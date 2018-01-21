WPIAL roundup: Top-ranked Trinity girls beat Upper St. Clair

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Riley DeRubbo had 16 points and eight assists as Class 5A No. 1 Trinity (13-3) beat Upper St. Clair (6-6), 63-46, in nonsection play. Alayna Cappelli and Allie Scarfo added 15 points each for Trinity, which trailed at halftime, 30-28. Kate Groninger led Upper St. Clair with 12 points.

Hampton 54, Pine-Richland 40 — Ali Collins scored 20 points to lead Class 5A No. 4 Hampton (11-2) to a win over Pine-Richland (4-9) at the North Allegheny Invitational. Laryn Edwards added 17 points in the win, and Pine-Richland was led by Taylor Brenner's 20 points. Hampton outscored Pine-Richland, 21-6, in the third quarter.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 49, Winchester Thurston 33 — Ashley Norling scored 14 points to lead Class 2A No. 3 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (12-2) to victory over Winchester Thurston (8-4) at the North Allegheny Invitational. OLSH, which won its seventh consecutive game, held Winchester Thurston to only two points in the first quarter on way to a 28-12 halftime lead. Nya Nicholson scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the loss.

Gateway 45, McKeesport 31 — Mary Kromka scored 15 points to lead Gateway (11-3, 3-2) to Section 3-5A win over McKeesport (4-11, 1-4). Jordan Edwards netted 14 points in the win, while Brianna Evans led McKeesport, who was held to only nine first half points, with 12 points.

Seneca Valley 54, Penn-Trafford 45 — McKenna Gross scored 17 points to lead Seneca Valley (7-6) to a comeback victory over Penn-Trafford (7-8) in nonsection play. Gretchen Koken added 12 points for Seneca Valley, which trailed at halftime, 29-23. Bella Long scored a game-high 24 points to lead Penn-Trafford.

Mt. Lebanon 52, Cumberland Valley 49 — Nora Kogan scored 13 points, and Alyssa Hyland added 12 as Mt. Lebanon (7-8) defeated Cumberland Valley in overtime. Abbie Miller scored 16 points to lead Cumberland Valley, and Julie Jekot added 15 points. Mt. Lebanon led by 11 points heading into the fourth quarter before Cumberland Valley forced overtime.

Baldwin 48, Seton LaSalle 37 — In nonsection play, Baldwin outscored Seton LaSalle, 18-4, in the third quarter to rally for the win. Anna Lucarelli and Abbey Larkin each scored 12 points to pace Baldwin (3-10), which trailed at halftime, 23-15. Alyssa Pollice led Seton LaSalle (7-9) with 16 points.

Washington 59, Shenango 28 — Carley Allen scored 22 points to lead Washington (9-3, 6-1) to the Section 1-2A win over Shenango (5-10, 3-5). Torri Finley added 14 points and Randi Thomas 13 points for Washington, which won its sixth consecutive game. Madison Harden led Shenango with 15 points.

Villa Maria Academy 59, Oakland Catholic 34 — Molly Mraz scored 20 points to lead Villa Maria Academy to a nonsection win against Oakland Catholic (8-5). Sierra DeAngelo scored 13 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for Oakland Catholic.

Boys basketball

Mars 83, Montour 51 — Robby Carmody led all scorers with 32 points to lead Class 5A No. 1 Mars (11-2, 6-0) to a Section 2-5A victory over Montour (4-9, 1-6). Cade Hetzler scored 19 points for Mars, and Michael Carmody added 10 points in the win. With the win, the Planets extended their win streak to six games.

Pine-Richland 77, Erie 52 — Phil Jurkovec recorded a double-double with a 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead Class 6A No. 3 Pine-Richland (12-3) to a win over Erie in the North Allegheny Tournament. Dan Petcash finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Kynon Padley led Erie with 12 points.

Indiana 79, Punxsutawney 52 — Carlos Carter scored a game-high 34 points to lead No. 4 Indiana (12-1) to a win over Punxsutawney. Tommy Arbuckle finished with 18 for Indiana, and Ben Bianco netted 10 points in the win.

Seton LaSalle 54, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 38 — Jakob Richardson scored 19 points to lead Class 3A No. 2 Seton LaSalle (10-3, 5-0) to the Section 2-3A win over Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (6-8, 3-2). Matt Banbury added 14 points in the win.

Belle Vernon 73, Monessen 60 — In nonsection play, Cameron Nusser scored 25 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead Class 4A No. 5 Belle Vernon (10-4) to victory at Monessen (4-7). Griffin LaCarte added 12 points for Belle Vernon, which trailed by three points at halftime. Elijahwa Payne led Monessen with 23 points while Lyndon Henderson added 16 points.

Chartiers-Houston 60, Bentworth 41 — Cameron Hanley led three Chartiers-Houston (11-2, 6-0) players in double figures with 21 points in a Section 2-2A win over Bentworth (6-6, 3-4). Andrew Clark finished with 16 points for Class 2A No. 5 Chartiers-Houston, while Zach Southern added 10 in the win. Levi Jordan scored 14 points to lead Bentworth, who was outscored, 33-16, in the second half.

Gateway 67, Greensburg Salem 44 — Trenell Scott and John Paul Kromka each scored 12 points as Gateway (6-7, 3-2) defeated Greensburg Salem (8-6, 1-4) in a Section 3-5A contest. Hunter Hicks added 11 points for Gateway, which led, 35-14, at halftime. Marvel McGowan scored a game-high 20 points to lead Greensburg Salem.

Central Valley 59, Hampton 49 — Josh Kline scored 20 points to lead Central Valley (8-5) to a win over Hampton (7-9) at the North Allegheny Tournament. Tyler Walker added 10 points in the win, while Issac Degregorio led Hampton with 14 points.

Uniontown 62, Waynesburg 56 — Despite 31 points from Darton McIntyre, Waynesburg (4-10, 1-6) lost to Uniontown (9-5, 5-2) in Section 3-4A play. Kam Fitzgerald led Uniontown with 21 points, and Billy Deshields scored 17 points. Richard Bortz added 16 points for Waynesburg, which held a two-point lead at the half.

South Allegheny 42, Burrell 38 — The Bucs held a 25-21 lead going into halftime before the South Allegheny defense clamped down in the second half as the Gladiators handed Burrell its first Section 3-3A loss of the season. Logan Bitar scored 15 of his team-high 21 points in the first half to lead Burrell (5-9, 2-1). Derek Lockhart led South Allegheny (9-7, 2-3) with a game-high 23 points.

Fort Cherry 73, Carmichaels 55 — Ryhan Culberson recorded a triple-double with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Fort Cherry (8-6) to a Section 2-2A win over Carmichaels (6-6). Zachary Vincenti finished with 21 points for Fort Cherry, while Nate Highman added 11 points in the win. Al Cree led Carmichaels with 26 points.

Avonworth 58, Mohawk 43 — Tyreke Davis led all scorers with 19 points to lead Avonworth (8-7) to a nonsection win over Mohawk (3-10). Turner Grau finished with 17 points for Avonworth, while Joey Hervatine led Mohawk with 14 points. Avonworth outscored Mohawk, 30-19, in the second half.