High school roundup for Jan. 19: North Hills boys upset No. 4 Butler

Kam Taylor scored 35 points, including 19 in third quarter as North Hills upset No. 4 Butler, 82-55, in a Section 1-6A boys basketball game Friday night.

Jordan Albright added 15 points for the Indians (3-11, 1-6), who won their first section contest.

Ethan Morton had 26 for Butler (13-2, 5-2).

Central Catholic 55, Seneca Valley 47 (OT) — Luke Nedrow had 13 points, Cole Mason added 12 and Tommy Farkos tallied 11 as Central Catholic (7-6, 6-1) won in section 1-6A. David Ritchie led Seneca Valley (8-6, 2-5) with 12 points.

North Allegheny 64, Shaler 52 — Curtis Aiken and Ray Sandherr each had 24 points as North Allegheny (5-7, 3-4) won in Section 1-6A. Jesse Tavalla had 20 points for Shaler (7-8, 2-5).

Bethel Park 54, Peters Township 43 — Ryan Meis had 17 points and Justin Meis added 14 as Bethel Park (9-5, 5-2) won in Section 2-6A.

Canon-McMillan 61, Upper St. Clair 48 — Elliott Waller had 20 points and Jason Fowlkes added 18 as Canon-McMillan (12-1, 6-1) won in Section 2-6A.

Fox Chapel 75, Hempfield 47 — Domanic McGriff scored 21 points to lead Fox Chapel (11-4, 5-3) to a win in Section 3-6A. Justin Sliwoski had 13 points, including four 3-pointers, for Hempfield (4-11, 1-7), which was outscored 33-20 in the second half.

Penn Hills 80, Plum 53 — Plum's Lamar Whiting had 30 points, but Class 6A No. 2 Penn Hills rolled to a Section 3 win. Whiting connected on four 3-pointers and scored 19 of Plum's 22 points in the second quarter. Cameron Wiley had 26 points for Penn Hills (15-1, 7-1) and Daivon Stephens scored 25. Connor Moss added 10 points for Plum (5-10, 0-8).

Trinity 85, Albert Gallatin 58 — Zach Ecker had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Joey Koroly had 23 points and 10 assists as No. 5 Trinity (12-3, 6-1) cruised in Section 1-5A.

Hampton 85, West Allegheny 71 — Isaac DeGregorio had 31 points to guide Hampton (7-8, 3-4) to victory in Section 2-5A. Jackson Faulk scored 23 points for West Allegheny (6-7, 4-2), which fell behind 42-24 at halftime.

Mars 89, Knoch 57 — Robby Carmody scored 36 points as No. 1 Mars (10-2, 5-0) won a Section 2-5A contest.

Derry 64, Yough 26 — Conner Watt had 19 points as Derry (5-6, 3-3) rolled past Yough (2-13, 0-7) in Section 1-4A.

Indiana 56, Deer Lakes 43 — Deer Lakes (6-7, 2-3) trailed Class 4A No. 4 Indiana by three points after three quarters, but was outscored 24-16 in the fourth in a Section 1 loss. Jared Colton had 21 points and sank six 3-pointers. Carlos Carter scored 23 points for the Indians (11-1, 7-0).

New Castle 49, Central Valley 42 — Marcus Hooker had 19 points to guide No. 3 New Castle (10-3, 5-2) to a Section 2-4A victory. The Red Hurricanes closed the game on a 24-9 run.

Quaker Valley 70, Beaver 49 — Coletrane Washington had 23 points and Ryan Stowers added 20 as No. 1 Quaker Valley (11-0, 7-0) won in Section 1-4A. Both players hit four 3-pointers.

South Fayette 60, Belle Vernon 45 — Drew Franklin had 15 points for South Fayette (8-5, 5-2) in a Section 3-4A victory. Joey Sabolek and Griffin LaCarte each had 10 for Belle Vernon (9-4, 5-2).

Waynesburg 68, Elizabeth Forward 45 — Darton McIntire had 31 points to pace Waynesburg (4-9, 1-5) in a Section 3-4A victory.

Shady Side Academy 53, Apollo-Ridge 44 — The host Indians outscored the Vikings, 22-10, in the third quarter of a Section 3-3A game. Keighton Reese scored 13 points and Klay Fitzroy added 11 for Apollo-Ridge (5-7, 1-2). Frankie Fuhrer IV led SSA (8-5, 3-0) with 14 points.

Burgettstown 70, Southmoreland 45 — Garrett Dhans had 12 points to guide Burgettstown (11-3, 6-1) to a win in Section 4-3A. Riley Comforti had 11 points for Southmoreland (4-10, 3-4), which was outscored 21-1 in the fourth quarter.

South Side Beaver 55, Charleroi 40 — In Section 4-3A, Jake McDougal had 19 points as South Side Beaver (6-8, 5-2) earned a victory.

Jeannette 87, Summit Academy 57 — Anthony Johnson scored 31 points and Robert Kennedy had 22 as No. 3 Jeannette (8-1, 4-0) won in Section 1-2A. Tre Cunningham added 18 points for the Jayhawks.

Springdale 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 47 — Joel LoNigro and Geoff Helm each had 12 points for Greensburg Central Catholic (2-12, 2-4) in a Section 1-2A loss.

Frazier 62, Bentworth 58 — In Section 2-2A, Justin Novak had 21 points to guide Frazier (5-7, 3-3) to victory. Steven Harner tallied 26 points for Bentworth (6-5, 3-3).

Sewickley Academy 86, Sto-Rox 68 — Jett Roesing had 30 points to guide No. 1 Sewickley Academy (10-2, 6-1) to a Section 3-2A victory.

Vincentian Academy 84, Holy Family Academy 64 — Zach McDonough poured in 46 points, including five 3-pointers, as No. 2 Vincentian Academy (9-5, 7-0) won in Section 1-A.

Burrell 54, Kiski Area 40 — Donovan Russell had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Burrell (5-8) in a nonsection win. Logan Bitar added 13 points for the Bucs. Nick Smith scored a game-high 16 points for Kiski Area (0-13).

Mt. Pleasant 52, Geibel 43 — Jake Johnson and Ryan Quinn each scored 17 points as Mt. Pleasant (3-13) won a nonsection game.

Moon 52, Franklin Regional 48 — Connor Ryan had 15 points and Austin Ryan added 13 as No. 2 Moon (12-2) won a nonsection game. Nate Leopold had 15 points for Franklin Regional (11-3).

Pine-Richland 86, Steel Valley 64 — Phil Jurkovec had 20 points and 14 rebounds to lift Class 6A No. 3 Pine-Richland (11-3) to a nonsection win. Greg Shulkosky and Dan Petcash each had 19 points for the Rams. Camden Polak had 21 points with six 3-pointers, and Chase Polak added 20 points and five 3s for Steel Valley (7-7).

Ligonier Valley 76, Saltsburg 49 — Marrek Paola surpassed 1,000 career points as Ligonier Valley (11-4, 8-0) won in the Heritage Conference.

Girls basketball

Hempfield 46, Fox Chapel 37 — Sarah Liberatore had 11 points and Allison Podkul added 10 for the Spartans (6-8, 3-3) in a Section 2-6A victory.

Hampton 58, Plum 32 — Plum was held to single-digit point totals in all four quarters by Class 5A No. 4 Hampton in a Section 4-5A loss. Laryn Edwards had 27 points for the Talbots (10-2, 7-0) and Ali Collins scored 26. Jame Seneca had nine points for Plum (4-12, 2-5) on a trio of 3-pointers.

Apollo-Ridge 52, Steel Valley 46 — Maddy Moore scored 24 points and hit a trio of 3-pointers to help Apollo-Ridge (6-7, 3-4) win a Section 3-3A game. Megan Ost had 17 points for the Vikings. Morgan Farrah had 24 points and also surpassed 1,000 career points for Steel Valley (2-13, 1-6).

Derry 49, Yough 29 — Destiny Roberts had 22 points as Derry (1-12, 1-7) won in Section 4-3A. Becca Mlinek had 13 points for Yough (0-15, 0-8).

North Allegheny 54, Altoona 43 — Rachel Martindale had 15 points as Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (13-0) won a nonsection showdown in Altoona.

Indiana 54, Mt. Pleasant 33 — Haleigh Zimmerman had 23 points as Indiana (5-9) won in nonsection play. Chloe Jaworski scored six to lead Mt. Pleasant (5-9).

Serra Catholic 60, Mapletown 13 — Bill Cleary earned his 600th career coaching victory as Serra Catholic (10-4) rolled to a nonsection win. Shannon Sullivan and Rayna Andrews each had 12 points for Serra.

Southmoreland 48, Greensburg Salem 45 — Maggie Moore had 22 points and Carissa Cyphert added 11 as Southmoreland (9-6) won a nonsection game. Megan Kallock had 18 points for Greensburg Salem (6-8).

Ligonier Valley 51, Northern Bedford 22 — Lexie Petrof had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Ligonier Valley (7-7) in a nonconference victory.

Allderdice 56, Westinghouse 53 (OT) — Emma Waite had 21 points as Allderdice (7-7, 5-0) won in overtime in a City League contest.

Competitive spirit

Shaler had the top score during the small squad preliminary round at the PIAA competitive spirit championships Friday in Hershey. The Titans scored 87.97 to advance to Saturday's finals. Pine-Richland (81.53) and Bethel Park (80.3) also moved into the finals. Franklin Regional (68.3) and South Fayette (67.77) will compete in the semifinals.

In the medium division, North Allegheny (80.2), Baldwin (74.0) and Hempfield (69.97) advanced to the finals. Penn-Trafford (69.7) will compete in the semifinals.

In the large division, Elizabeth Forward (79.47) earned a trip to the finals, and South Park (70.53) and Norwin (68.77) qualified for the semifinals.