Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Allderdice boys win City League showdown over Westinghouse

Andrew John | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 10:42 p.m.
Allderdice's Tyler Williams scores against Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Tyler Williams scores against Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons drives to the basket past Allderdice's Azi Humber during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons drives to the basket past Allderdice's Azi Humber during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Westinghouse's James Ellis scores over Allderdice's Jackson Blaufield during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Westinghouse's James Ellis scores over Allderdice's Jackson Blaufield during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Allderdice's Shaun Morris pulls down a rebound next to Westinghouse's Troy Lanier during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Shaun Morris pulls down a rebound next to Westinghouse's Troy Lanier during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Allderdice's Jackson Blaufield drives past Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Jackson Blaufield drives past Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Allderdice's Tyler Williams works against Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons (2) and Jamier Jackson during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Tyler Williams works against Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons (2) and Jamier Jackson during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Allderdice's Tyler Williams scores between Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons (2) and Cam Gloster during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Tyler Williams scores between Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons (2) and Cam Gloster during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Allderdice's Bobby Clifford scores past Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Bobby Clifford scores past Westinghouse's Rafeik Simons during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Allderdice's Tyler Williams drives past Westinghouse's Troy Lanier during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Allderdice's Tyler Williams drives past Westinghouse's Troy Lanier during their game Friday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Squirrel Hill.

Updated 7 hours ago

City League boys basketball bragging rights were on the line when undefeated teams Allderdice and Westinghouse faced off Friday night.

Allderdice reminded Westinghouse why the Dragons are defending City League champions with a 80-45 victory.

"It was a big section win. You want to try to win every game," Allderdice coach Buddy Valinsky said. "The biggest thing is you want to defend your home court, and we did."

The Dragons (11-2, 5-0), who had 18 assists, stuck to their jump-shooting style of play and were led by a of trio double-digit scorers, including junior guard Jackson Blaufeld, who had 18 points, including four 3-pointers.

Blaufeld had two of the Dragons' five 3-pointers in the second quarter to give Allderdice a 36-19 halftime lead.

"We are becoming a very good outside shooting team," Valinsky said. "We don't score inside. It's nice that it's finally coming together."

Senior guard Tyler Williams finished with 17 points and nine assists. He scored nine in the third quarter after spending most of the first half getting his teammates involved in the game.

"In the first half, I tried to get everyone involved and we went up a lot," Williams said. "In the second half and the third quarter, my shot came. The opportunities were there, and I took advantage."

Junior guard Bobby Clifford added 15 points, while sophomore forward Rob Jones quietly finished with 13 points for the Dragons. Clifford and Jones each scored six points in the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand.

The Bulldogs (11-2, 4-1) saw an eight-game winning streak snapped. They hadn't lost since Dec. 12 against Franklin Regional.

Friday, they were led by 6-foot-11 senior forward James Ellis' 16 points, though Allderdice was able to minimize Ellis' impact on the game.

"I think they just had energy. They played really unselfish and rebounded the ball. They played like champions tonight," Westinghouse coach Eugene Wilson said.

"I'm really disappointed in my team's effort. There's been games where we've won close games, and the effort was phenomenal. But this was the first game where I thought my guys just quit, and they were defeated. I'm just used to a lot more energy and dedication."

After taking a 13-6 lead after one quarter, the Dragons' defense turned up a notch and either caused turnovers or limited the Bulldogs to one shot per possession, while cashing in on the offensive end.

Allderdice's 17-3 run in the second quarter was ignited by the two 3-pointers by Blaufeld, and Clifford capped the run with a 3 of his own.

The Dragons, who lost to Class 6A No. 2 Penn Hills and Penn-Trafford in back-to-back games in late December, will have a tough matchup against Class 5A Mars at home on Monday.

"I honestly believe that we can beat anyone because we have the heart and the competitiveness," Williams said.

Andrew John is freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.