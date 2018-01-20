Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Leechburg boys hand Jeannette its 1st section loss

George Guido | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 8:15 p.m.
Leechburg's John Miskinis (2) drives past Jeannette's Jackson Pruitt (15) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Leechburg's John Miskinis (2) drives past Jeannette's Jackson Pruitt (15) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) goes to the net defended by Leechburg's Tyler Leech (42) and John Miskinis (2) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) goes to the net defended by Leechburg's Tyler Leech (42) and John Miskinis (2) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Leechburg's John Miskinis (2) goes up for a shot during their game against Jeannette on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Leechburg's John Miskinis (2) goes up for a shot during their game against Jeannette on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) goes to the net defended by Leechburg's Corey Kerecz (5) and Christian Hack (10) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) goes to the net defended by Leechburg's Corey Kerecz (5) and Christian Hack (10) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Leechburg's Christian Hack (10) is defended by Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Leechburg's Christian Hack (10) is defended by Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson drives to the net defended by Leechburg's Corey Kerecz (5) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson drives to the net defended by Leechburg's Corey Kerecz (5) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jeannette's Tre Cummings (3) goes to the net defended by Leechburg's Tyler Leech (42) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Tre Cummings (3) goes to the net defended by Leechburg's Tyler Leech (42) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) goes to the net during their game against Leechburg on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) goes to the net during their game against Leechburg on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson drives up the court during their game against Leechburg on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Anthony Johnson drives up the court during their game against Leechburg on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) goes to the net defended by Leechburg's Dylan Cook (3) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) goes to the net defended by Leechburg's Dylan Cook (3) during their game on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) drives down the court during their game against Leechburg on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (1) drives down the court during their game against Leechburg on Sat. Jan. 20, 2018 at Leechburg.

Updated 8 hours ago

When Leechburg standout Christian Hack is being guarded closely, Blue Devils coach Corey Smith urges John Miskinis to pick up the slack.

That's what happened Saturday afternoon as Miskinis scored three crucial baskets in the fourth quarter as Leechburg handed Jeannette its first Section 1-AA loss of the season 47-42.

The tension-filled contest at Lewis Hicks Gym was postponed twice earlier this month because of inclement weather.

Miskinis finished with 16 points as the Blue Devils (9-4, 4-3) pulled to within 1½ games of the Jayhawks (9-2, 5-1) in the section race.

“John is coming along and stepping up big for us right now,” Smith said. “When they take Christian Hack away, he's our go-to guy. He accepted the challenge today, and he kept attacking the rim.”

Miskinis drove for one basket and took bounce passes in the key for the other two. The junior also assisted on a key basket by Jake Blumer.

“We just tried to run the clock down,” Miskinis said. “We were playing good defense and were running our sets over and over. They got lazy, and that opened passing lanes and lanes toward the hoop.”

Hack finished with 10 points but didn't score a field goal after the first quarter as he was blanketed by Jayhawks senior Robert Kennedy.

Leechburg only trailed for 4 minutes and 50 seconds, but the Jayhawks, ranked third in Class AA, kept the game close.

Jeannette's Anthony Johnson showed why he's one of the top players in the WPIAL, scoring 16 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

The junior scored six points in fourth quarter, including the last Jeannette basket with 1:27 remaining.

“Anthony's the best player in the section, without any doubt,” Jayhawks coach Adrian Batts said. “But he can't do it by himself. Our shots weren't falling. When you want to win a WPIAL title, these things happen. You've got to find a way, and we didn't find a way today.”

For awhile, it looked like free-throw shooting might prevent a Leechburg win. The Blue Devils missed their first four free throws of the second half before Hack and Blumer hit a pair in the final minute.

“We've got to get better at that,” Smith said about his team's free-throw shooting. “We've been taking that seriously in practice. Not talking, not playing around on the foul line. A foul shot can win or lose a game for you.”

Blumer had eight rebounds for Leechburg.

Kennedy's only two baskets of the game were big ones in the fourth quarter.

Fans won't have to wait long for the rematch as the Blue Devils play Jan. 30 at Jeannette.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.