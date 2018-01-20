Westmoreland roundup: Belle Vernon boys top Monessen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In nonsection play, Cameron Nusser scored 25 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead Class 4A No. 5 Belle Vernon (10-4) to a 73-60 victory at Monessen (4-7).

Griffin LaCarte added 12 points for Belle Vernon, which trailed by three points at halftime. Elijahwa Payne led Monessen with 23 points, and Lyndon Henderson added 16 points.

Gateway 67, Greensburg Salem 44 — Trenell Scott and John Paul Kromka scored 12 points each as Gateway (6-7, 3-2) defeated Greensburg Salem (8-6, 1-4) in Section 3-5A. Hunter Hicks added 11 points for Gateway, which led 35-14 at halftime. Marvel McGowan scored a game-high 20 points to lead Greensburg Salem.

Girls basketball

Seneca Valley 54, Penn-Trafford 45 — McKenna Gross scored 17 points to lead Seneca Valley (7-6) to a comeback victory over Penn-Trafford (7-8) in nonsection play. Gretchen Koken added 12 points for Seneca Valley, which trailed 29-23 at halftime. Bella Long scored a game-high 24 points to lead Penn-Trafford.

Latrobe 71, Shaler 63 — Laura Graytok scored 26 points to lead Class 6A No. 4 Latrobe (12-2) to a nonsection win over Shaler (7-7). Mackenzie Markle scored 14, and Shelby Wetzel added 13 points for Latrobe, which extended its winning streak to six games. Megan Lydon led Shaler with 31 points.

College men

Medaille 86, Pitt-Greensburg 75 — Jalen Smith scored 26 points and hit seven 3-pointers as Medaille (9-7, 6-3) overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat AMCC opponent Pitt-Greensburg (5-10, 3-7). Cam Seigfreid scored 19 points to lead Pitt-Greensburg, and Jay Grubb added 17 points and Kyle Bondi had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Saint Vincent 62, Chatham 46 — Tom Kromka recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead Saint Vincent (11-6, 8-2) over Chatham (4-13, 1-9) in the PAC. Matt D'Amico finished with 12 points for the Bearcats. Isaiah Brown led Chatham with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Will Sandherr added 10 points in the loss.

Pitt-Johnstown 86, Seton Hill 83 — Spencer Casson finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds, but Seton Hill (6-12, 3-10) fell to Pitt-Johnstown in PSAC action. Trevor Blondin finished with 25 points and five rebounds for the Griffins, and Tommy Sekunda (13) and Trevor Lecuona (12) reached double figures. Pitt-Johnstown (9-8, 7-6) finished with four players in double figures led by Josh Wise's 25 points. Isaac Vescovi (20) and Dale Clancy (12) also reached double figures in the win, and Levi Masua finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Women

Seton Hill 79, Pitt-Johnstown 50 — Jenna Kaufman went 9 for 12 from the floor and scored 22 points in Seton Hill's PSAC win over Pitt-Johnstown (8-10, 5-8). Cheyenne Trest added 17 points and five assists for Seton Hill (15-4, 10-3), which held Pitt-Johnstown to 37-percent shooting from the field. Gabrielle Smith and Olivia McCabe scored 12 points each for Pitt-Johnstown, and smith added 10 rebounds.

Saint Vincent 87, Chatham 38 — Taylor Boring scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Saint Vincent (10-7, 7-3) over Chatham (4-13, 2-8) in PAC action. Stephanie Vaughn, Paige Montrose and Maria Morgan scored 10 points each for the Bearcats. Olivia Barkley led Chatham with nine points.

Medaille 65 Pitt-Greensburg 62 — Kelsey Oddis had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Pitt-Greensburg (3-15, 3-8) against Medaille (9-8, 6-4) in AMCC action. Nadege Durand added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats. Medaille had four players reach double figures: Morgan Kennedy (16), Breanna Walker (13), Jasmine Mott (12) and Dani Reinwald (12).

WCCC 85, Pitt-Titusville 57 — Sophomore guard Kylee Surike scored 24 points to lead WCCC (12-5, 3-0) to the NJCAA Division III victory against Pitt-Titusville (3-13, 0-2). Lauren Felix added 14 points, and teammates Hannah Hempfield and Rachel Garris scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.