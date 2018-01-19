Norwin boys clamp down, sweep season series with Penn-Trafford

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Over the first three quarters and early into the fourth, the lead changed hands 18 times Friday night in Harrison City, a stat befitting the Norwin-Penn-Trafford rivalry.

Despite a tense balance down the stretch, Norwin made sure that number didn't get to 19.

The Knights boys clamped down on defense, hampered the Warriors shooters late and pulled out a 66-59 win in Section 3-6A to sweep the season series.

Norwin edged Penn-Trafford, 66-60, in overtime earlier this season.

“Above and beyond the rivalry, this was a section game we needed to win,” Norwin coach Lynn Washowich said. “We knew the winner would still be alive, and the loser would be in trouble. This had the feel of a semi-playoff game.”

Senior guard Josh Ratesic led the way with 19 points, junior forward Gianni Rizzo added 11 and freshman Jaden Walker chipped in 10 for the Knights (9-6, 4-4), who finally gained separation inside the final four minutes with a 12-2 run to take a 57-50 lead.

For as strong as Penn-Trafford played for three quarters, it could not counterbalance Norwin in the fourth.

“We got out in transition, and we really played strong, lock-down defense and that really helped us,” said Ratesic, an Allegheny recruit.

Norwin played tight man-to-man defense, with Ratesic guarding Warriors guard Sean Kelly and senior Patrick Edwards guarding sophomore Zach Rocco later in the game.

“We didn't switch well and move the ball well,” Zach Rocco said. “We didn't communicate the way we should.”

Still, Rocco scored a career-high 27 points, 16 in the first half, to lead the Warriors (6-10, 3-5).

“Edwards did a great job on Kelly,” Washowich said. “And I thought Edwards was solid against Rocco in the second half. That was the difference: our defense.”

Norwin made 17 of 24 from the foul line, including 10 of 12 in the fourth.

“Norwin did a very good job defensively,” Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco said. “They cut off some lanes, and there were some opportunities where we didn't finish. They got some of the 50-50 things, the little things.”

Rizzo made a pair of free throws with 1:40 left to make it 61-52.

Rocco banked in a shot with 1:02 left to cut the deficit to 63-56.

Jake Williams hit two free throws with 59.5 seconds to go.

“We thought if we could hold Stinelli, Rocco and Kelly to 45-50 points, we'd be in good shape,” Washowich said. “They had exactly 50.”

Said coach Rocco: “This loss makes things more challenging for us, for sure. But we'll continue to fight every day. We'll be OK.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.