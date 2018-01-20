Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Westmoreland roundup: Belle Vernon boys top Monessen

Staff Reports | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 8:36 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

In nonsection play, Cameron Nusser scored 25 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead Class 4A No. 5 Belle Vernon (10-4) to a 73-60 victory at Monessen (4-7).

Griffin LaCarte added 12 points for Belle Vernon, which trailed by three points at halftime. Elijahwa Payne led Monessen with 23 points, and Lyndon Henderson added 16 points.

Gateway 67, Greensburg Salem 44 — Trenell Scott and John Paul Kromka scored 12 points each as Gateway (6-7, 3-2) defeated Greensburg Salem (8-6, 1-4) in Section 3-5A. Hunter Hicks added 11 points for Gateway, which led 35-14 at halftime. Marvel McGowan scored a game-high 20 points to lead Greensburg Salem.

Girls basketball

Seneca Valley 54, Penn-Trafford 45 — McKenna Gross scored 17 points to lead Seneca Valley (7-6) to a comeback victory over Penn-Trafford (7-8) in nonsection play. Gretchen Koken added 12 points for Seneca Valley, which trailed 29-23 at halftime. Bella Long scored a game-high 24 points to lead Penn-Trafford.

Latrobe 71, Shaler 63 — Laura Graytok scored 26 points to lead Class 6A No. 4 Latrobe (12-2) to a nonsection win over Shaler (7-7). Mackenzie Markle scored 14, and Shelby Wetzel added 13 points for Latrobe, which extended its winning streak to six games. Megan Lydon led Shaler with 31 points.

College men

Medaille 86, Pitt-Greensburg 75 — Jalen Smith scored 26 points and hit seven 3-pointers as Medaille (9-7, 6-3) overcame a six-point halftime deficit to defeat AMCC opponent Pitt-Greensburg (5-10, 3-7). Cam Seigfreid scored 19 points to lead Pitt-Greensburg, and Jay Grubb added 17 points and Kyle Bondi had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Saint Vincent 62, Chatham 46 — Tom Kromka recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds to lead Saint Vincent (11-6, 8-2) over Chatham (4-13, 1-9) in the PAC. Matt D'Amico finished with 12 points for the Bearcats. Isaiah Brown led Chatham with 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Will Sandherr added 10 points in the loss.

Pitt-Johnstown 86, Seton Hill 83 — Spencer Casson finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds, but Seton Hill (6-12, 3-10) fell to Pitt-Johnstown in PSAC action. Trevor Blondin finished with 25 points and five rebounds for the Griffins, and Tommy Sekunda (13) and Trevor Lecuona (12) reached double figures. Pitt-Johnstown (9-8, 7-6) finished with four players in double figures led by Josh Wise's 25 points. Isaac Vescovi (20) and Dale Clancy (12) also reached double figures in the win, and Levi Masua finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Women

Seton Hill 79, Pitt-Johnstown 50 — Jenna Kaufman went 9 for 12 from the floor and scored 22 points in Seton Hill's PSAC win over Pitt-Johnstown (8-10, 5-8). Cheyenne Trest added 17 points and five assists for Seton Hill (15-4, 10-3), which held Pitt-Johnstown to 37-percent shooting from the field. Gabrielle Smith and Olivia McCabe scored 12 points each for Pitt-Johnstown, and smith added 10 rebounds.

Saint Vincent 87, Chatham 38 — Taylor Boring scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Saint Vincent (10-7, 7-3) over Chatham (4-13, 2-8) in PAC action. Stephanie Vaughn, Paige Montrose and Maria Morgan scored 10 points each for the Bearcats. Olivia Barkley led Chatham with nine points.

Medaille 65 Pitt-Greensburg 62 — Kelsey Oddis had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Pitt-Greensburg (3-15, 3-8) against Medaille (9-8, 6-4) in AMCC action. Nadege Durand added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats. Medaille had four players reach double figures: Morgan Kennedy (16), Breanna Walker (13), Jasmine Mott (12) and Dani Reinwald (12).

WCCC 85, Pitt-Titusville 57 — Sophomore guard Kylee Surike scored 24 points to lead WCCC (12-5, 3-0) to the NJCAA Division III victory against Pitt-Titusville (3-13, 0-2). Lauren Felix added 14 points, and teammates Hannah Hempfield and Rachel Garris scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.