. But things can always change.”

Latrobe's upset Tuesday is doubly impressive because the Wildcats played one of their flattest games in years the previous Friday in a 72-45 loss at Fox Chapel.

What a bounce-back for the Wildcats, who have been exceptional at home in recent years.

“Total team effort,” Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said.

Friday's other games have Fox Chapel at Hempfield, Norwin at Penn-Trafford, and Plum at Penn Hills.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.