Basketball

Nguyen beats buzzer as Penn-Trafford girls edge Norwin

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 8:39 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Her last name is pronounced, “win.”

Sarah Nguyen caught the ball and heaved it high into the air.

When her floating 3-pointer fell through the net Friday night in Harrison City to beat the final buzzer, it sent the Warriors crowd into a frenzy, and sent rival Norwin home with a tough loss.

Injury-depleted Penn-Trafford clipped Norwin, 38-37, in a Section 2-6A game that saw the Warriors save their best for last.

“I caught it and knew there was only five seconds left so I had to quickly shoot it,” Nguyen said. “I shot it really high because there were people in front of me. I thought it was an airball. Then I saw go in and it was a great moment in my life.”

Bella Long scored 11 of her team-high 13 points in the second half, and Stephanie O'Donnell scored 10 for Penn-Trafford.

Penn-Trafford played without injured starters Mackenzie Aunkst, Raegan Panza and Rachel Casper. But fill-ins played well for the Warriors (7-7, 3-3).

Jayla Wehner led Norwin (6-8, 4-2) with 10.

Penn-Trafford led just 6-5 after the first quarter but trailed at halftime, 16-14, and 27-20 after three quarters.

Norwin took a 32-23 lead with about four minutes to play. But the Warriors used a 7-0 spurt to get within 32-30 and the teams traded free throws until Long's corner 3 cut the deficit to 36-35 with 28.6 seconds left.

Norwin's Magen Polczynski made a free throw with 6.5 seconds to make it 37-35.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

Penn-Trafford's Stephanie O'Donnell keeps the ball from Norwin defender Lucy Race during WPIAL girls' basketball against Norwin on Friday Jan. 19 2018 at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Olivia Gribble leaps backwards to attempt to capture a rebound during WPIAL girls' basketball against Penn-Trafford on Friday Jan. 19 2018 at Penn-Trafford High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
